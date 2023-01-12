jasonbennee/iStock via Getty Images

Marathon Gold: Back On The Sale Rack

Just over three months ago, I wrote on Marathon Gold (OTCQX:MGDPF), noting that patience was the best course of action given that while the stock had underperformed, I didn't see nearly enough upside to justify being long from a relative value standpoint. This was because Marathon was trading above its estimated NPV (8%) at US$0.92, and there were several producers/royalty companies returning capital to shareholders and generating significant free cash flow that were more attractive on a risk-adjusted basis. Since that update, Marathon has underperformed the Gold Juniors Index (GDXJ) by 40%, and underperformed top ideas like Osisko Gold Royalties (OR) by over 60%, with it still sitting deep in negative territory for 2023.

For investors in the stock still licking their wounds, the underperformance has been frustrating, and it's possible that some are moving on entirely and taking losses given that they are sick of underperforming the sector. And while this decision is understandable following the underperformance, this period of peak pessimism and disgust has given investors a way to add gold exposure at a relatively low risk given that the stock is trading at one of the cheapest P/NAV multiples sector-wide for construction-stage projects in Tier-1 jurisdictions. In fact, Marathon is trading at a ~30% FY2025 free cash flow yield, and this is based on only a partial year of production. In this update, we'll look at why it's a steal below US$0.64 for several reasons:

All figures are in United States Dollars unless otherwise noted with a CAD/USD exchange rate of 0.75 to 1.0.

Valentine Construction Progress (Company Website)

Valentine Gold Project

Marathon Gold has spent several years building on its resource base in Newfoundland at its Valentine Gold Project, and the measured & indicated resource [M&I] has grown from ~1.39 million at 1.91 grams per tonne of gold to ~3.96 million ounces at 1.90 grams per tonne of gold. Within this resource base, Marathon has proven and probable reserves of ~2.7 million ounces of gold at 1.62 grams per tonne from three pits (Berry, Leprechaun, Marathon), a significant upgrade from a Leprechaun/Marathon split in 2017, with only ~484,000 ounces at the Marathon Pit. And there looks to be further upside to the M&I resource base, with the potential to add ounces at Berry, and or the potential to bring in new smaller deposits such as Victory, Sprite, and potentially Frank.

Using solely the ~2.7 million ounce reserve base, Marathon envisions a 14-year mine life at Valentine with ~195,000 ounces of gold produced in its first 12 years at average all-in sustaining costs [AISC] of $1,007/oz. The project will benefit from hydro-electricity at the Star Lake generating station (rates of $0.044/kWh), it will have a camp on site, and the plan is to process ~2.5 million tonnes per annum for the first four years, with an increase to ~4.0 million tonnes per annum over the rest of the mine life with expansion capital of ~$50 million. Regarding sequencing, Marathon is mining Leprechaun and Marathon (2022/2023) first and moving onto Berry in 2025 (contingent on permitting), with the Marathon Pit having the lowest strip ratio at 10.0 to 1.0.

Valentine Project - Resource Growth (Company Website)

Normally, a strip ratio this high might be alarming, but as those familiar with the story know, Valentine is one of the highest-grade open-pit gold projects in Canada, with a grade ~80% above Agnico Eagle's (AEM) Detour Lake, ~40% above Greenstone, and nearly double that of Rainy River. Hence, it can easily overcome the high strip ratio and while upfront capex is high at ~$400 million ($348 million cost to completion as of October 31st, 2022), the project is much more manageable than Cote at $2.0+ billion, and slightly below that of Sabina's Goose Project (upfront capital was estimated at ~$460 million). Obviously, the key to making Valentine work will be grades and tonnes coming in where they're expected to be given the amount of material being moved, and so far, grade control drilling has been positive, with RC drilling at Leprechaun and Marathon showing positive grade reconciliation.

2021 RC Drill Program (Company Website)

Finally, from a financial standpoint, the project is quite robust even at conservative gold prices. In fact, even using a $1,700/oz gold price, the After-Tax NPV (5%) is ~$486 million or ~$334 million using an 8% discount rate. At a $1,900/oz gold price, these figures come in at ~$689 million and ~$498 million, respectively, and the mine plan contemplates processing just ~53% of the current mineral resource inventory at Valentine (~2.7 million ounces of gold vs. ~5.1 million ounces of gold). So, with two smaller pits not included (Victory, Sprite), no resources from new targets (Frank, Rainbow, Narrows, Eastern Arm, Western Peninsula), I would argue that there's upside to this mine life. However, even using the current mine plan, Valentine would churn out over $135 million in after-tax free cash flow in its first three years at spot prices.

Berry - Underground Potential (Company Presentation)

Importantly, in the case that Marathon was able to add 500,000+ ounces of reserves to its mine life, we could see a meaningful boost to the NPV figure given that the last three years of the mine life will see a large contribution from stockpiles. Hence, the current 14-year mine life is more like an 11-year mine life as feed grades decline from 1.95 grams per tonne of gold (Year 1 to 10) to 0.72 grams per tonne of gold in the final three years, made up primarily of stockpiles (~7.5 million tonnes). Hence, it's important to note that this mine plan is just a snapshot in time, and we could see meaningful upside to this figure as Marathon adds ounces across its property to displace low-grade stockpiles which will make up the bulk of Year 12-14 feed.

Leprechaun Reserve Pit (Company Presentation)

It's also worth noting that its current pits are based on very conservative gold price assumptions, and the company has purposely set its waste rock piles far enough from the pits so that it could chase slightly lower-margin ounces if the gold price continues to cooperate. For example, Leprechaun is based on a $950/oz pit optimization case, Marathon is based on a $1,200/oz pit optimization case, and Berry is based on a $1,350/oz optimization case. Hence, while exploration upside and new pits or underground potential can displace ore feed, there's also the potential to pull new ounces into the mine plan within the existing three of five total pits in reserves that Marathon plans to mine under its existing mine plan (Leprechaun, Marathon, Berry).

Recent Developments

Based on the most recent disclosure from Marathon Gold, the company ended the year with ~$100 million in cash after capital expenditures of ~$56 million in 2022 related to early works and project pre-construction, including constructing haul roads and pads, a temporary construction camp, as well as upgrades to the access road from Millertown and the replacement of the Victoria River Bridge. In addition, Marathon increased its senior secured credit facility from $185 million to $225 million (7.0% plus the greater of 3-month LIBOR and 2.50% per annum payable quarterly). This cost some additional share dilution, with 10 million warrants granted to Sprott at a price of C$1.35 [US$1.01] for five years.

Marathon noted that project construction is tracking well (project completion 24%, engineering 67%, procurement 46%, and construction at 7%) vs. its initial schedule with a goal to deliver first ore to the mill by year-end 2024. As of February, the project's cost to completion was ~$317 million, $3 million above prior estimates due to project insurance costs, but still with a decent contingency reserve of ~$28 million. Given that the costs for the updated Feasibility Study were based on actual Q3 2022 pricing and the current labor market, I am much more confident and see a very low risk of a capex blowout. In fact, with pricing done at what many gold producers believe to be peak-inflation levels, it's possible that Marathon could deliver within its capital cost estimate of ~$350 million (which includes ~$30 million contingency).

Finally, regarding funding the project, Marathon is near fully-financed when it comes to construction, with an increased credit facility with Sprott, ~$100 million in cash, and proceeds expected from its 0.50% royalty, which could yield up to $18 million (a 2.0% NSR on Magino recently went for $52.5 million or the equivalent of $13.1 million for 0.50% and Marathon is a larger and higher-margin project). That said, there is still a small funding gap when it comes to G&A and working capital assuming the full contingency reserve will be exhausted (which I expect), so I wouldn't be surprised by a final capital raise in the next 12 months, but I would expect it to be on the lower end ($30-$40 million) and hopefully it can be done with more favorable pricing given the improving sentiment sector-wide.

3-Pit Mine Plan & Infrastructure (Company Presentation)

Although the prospects of another capital raise might spook investors, I would expect it to be result 5% share dilution at most, and while there are always risks for any gold developer, Marathon is about as low risk as it gets at this point. This is because it's ~90% financed for construction, it's benefiting from a pullback in oil prices from peak levels during the capital-intensive earth-moving phase in line with pre-stripping activities, and it has all the permits in place with the exception of permits at Berry. I don't foresee any issue receiving permits at Berry given that the project itself is near fully-permitted already, but as noted in Marathon's AIF, it is subject to further Environmental Assessment requirements.

As shown above, Berry is sandwiched between Leprechaun and Marathon and the closest to the mill, so it's already in an area that's expected to be disturbed, suggesting a low-risk to getting this deposit permitted by 2025 (just in time for planned ore feed in Q2 2025).

On the positive side, Marathon continues to hit mineralization outside of its assumed pit at Berry, suggesting the potential to add ounces in areas previously considered as waste. Highlight intercepts included VL-20-882EXT (26 meters at 1.96 grams per tonne of gold), VL-22-1274 (20 meters at 1.88 grams per tonne of gold, 36 meters at 0.96 grams per tonne of gold, 16 meters at 1.29 grams per tonne of gold), and VL-22-1262 (1 meter at 30.03 grams per tonne of gold). Earlier in January, the company intersected highlight intercepts of 18 meters at 5.01 grams per tonne of gold, 14 meters at 3.50 grams per tonne of gold, and 46 meters at 1.12 grams per tonne of gold, which continue to point to resource and reserve growth at Berry, a positive sign for the overall project.

As stated by Marathon's CEO Matt Manson:

"We continue to see long intersections of high-grade gold mineralization outside of Berry’s currently modeled mineralized domains including, from today’s results specifically, mineralization at the top and in the center of the deposit. At depth, we are seeing long, continuous intercepts of gold mineralization associated with a sizeable domain of quartz tourmaline-pyrite veining at the base of the mineral resource pit shell. This large, mineralized area had been previously observed on adjacent sections, and was targeted with the 2022 drilling. All of these results support the proposition that Berry has the potential to deliver additional mineable gold ounces above what is currently estimated."

- Marathon Gold, January 12th, 2023

Berry - Section 14100 E (Company Website)

Valuation

Based on an estimated ~537 million fully diluted shares (assumes a small equity financing + current diluted share count of ~503 million shares) and a share price of US$0.63, Marathon trades at a market cap of US$338 million. This leaves the stock at a very attractive valuation compared to an estimated NPV (8%) of ~$385 million at an $1,850/oz gold price, which uses more conservative assumptions for sustaining capital costs and mining costs and assumes initial capex comes in slightly above current estimates ($360 million vs. $347 million). I have purposely used a higher discount rate of 8% to adjust for the increased risk of development/construction stage juniors in an inflationary environment, and even using this discount rate, Marathon appears undervalued, trading at just 0.88x P/NAV.

Share Structure (Company Presentation)

As noted in the company's 2022 Feasibility Study update, the After-Tax NPV for the Valentine Gold Project at an 8% discount rate at $1,800/oz gold was $416 million.

Based on solely the mine plan outlined last year in the 2022 Technical Report and no positive grade reconciliation nor plant outperformance vs. nameplate capacity, I see a conservative fair value for Marathon Gold of US$0.75 per share. However, this mine plan doesn't assign any value for ounces that may be added to the mine plan. Besides adding ounces outside of the Berry pit shell and at depth, there's the possibility of adding new ounces from Victory, Sprite, and the Frank Zone (which lies just west of Leprechaun). Plus, no value has been assigned to the Eastern Arm (where early-stage exploration has been encouraging) and Western Peninsula areas which lie on either side of the 32-kilometer trend.

Valentine Gold Project - Exploration Upside & Current Pits (Company Website)

If we add another $112 million in value for 1.40 million M&I ounces outside of the mine plan ($80/oz value), we arrive at a fair value of $497 million for Marathon Gold based on a 1.0x P/NAV multiple (8% discount rate and $1,850/oz gold price), and upside to the most recent mine plan (exploration upside, ounces converted from resources). This translates to a fair value of US$0.93 per share, representing 48% upside from current levels. However, it's important to note that I have used a much higher discount rate to arrive at this fair value, I have assumed an equity raise (34 million shares), and I have assumed all warrants and options are exercised but given no value to the exercise of these warrants given that this may be directed towards debt repayment.

If we were to use a 5% discount rate, which is the industry standard and the same $1,850/oz gold price, the After-Tax NPV (5%) using slightly more conservative assumptions than the 2022 TR would be ~$600 million. After adding in $112 million for exploration upside/ounces not captured in the most recent mine plan, this would translate to a fair value of $712 million [US$1.32 per share]. So, depending on what discount rate one prefers to apply to value Marathon Gold, the stock has a 48% upside to 110% upside to fair value. Given that I want to ensure a large margin of safety when investing in gold juniors, I see an 8% discount rate as more suitable. That said, even using this discount rate, the stock still looks like a steal at current levels.

So, what's the other upside case?

Regarding past acquisitions in the gold space, intermediate and major producers have been willing to pay up for reserves in Tier-1 ranked jurisdictions, evidenced by the price paid for Corvus Gold (Nevada), Great Bear (Ontario), and Sabina (Nunavut) over the past two years. These projects (Mother Lode/Bullfrog, Dixie, Goose/George) all had higher-grades than average open-pit heap leach and open-pit projects, and they were acquired for ~$122.00 and ~$127.00/oz on M&I resources. With Dixie (Great Bear), even if we assume an M&I resource of 8.5 million ounces is proven out eventually, it will have been acquired for ~$172.00/oz based on the acquisition price of $1.4 billion and the contingent value right. So, if we use the average of these three acquisitions, the average price paid was $140.30/oz and the median price paid was ~$127.00/oz.

Comparing this figure to Marathon Gold, which is the most advanced of the three comparisons (already well in construction and post-Feasibility), and less complex of an operation relative to Goose (no need for sealifts to ship material, much less frigid temperatures in Newfoundland vs. Nunavut and camp vs. fly-in, fly-out operation). Despite this, Marathon trades at just ~$80.00/oz on M&I resources, a 43% discount to the average and a 37% discount to the median. And if we want to be ultra-conservative and compare to only the Sabina and Corvus acquisitions as Dixie/Great Bear could have 400,000 ounce per annum potential, Marathon still trades at a 35% discount to the average ($80.00/oz vs. $124.50/oz).

To summarize, from a takeover standpoint, Marathon is priced attractively for a potential suitor especially given that I think B2Gold (BTG) and AngloGold (AU) both stole Corvus and Sabina, so Marathon is 35% undervalued vs. acquisitions that were arguably very attractively priced.

To calculate Marathon's fair value per M&I ounce, I have used the current fully-diluted share count (503 million shares vs. 535 million shares) with no assumption of an equity raise because in the case of a takeover offer, Marathon wouldn't need to raise capital in the next 12-15 months as contingency as its progress would be interrupted, similar to B2Gold (BTG) acquiring Sabina shortly after construction began at Goose.

Summary

Marathon Gold was one of the best-performing juniors heading into 2021, but the extremely dilutive capital raise and capex blowout derailed the stock, which is little surprise given that most investors weren't expecting to get hit with an avalanche of share dilution at unfavorable levels. That said, although the downdraft is a lesson to exit or at least trim positions in juniors when they trade above fair value (like Marathon did in June and September 2021), the violent correction finally looks to be providing an opportunity for those on the sidelines to step into the stock. This is because the stock has never been this attractively valued outside of the COVID-19 Crash, but it's much more de-risked with the project ~90% financed, construction underway, and grade control drilling coming in positively.

Given this deep discount to fair value and the stock's continued underperformance, I see Marathon as one of the most attractive names from a relative value standpoint sector-wide. Plus, given that this project has the potential to operate with costs ~22% below the industry average ($1,015/oz vs. $1,300/oz), there's the possibility of an accelerated re-rating in the stock if a suitor steps in to make an offer. So, an investor has two paths to a higher share price over the next 12-18 months (takeover offer or higher multiple as construction nears completion). Given this attractive setup, I see Marathon Gold as a Buy, and I recently started a new position in the stock at US$0.59.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.