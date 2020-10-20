Adobe: Pullback From Highs Offer A Buying Opportunity

Apr. 09, 2023 6:45 AM ETAdobe Inc. (ADBE)1 Comment
Andrew Dessy profile picture
Andrew Dessy
102 Followers

Summary

  • ADBE is a demonstrated compounder that has already fallen over 50% from all-time highs. Worrying about another pullback when there is a buying opportunity now may be foolish.
  • Chatter about AI destroying Adobe is a laughable fear, as the company is spending billions on R&D to maintain its competitive edge with the technology.
  • Using conservative metrics, we estimate ADBE to be worth approximately $400/share, indicating current market prices offer a great company at a fair price.
  • Though there is some doubt about overpaying for Figma, I believe a $20 billion price tag is justified and could easily be accretive to shareholder value.

Close-up of Adobe Systems logo on blue Photoshop CS6 disc

Jaap2

Executive Thesis

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) may be one of the best demonstrated compounders on the market right now, with free cash flow/share growing over 20% CAGR from 2013-2022, consistently having above 80% gross margins and consistently high returns on capital. Of course, the question always

ADBE DCF

ADBE DCF (This Writer)

This article was written by

Andrew Dessy profile picture
Andrew Dessy
102 Followers
28 year old value investor, looking to find mispriced securities to preserve wealth and beat inflation

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ADBE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.