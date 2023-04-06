SweetBunFactory

Many semiconductor stocks have done very well in 2023, but that has not been the case for Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ:UCTT). Unlike most semis that are up for the year, UCTT is down for the year. UCTT has essentially moved sideways for pretty much a whole year, something that could continue for some time. Why will be covered next.

UCTT is an outlier

Semis have outperformed in 2023, at least thus far. For instance, the iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) has gained 21.5% YTD, far more than the 7% YTD gain for the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY). However, some semis have been left behind. UCTT is one of them with a loss of 8.2% YTD. Furthermore, the lackluster performance is not exactly new.

A trip back in time shows the stock has essentially traded sideways for pretty much an entire year. The stock closed at $30.43 on April 6, 2023, which is close to the intraday low of $29.89 in April 2022, which was one year ago. The stock has moved up and down within a range, held up by support in the $20-25 region and held down by resistance in the $35-40 region. Whenever the stock entered and tried to move through either of the two regions, the stock was sent back in the direction it came from.

There have been rallies, but they have been offset by selloffs and vice versa. The latest rally came in mid-October, which was in turn triggered by strong guidance following the Q3 report. Unfortunately, this guidance proved to be premature as UCTT was forced to lower its guidance on January 9, 2023 due to a deterioration in business conditions, which snuffed out the stock rally at the start of 2023. The chart below shows how the stock has struggled to get going for quite some time.

In addition, the short-term outlook is leaning bearish as far as the charts are concerned. Note how the stock has been trying to break through the lower ascending trendline, which goes all the way back to the start of the rally in October. Support from this trendline has held the stock up for weeks. That is until Wednesday the 5th when the stock managed to close below the trendline.

Assuming the stock does not recover in the coming days, the stock could potentially make it all the way back to the $23-25 region, which happens to be where the stock bottomed last October with an intraday low of $23.32, the 52-weeks low. If the stock were to go this route, it would be in line with what the stock has done for the last 12 months, which is to offset rallies with selloffs and vice versa in order to essentially move sideways in circles.

Earnings are on the verge of a major decline

The recent decline in the stock price comes on the eve of a major decline in earnings. Consensus estimates predict UCTT will post GAAP EPS of $0.00 and non-GAAP EPS of $0.23 on revenue of $420M in Q1 FY2023. In comparison, Q1 guidance from UCTT calls for GAAP earnings (loss) per share between ($0.09) and $0.10 and non-GAAP earnings per share between $0.12 and $0.32 on revenue of $395-445M. This is a rather steep drop compared to the preceding quarters. The table below shows the numbers in the previous quarters. Note that the GAAP numbers in Q3 FY2022 were weighed down by charges related to divestitures amounting to $20.8M or $0.46 per share.

(Unit: $1M, except for EPS) (GAAP) Q4 FY2022 Q3 FY2022 Q4 FY2021 QoQ YoY Revenue 566.4 635.0 615.1 (10.80%) (7.92%) Gross margin 19.2% 19.6% 21.0% (40bps) (180bps) Operating margin 7.7% 5.7% 10.2% 200bps (250bps) Income (loss) from operations 43.8 36.3 62.7 20.66% (30.14%) Net income (loss) attributable to UCTT 27.8 9.7 45.5 186.60% (38.90%) EPS 0.61 0.21 1.00 190.48% (39.00%) (Non-GAAP) Revenue 566.4 635.0 615.1 (10.80%) (7.92%) Gross margin 19.5% 20.6% 21.5% (110bps) (200bps) Operating margin 10.0% 11.7% 12.6% (170bps) (260bps) Income (loss) from operations 56.9 74.2 77.5 (23.32%) (26.58%) Net income (loss) attributable to UCTT 42.6 48.6 55.5 (12.35%) (23.24%) EPS 0.93 1.06 1.22 (12.26%) (23.77%) Click to enlarge

Source: UCTT Form 8-K

The Q4 FY2022 results were negatively impacted by canceled or delayed orders due to the downturn in the semiconductor industry, something that is expected to continue to be the case in Q1 FY2023. However, it’s also worth mentioning that Q1 FY2023 will also be affected by a ransomware attack at one of UCTT’s suppliers. From the Q4 FY2022 earnings call:

“Given the current global macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty, we are keeping our guidance range wide and including a negative adjustment of $30 million related to a cybersecurity event recently announced by one of our suppliers. We expect this revenue to flow into the second quarter. We project total revenue for the first quarter of 2023 between $395 million and $445 million. We expect EPS in the range of $0.12 to $0.32.”

A transcript of the Q4 FY2022 earnings call can be found here.

UCTT does expect to make up for the lost business in Q2. Furthermore, UCTT is cautiously optimistic about its prospects for the rest of FY2023. The second half is likely to be better than the first.

“We're obviously hopeful that the second half could be more positive as some of our customers and peers have commented that they're looking to see if there's something improves in the second half, but our assumption at this time is bouncing around the number that you put out there and some recovery in the second quarter, assuming that the supplier that's impacting us and many people right now is able to recover as well.”

Earnings projections are counting on this. Estimates predict UCTT will finish with non-GAAP EPS of $1.25-1.43 on revenue of $1.73-1.80B by the time FY2023 is over. This represents YoY declines of 64.07-68.59% and 24.19-27.14%, respectively, compared to the $3.98 UCTT earned on revenue of $2,374.3M in FY2022 as shown in the table below.

(Unit: $1M, except for EPS) (GAAP) FY2022 FY2021 YoY Revenue 2,374.3 2,101.6 12.97% Gross margin 19.6% 20.5% (90bps) Operating margin 5.1% 8.8% (370bps) Income from operations 120.4 185.7 (35.16%) Net income (loss) attributable to UCTT 40.4 119.5 (66.19) EPS 0.88 2.69 (67.29%) (Non-GAAP) Revenue 2,374.3 2,101.6 12.97% Gross margin 20.2% 21.4% (120bps) Operating margin 11.0% 12.2% (120bps) Income from operations 260.2 257.3 1.12% Net income (loss) attributable to UCTT 181.9 186.1 (2.26%) EPS 3.98 4.20 (5.24%) Click to enlarge

Source: UCTT Form 10-K

The numbers are expected to improve the following year with non-GAAP EPS of $2.50 on revenue of $2B in FY2024. Still, the numbers have ways to go before they come close to matching the numbers seen in FY2021-2022. On the other hand, UCTT is coming off a multi-year expansion that saw, for instance, annual revenue grow from $1,066M in FY2019 to $2,374M in FY2022, an increase of 122.7%. A period of consolidation after such a major expansion is probably warranted. This favors sideways action for the stock.

UCTT is fairly valued

Valuations also support a stock going sideways. On the one hand, UCTT is not trading at lofty valuations, which could trigger an extended selloff in the stock to bring valuations to more conservative levels. On the other hand, valuations are not so low they are likely to encourage buyers to step in and scoop up the stock, which suggests a sustained rally will be difficult to achieve due to the lack of enough buyers out there.

UCTT Sector median Market cap $1.35B - Enterprise value $1.65B - Revenue $2,374.3M - EBITDA $266.2M - Trailing non-GAAP P/E 7.59 18.08 Forward non-GAAP P/E 22.20 20.64 Trailing GAAP P/E 34.31 22.39 Forward GAAP P/E 64.23 23.94 PEG GAAP N/A 0.61 P/S 0.57 2.75 P/B 1.54 2.84 EV/revenue 0.70 2.78 Trailing EV/EBITDA 6.21 13.82 Forward EV/EBITDA 10.15 13.63 Click to enlarge

Source: SeekingAlpha

For instance, UCTT trades at 22.2 times forward non-GAAP earnings, which is roughly in line with the 20.6x multiple for the sector. UCTT looks better in certain other metrics, but also worse in other metrics. For instance, UCTT is valued at 0.57 times sales of $2,374.3M with a market cap of $1.35B, which may seem relatively low, but this is offset by relatively low margins for UCTT. EBITDA margin, for example, is in the low teens. The balance sheet also needs some work with more debt than cash.

Investor takeaways

I remain neutral on UCTT as stated in a previous article. UCTT has grown tremendously in the past few years, but that is no longer the case. Growth is likely to remain on hold as the industry comes to terms with a downturn. Both the top and the bottom line are forecast to drop in FY2023 compared to FY2022.

While there are some who are calling for a recovery in 2024, it’s too early to say this with any certainty. The equipment market could contract some more, especially given by how much it expanded in recent years. A lot of tools have been bought to increase fab capacity and the semiconductor market needs time to digest all the added capacity. That could put a lid on equipment demand in the short to medium term.

It’s true UCTT is relatively inexpensive at today’s valuations, but there is also no need to rush in, especially with the stock not having done much in many months. On the contrary, the charts suggest the stock is more likely to go down than up in the short term, which suggests it is time to wait. The potential risks outweigh the potential rewards.

The fact that the stock has underperformed so much at a time when semis as a whole are getting a lift from capital inflows should give people pause. Most semis are way up, but UCTT has seen losses. This does not bode well for UCTT since there could be more bad news coming that has yet to be priced in by the sector, or UCTT for that matter.

Bottom line, whether it’s the industry downturn, declining earnings, chart patterns or multiples, there’s reason to believe lower prices are in store for the stock. If the stock is most likely heading lower in the short term, then there’s no reason to step in at this time. UCTT could make for a better buy one day, but that day is not now.