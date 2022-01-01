Andrii Sedykh

Investment Thesis

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) has fallen over 40% since my coverage in June last year, now trading nearly 95% below its all-time. Despite the massive drop in share price, I still believe investors should stay away from the company. It operates in a fast-growing market, yet growth has been slowing rapidly due to pressure from increased competition, which is alarming for a high-growth business. The weakness was reflected in its latest earnings, which were pretty problematic with a broad-based decline across all metrics. The increasing loss and cash burn are especially concerning, as cash in hand are now only enough to provide 6 quarters of runway. The company’s valuation is also expensive compared to peers. Therefore, I am reiterating my sell rating on the company.

Pressure From Competition

For those unfamiliar with Farfetch, you can check out my previous article where I discussed its business, market opportunities, and risks. I want to talk more about competition as it is starting to impact its financials.

The company operates in a highly competitive market and its weak value proposition and lack of differentiation are major problems in my opinion. For instance, competitors like MR PORTER offers best-in-class delivery and customer services, while The RealReal (REAL) offers second-hand and hard-to-find products. These companies know their edge and focus on it. Farfetch on the other hand tries to do everything at once but struggles to excel at any single aspect. This is alarming as it is now weighing on growth, as revenue declined in the latest quarter.

The management attributed the drop to the weakening economy, but I do not think this is the major reason. Unlike Farfetch, most e-commerce and retail companies actually reported solid growth in the latest quarter, driven by higher pricing from inflation and favorable e-commerce trends. From the chart below, you can see that peers such as Nike (NKE), Coupang (CPNG), MercadoLibre (MELI), and Revolve (RVLV) all posted positive growth rates with Farfetch being the only outlier. This indicates that the company’s fundamentals and execution may be the real problem here. In order to gain market share and reaccelerate growth, I believe the company will have to figure out a way to differentiate itself and stand out from other competitors.

Deteriorating Financials

Farfetch announced its fourth-quarter earnings in late February and the overall results were extremely weak, especially the bottom line. The company reported revenue of $629.2 million, down 5% YoY (year over year) compared to $665.7 million. On a constant currency basis, revenue increased by 2%. The decline is due to the weakness in GMV (gross merchandising volume), which dropped 12% YoY from $1.29 billion to $1.1 billion. Digital Platform GMV decreased by 12% to $1 billion while Brand Platform GMV decreased by 15% to $100 million. Its marketplace's AOV (average order value) also declined 13.5% from $635 to $549.

Despite revenue dropping, costs and expenses still went up, as operating leverage was weak and management has little discipline in spending. Costs of revenue increased 5.2% YoY from $352.3 million to $370.8 million, which put further pressure on gross profit. Gross profit declined 17.5% YoY from $313.4 million to $258.4 million. The gross profit margin was 41.1%, down 660 basis points compared to 47.7%.

Operating expenses also grew 14.1% YoY from $403.4 million to $460.2 million. Most of the increase is attributed to share-based expenses and G&A (general and administrative) expenses, which went up 36% and 27.5% respectively. This is irresponsible in my opinion as the management team and employees continued to receive more money while the share price and financials have been deteriorating. The higher costs and expenses resulted in the operating loss widening 195% YoY from $(101.8) million to $(300.2) million, or (47.7)% of revenue. The adjusted EBITDA also flipped from positive $36.1 million to negative $(34.6) million. The diluted EPS was $(0.66) compared to $(0.23).

Concerning Cash Burn

The most concerning part of the earnings is its cash burn and balance sheet. Operating cash flow for the year was negative $(536.6) million, representing a whopping 90% deterioration from $(282.2) million. The company's cash and equivalents also plummeted 46% from $1.36 billion to just $734 million. The current dry power can only support roughly 6 quarters of runway left before it has to raise new capital, assuming the rate of cash burn does not speed up. Not to mention it also has $1.1 billion in long-term debt, which will likely be needed to refinance at a much higher interest rate. The increased interest payments will likely put further pressure on cash flow. I believe the company will have no choice but to dilute its shareholders through offerings, which will be detrimental considering the current share price. The balance sheet and cash burn look problematic and should weigh heavily moving forward.

Investors Takeaway

Despite the massive drop in share price, the company's valuation remains unjustifiable. It is currently trading at a forward EV/EBITDA of 67.5x, which is extremely expensive for a company with declining revenue and concerning profitability. The multiple is also very elevated compared to other e-commerce peers with much stronger growth and fundamentals. For instance, Coupang, MercadoLibre, and Revolve have a forward EV/EBITDA of 30.8x, 36.2x, and 17.5x respectively, which represent a significant discount of at least 54.4%. Considering the weak fundamentals, declining growth, increasing cash burn, and weak balance sheet, I believe the current valuation is unsustainable and present further downside potential. Therefore, I rate Farfetch as a sell.