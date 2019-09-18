Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment

Introduction

We review our Hold rating on American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) after shares have fallen by 11% in the past month, and ahead of Q1 2023 results scheduled for April 20.

Over the past year AXP's share price has fallen by 13.5%, significantly underperforming Mastercard (MA) and Visa (V), whose share prices have risen by 2.6% and 4.2% respectively:

AXP Share Price vs. Mastercard & Visa (Last 1 Year) Source: Google Finance (08-Apr-23). Click to enlarge

Compared to when we originally initiated our Hold rating in March 2019, AXP shares have gained a respectable 49% in 4 years, though still behind Visa (which gained 50%) and significantly behind Mastercard (which gained 60%).

AXP shares may have been penalized unfairly in the past month, but long-term concerns remain. Shares have a 16x P/E relative to 2022 EPS and a 1.5% Dividend Yield. 2023 outlook includes a 12-16% EPS growth, and management targets a mid-teens EPS growth from 2024. Q1 2023 volume benefited from a weak prior-year comparable, was on track as of February month-end, and consumer spending was strong for the quarter. However, the post-COVID rebound is largely complete, and full-year 2023 will face headwinds in Net Interest Yield, customer engagement costs, credit provisions and the tax rate. The recent dispute between Walmart (WMT) and Capital One (COF) is a reminder of our concerns on the long-term risk on AXP's co-brand partners. Overall, long-term structural risks in AXP's business make us reluctant to try to exploit short-term mis-pricings. We reiterate our Hold rating. Avoid.

Recap: Why We Avoid American Express

We have avoided AXP because of what we see as structural weaknesses in its business model, including:

Competition in credit cards is fierce, and AXP mainly attracts customers through rewards and co-brand partners, which competitors can match if they spend enough; this has led to escalating costs for AXP

AXP's closed-loop network means it bears the full costs of competing with card-issuing banks, and finds it harder to develop new flows, build a value-add services business or collaborate with Fintech players

AXP has few sources of growth outside its core consumer and SMB franchises, and its chosen growth areas of premium card fees and cardmember loans are by nature relatively low-margin and capital-intensive

AXP is more exposed to a future U.S. economic downturn, since the U.S. is more than 70% of its Pre-Tax Income, and its lending activities would be vulnerable to the eventual normalization in loan losses

AXP's financial performance in 2022 benefited from a post-COVID recovery in its volumes, but still included datapoints that affirm our long-term concerns, as we will explain in this article.

American Express Valuation

At $158.83, AXP shares now have a 16x P/E relative to 2022 EPS ($9.85). Compared to the mid-point of 2023 EPS guidance ($11.00-11.40), the P/E is around 14x.

However, AXP's EPS has been volatile due to one-off credit reserve changes. Credit provisions were a cost of $2.18bn in 2022 but a benefit of $1.42bn in 2021, which was the sole reason why EPS fell year-on-year in 2022 (Pretax Pre-Provision Income actually rose 26.9% year-on-year):

AXP Adjusted EPS (2014-23E) Source: AXP company filings. Click to enlarge

Relative to management's long-term Return on Equity target of around 30%, the P/E is around 17x.

AXP's valuation would be considered cheap if 2023 outlook and long-term targets were to be met. The share price hit its most recent peak in mid-February, and remained near that level until early March, when rumors of a bank run at Silicon Valley Bank started to circulate in the media:

AXP Share Price (Last 1 Year) Source: Google Finance (08-Apr-23). Click to enlarge

Negative sentiment has continued to affect financial stocks, and AXP shares may have been penalized unfairly.

AXP shares have a Dividend Yield of 1.5%, from a quarterly dividend of $0.60 ($2.40 annualized), which was raised 15% year-on-year with Q4 2022 results. Management targets a 20-25% Payout Ratio.

The company repurchased $3.50bn of its shares in 2022 (including $639m in Q4), equivalent to 3.0% of its current market capitalization. Its Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio was 10.3% at 2022 year-end, down from 10.5% the year before.

American Express Outlook

AXP reaffirmed its medium-term targets of a 10%+ revenue growth and mid-teens EPS growth at its Q4 2022 results on January 27. It also released its 2023 guidance, which includes a 15-17% revenue growth and an EPS of $11.00-11.40 (implying year-on-year growth of around 12-16%):

AXP 2023 Outlook & Mid-Term Targets Source: AXP results presentation (Q4 2022). Click to enlarge

The 2023 guidance assumes "slowing growth though not a significant recession". Credit costs are expected to be more normal, as AXP no longer had any pandemic-driven reserves as of Q4 2022.

Q1 2023 Results Not At Risk

We believe the upcoming Q1 2023 results are not at risk.

Volumes were on track as of February month-end, benefiting from a weak prior-year comparable outside the U.S., as CFO Jeffrey Campbell confirmed at an investor conference on February 28:

"So as we sit here on …February 28, what I'd say is things are really playing out exactly as we would have expected based on how we finished 2022 and the guidance we laid out ... So if you were to look at year-over-year volume rates, in January, February, they are certainly up from Q4, but … I'd expect them to asymptote back towards about where we were in Q4 … You see pretty strong year-over-year growth rates in the first 2 months of 2023 when you look at our business outside the U.S."

Volume data for January and February released by Visa in March provided further evidence, with U.S. Payments Volume growing by double-digits in both months, and Cross-Border Volume Indexed to 2019 continuing to accelerate:

Visa U.S. Payments Volume Growth Rates (January-February 2023) Source: Visa 8-K filing (03-Mar-23). Click to enlarge

We believe consumer spending was strong for the quarter as a whole, unaffected by the crisis at Silicon Valley Bank and other banks during March. JPMorgan (JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon described the dynamic well in his annual shareholder letter this week:

"The failures of SVB and Credit Suisse have significantly changed the market's expectations, bond prices have recovered dramatically, the stock market is down and the market's odds of a recession have increased … However, it is unclear whether this disruption is likely to slow consumer spending (as of April 1, 2023, spending has been consistently running higher versus the prior year)."

Given AXP's revenues are mostly spend-driven, strong consumer spending means its Q1 revenues are likely not at risk. Similarly, operating expenses are likely not at risk of missing guidance, given these are at least partly within management control and we are only a little more than two months after 2023 guidance was provided.

However, we believe AXP will face more headwinds in the rest of 2023.

Full-Year 2023 Headwinds

AXP faces headwinds in Net Interest Yield, customer engagement costs, credit provisions and the tax rate in 2023.

Net Interest Yield will likely decline as AXP finds it necessary to pay more to retain deposits. (Customer Deposits were $110bn at 2022 year-end and represented more than half of AXP's liabilities.) The time lag between interest rates rising for borrowers and them rising for depositors means that Net Interest Yield was always likely to start falling, and CFO Jeff Campbell warned about this on the Q4 2022 earnings call:

"The rising interest rate environment has had a fairly neutral impact on our results in '22 as deposit betas lagged the rapid and steep benchmark rate increases during the year. However, when you think about 2023, deposit betas are now in line with more historical levels. So I would expect the year-over-year impact from rising rates to represent more of a headwind in 2023."

Net Interest Yield on Card Member Loans had already stagnated sequentially at 10.8% in Q4 2022.

Customer engagement costs will be another headwind. Variable Card Member Engagement Expenses, defined as the sum of Card Member Rewards, Card Member Services and Business Development expenses, is expected to "approach 43%" of revenues in 2023, compared to 41.4% in 2022 and 37.2%:

AXP Variable Card Member Engagement Expenses (Since 2019) Source: AXP company filings. Click to enlarge

This increase will be offset by flat Marketing expenses and a smaller increase in Operating Expenses (to $14bn, from $13.7bn in 2022, the latter including a $302m mark-to-market loss on strategic investments). However, AXP may have been forced to increase customer engagement costs by competition, and there is a risk that it will fail to achieve its growth target without increasing its Marketing spend and/or fail to control its other expenses. As we have highlighted before, AXP has reset profit margins more than once before, and made a lower Pretax Pre-Provision Income than in 2019 in three of the four quarters of 2022 (except Q3) despite much larger revenues:

AXP Revenues, Expenses & Pre-Provision PTI (Since 2019) Source: AXP company filings. Click to enlarge

Credit provisions are expected to see a "significant" increase in 2023, as management "expect delinquency and write-off rates to continue to move up over time". However, guidance assumes these will remain below pre-pandemic levels, and they may worsen faster than expected.

Tax rate is expected to be another headwind, as management expects a tax rate of 23-24% in 2023, compared to 21.6% in 2022. (The mid-point of the guided rate implies a 2.4% headwind to Net Income growth.)

Unlike 2022, 2023 will not see much benefit from a post-COVID rebound, except in non-U.S. markets in the first two months of the year (due to the Omicron variant last year) and the relatively small Large Corporates market. In fact, AXP's Travel & Entertainment ("T&E") volumes have been flat sequentially between Q2 to Q4 of 2022 in U.S. Consumer as well as its other segments, though in International this was partly due to a stronger dollar:

AXP U.S. Consumer Volume (2022 vs. Q4 2019) Source: AXP results presentation. NB. G&S = Goods & Services. Click to enlarge

2023 will be a much more difficult year for AXP, especially if U.S. consumer spending were to weaken.

Recent Walmart vs. Capital One Dispute

We remain concerned about the long-term risk on AXP's co-brand partners, as the latter appear to have the upper hand in these partnerships and have a history of extracting a bigger share of the economics over time.

AXP's co-brand partners were mostly airlines and hotel operators, and were 17% of AXP's Billings and 36% of its loans when the total was last disclosed in March 2019:

AXP Co-Brand Loans & Billings (2019) Source: AXP investor day presentation (Mar-19). Click to enlarge

Delta Air Lines (DAL) has since grown to "approximately 10%" of AXP's global volume (and has retained a 21% share of its loans), according to the 2022 10-K filing.

While there are long-term contracts and none is up for renewal in the near term (for example, the Delta co-brand is not up for renewal until 2029), they represent a long-term risk. And the recent dispute between Walmart and Capital One showed that problems could arise even before the contract is scheduled to end.

Walmart is suing Capital One, according to a Wall Street Journal article on April 7 (subscription required), alleging that Capital One did not meet certain terms regarding customer service in their contract. Capital One in turn claimed that the lawsuit was "an attempt to renegotiate the economic terms of the partnership it agreed to just a few years ago, or end the deal early". Sources quoted in the article claimed that Walmart had demanded changes in loss-sharing terms and its fintech arm being allowed to be move involved in issuing cards. The two companies signed an agreement in 2019, after Walmart ended a previous partnership with Synchrony Financial (SYF).

Is American Express A Buy? Conclusion

AXP shares appear cheap relative to 2022 earnings and management targets, and may have been penalised unfairly in the past month by negative sentiment following the crisis at Silicon Valley Bank.

Upcoming Q1 2023 results include relatively little risks, as volumes were on track as of February month-end.

However, our concerns about the structural weaknesses in AXP's business remain unchanged, and we expect multiple headwinds in 2023. It is hard to predict how early these will be reflected in the share price.

Overall, the long-term structural risks in AXP's business mean we are reluctant to try to exploit short-term mis-pricings. We reiterate our Hold rating. Avoid.