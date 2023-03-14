Caterpillar: The More It Drops, The More I Buy

Apr. 09, 2023 5:29 AM ETCaterpillar Inc. (CAT)3 Comments
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
22.6K Followers

Summary

  • Caterpillar's stock price has started to weaken as investors are starting to price in a manufacturing recession.
  • While this isn't fun for the value of my dividend investment, I look forward to buying more shares on weakness.
  • The company continues to benefit from subdued CapEx (versus sales), high free cash flow, and a healthy balance sheet.
  • Dividend growth investors might benefit tremendously from buying CAT on weakness.

Fragment of the crawler mechanism.

HORNILO

Introduction

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) is one of the first stocks I bought for my dividend (growth) portfolio.

The corporation possesses several distinguishing features, such as a robust machinery business with a wide competitive moat, impressive pricing power, substantial free cash flow that is

Finviz Chart

FINVIZ

Image

Twitter (@Growth_Value_)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Image

Bloomberg

Image

Wells Fargo

Image

Wells Fargo

US Manufacturing Activity Slides to an Almost Three-Year Low | Gauges of new orders, factory employment slipped in March

Bloomberg

Image

TradingView (CAT, ISM Index)

Image

Seeking Alpha

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
22.6K Followers
Welcome to my Seeking Alpha profile!I'm a buy-side financial markets analyst specializing in dividend opportunities, with a keen focus on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. My articles provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. I aim to keep you informed of the latest macroeconomic trends and significant market developments through engaging content. Feel free to reach out to me via DMs or find me on Twitter (@Growth_Value_) for more insights.Thank you for visiting my profile!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CAT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Not financial advice.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.