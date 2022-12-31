hapabapa

Investment Thesis

Wayfair (NYSE:W) has been performing poorly in the past two years, with share price plummeting over 90% from its all-time high in 2021. Despite the massive drop, I still believe the company is a sell as fundamentals remain extremely weak with little to no competitive advantage. The latest earnings showed a decline in revenue and a significant deterioration in the bottom line. The balance sheet is also very troublesome due to heavy cash burn and debt loads, which will likely weigh heavily on financials moving forward. The company’s overall position is highly concerning therefore I rate it as a sell.

Data by YCharts

Lack Of Competitive Advantage

Wayfair is a Boston-based e-commerce marketplace founded in 2008 by Niraj Shah and Steve Conine. It specializes in furniture and home goods covering 5,000 brands from over 20,000 suppliers. While the company saw strong performance during the pandemic thanks to lockdowns, I remain highly skeptical of its fundamentals due to the lack of competitive advantage.

Unlike other more specific niches, the furniture and home goods market is highly competitive with a heavy presence from massive companies such as IKEA, Amazon (AMZN), and Walmart (WMT). The substantial scale and leverage that these companies have made it very tough for Wayfair to compete. For example, IKEA’s size allows it to offer lower-priced products at similar if not better quality compared to Wayfair’s selections. It also struggles heavily against Amazon, which is able to offer best-in-class logistics and customer experience thanks to its unmatched infrastructure footprint. Wayfair is trying to expand its logistics network but it continues to trail and it simply does not have enough resources to achieve Amazon’s scale.

As the company is not fundamentally strong enough to compete with its peers, it has to rely heavily on advertising to drive demand. For context, advertising expenses currently account for 45% of gross profit, which is extremely high. This strategy is simply unsustainable in the long run. As indicated in the latest earnings, the number of customers will start to decline quickly once spending starts to moderate. As the company’s liquidity is now heavily constrained, it will have no choice but to cut down on spending. I believe this will have an outsized impact on revenue as it lost its largest growth catalyst, advertising.

Deteriorating Financials

Wayfair’s latest earnings remain highly problematic, especially the bottom line which worsened substantially. The company reported revenue of $3.1 billion, down 4.6% YoY (year over year) compared to $3.25 billion. US revenue dropped 1.8% to $2.7 billion while international revenue dropped 19.7% to $415 million. The decline is mostly attributed to lower volumes, as orders delivered decreased by 9.1% to 11 million. This was partially offset by a higher AOV (average order value), which grew 5.2% from $269 to $283. The number of active customers also dropped 19% to 22.1 million, which is very concerning as it reflects weak brand loyalty and value proposition.

The top line was weak but the bottom line was even worse. The company showed no operating leverage as it relies heavily on spending to grow. Despite revenue being down, operating expenses still increased 13% YoY from $1.08 billion to $1.22 billion. Most of the increase is due to higher advertising expenses, which increased 17.7% from $345 million to $406 million. SG&A (selling, general, and administrative) expenses also increased 12.9% from $580 million to $655 million. The higher spending resulted in the adjusted EBITDA worsening nearly 17 times from negative $(4) million to negative $(71) million. Net loss also widened by 73.8% from $(202) million to $(351) million. Net loss per share was $(3.26) compared to $(1.92).

Data by YCharts

Concerning Balance Sheet

Wayfair’s balance sheet is also very concerning. Considering its cash on hand of $1.28 billion and annual cash burn of $674 million, the company only has less than two years of runway left, assuming the burn rate does not worsen. It will likely need to raise cash through either borrowing or share offering soon. However, both options will be extremely detrimental. Borrowing is very costly at the moment due to high-interest rates while share offerings will significantly dilute shareholders as the share price has plummeted. Besides, the company also has $4.16 billion in debt outstanding. While $3.14 billion of them are long-term debts that are not due in the near term, this will still likely put immense pressure on its financials moving forward due to ongoing interest payments and refinancing related concerns.

Data by YCharts

Investors Takeaway

Despite the huge pullback, I still believe it is best for investors to stay away from Wayfair for now, as it is facing trouble in multiple aspects. The company has very weak fundamentals with no competitive advantage, which makes it very tough to compete with peers. It has been growing revenue by pumping up advertising spending but this is no longer viable as liquidity is starting to dry up. This resulted in the revenue declining and the net loss worsening significantly. Its cash on hand is also only enough to afford less than two years of operation while the 4 billion+ in debt should continue to weigh heavily. The company is in an extremely tough spot and I think there are still meaningful downsides until they sort out their financials. Therefore I rate Wayfair as a sell.