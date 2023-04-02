THNQ: Brace For The Next Big Wave Of Artificial Intelligence

Summary

  • THNQ invests in companies centered on artificial intelligence development and implementation.
  • Artificial intelligence has taken the world by storm, but many are still treading lightly as AI’s capabilities for harm are still up in the air and should not be underestimated.
  • Even with risk at hand, treading too lightly could also mean falling behind in the technology race against China, which could force more aggressive AI innovation in the United States.
  • I rate THNQ a Buy, as I believe AI development and societal use could become greater priorities in the future, and could generate significant long-term profit with the right regulations in place.

Working in metaverse with Cyber City skyline

XH4D

As we enter a new dimension of artificial intelligence, AI could soon take on a significant role in society and the workforce after surging in popularity and price not even a year ago. Alternatively, AI could also turn out to be too

THNQ Weightings

etf.com

THNQ Sector Composition

THNQ Sector Composition (Seeking Alpha)

AI market growth forecast

AI market growth forecast (Precedence Research)

THNQ price trend start last April

Yahoo Finance

THNQ price trend YTD

Yahoo Finance

I am an undergraduate student at Duke University studying Behavioral Sciences and Economics. I write about both undiscovered and widely-followed ETFs.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

