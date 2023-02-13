andresr

Introduction

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) is a technology company providing advertising and marketing solutions to brands and publishers. The company offers solutions in 3 fast-growing business units: Vidazoo, SORT and Search Advertising. Vidazoo was acquired in 2021 for $94 million. Vidazoo is growing strongly and the acquisition price was very favorable. The acquisition price/EBITDA was only 4.5x times, while Perion listed at the same multiple of 8.5x times in 2022. What makes Perion even more attractive is its high rating in the Seeking Alpha Quant rating of 14 out of 4726. And if we look at the total return over the past 5 years, we see an impressive share price appreciation that far exceeds that of the S&P500. In my article, I mention the growth pillars and show that the stock's valuation is in line with its historical average. The outlook is favorable, which makes the stock worth buying.

Perion Is Growing Strong

2022 was a banner year for Perion Network as the company enabled solid year-over-year growth of 30%. The strong growth was driven by strong growth in media spending, consumer privacy awareness and an increase in viewers watching live sporting events on their smart TVs. EBITDA margin improved significantly to a whopping 24% last quarter, compared with just 15% in the same quarter a year ago.

For 2023, CEO Doron Gerstel is very optimistic. He expects revenues from their explore initiative to increase 72% this year. I quote from their 4Q22 earnings transcript:

Our numbers are proof of the effectiveness of this model. In 2022, our explore initiative generated $64 million in revenue and $26 million in media margin, while in 2023 our expectation is to double the revenue to $110 million and generate $45 million in margin.

Perion Network' video platform Vidazoo is one of the major growth drivers in 2022 whose revenues have increased by a whopping 129% compared to 2021 (43% display advertising revenue). This is due to strong growth in revenue per video platform publisher by 106%, number of publishers using their platform grew by 69% and they achieved 78% growth in revenue from retained video platform. In short, the number of publishers is growing strongly and revenue per publisher has also grown strongly despite the challenges in the macro environment.

SORT is its privacy-first cookie-free solution that delivered powerful results: ad campaigns increased 82% quarter on quarter to $26 million (21% of ad revenue). SORT's CPR is 1.33% without cookies, which is nearly 3x the Google benchmark of 0.46. Perion Network is working extensively with its customers to offer SORT as a service to other companies interested in offering a privacy-first solution that outperforms other targeting tactics. Customer growth was strong with a 36% increase to 191, and the average deal size increased 33% to $137,000.

The last business unit is CodeFuel which provides search advertising. CodeFuel is Perion Network' most profitable solution, driven by two levers: increasing the number of publishers and the total number of monetizable searches, primarily to Microsoft Bing. Perion Network reports a 26% increase in average daily searches (up to 22 million as of today).

Perion Network is always looking for new growth opportunities and sees potential in live CTV. Sports events is a strong growth catalyst because sports broadcasts reach the most CTV users. Dr. Pepper uses Perion Network' live CTV platform, creating a win-win-win situation for both. CEO Doron Gerstel:

As an example here is how Dr. Pepper used our live CTV platform to reach U.S. viewers watching college football. It’s a rare win-win-win - the viewer gets to continue watching their sports content without interruption, the advertiser maximizes attention which might have been lost during the commercial break, and the publisher retains viewers, they don’t change the channel or jump to a different app. This means more revenue for everyone.

Another growth catalyst is retail media, think CVS, The Home Depot, Macy's and the like. These companies are building huge retail networks and present a great opportunity for Perion. Retail media is the fourth largest advertising medium and it is predicted that ad spending will reach $121 billion worldwide by 2023 (up 10% from last year). Perion partners with major retailers such as Albertson's through which it earned $22.3 million in revenue in 2022. For 2023, Perion expects to generate $30 million in revenue.

In recent years, Perion has grown strongly in revenue and free cash flow. Revenue increased from $253 million in 2018 to $640 million in 2022 (average annual growth rate of 26%). And its free cash flow increased from $29 million in 2018 to $121 million in 2022, representing an average annual increase of 43%.

Looking to 2023, Perion expects strong revenue growth with a midpoint of $730 million, representing annual growth of 14%. Adjusted EBITDA will be between $149 million and $153 million.

Current CEO Doron Gerstel will be replaced August 1 by CFO Maoz Sigron.

Valuation In Line With Its Average

When valuing stocks, there are several valuation measures available for comparison. The enterprise value to free cash flow ratio shows the ratio of market value plus debt minus cash and compares it with free cash flow. Currently, it shows that the ratio is 12, which is slightly higher than the average ratio of 8.7. The historical picture tells us that the valuation of the stock was very high in 2021, however, the share price rose tremendously due to strong outlook, and Perion was able to meet these expectations, bringing the valuation back to a favorable level.

In general, the EV to FCF ratio of 12 is very favorable, but investors previously valued the company at an even more favorable ratio. Between 2018 and 2020, it quoted an average of only 2.9. In short, the company was previously quoted very favorably, making it seem expensively valued currently. However, in general, an EV to FCF ratio of 12 is seen as very favorable so Perion seems undervalued.

The PE ratio also gives us insight into the stock's valuation. The 10-year historical PE ratio shows us that the stock is currently valued in line with its 3-year average. Several analysts have expressed their expectations about earnings per share growth in the coming years. So we can check whether the stock is undervalued now compared to the near future.

5 analysts expect strong earnings per share growth of 15% in fiscal year 2024, along with revenue growth of 12%. For fiscal year 2025, only one analyst disclosed their earnings and revenue forecasts, so I do not consider them relevant.

We see that the expected PE ratio for 2024 is only 16, slightly more favorable than the average PE ratio of 21, showing that Perion Network is about 24% cheaper, provided that Perion will meet these growth expectation. However, note that the PE ratio does not include cash and debt in the valuation equation. From the PE ratio, the company seems cheaply valued, while the EV/FCF ratio tells us that the company is still valued on the high side compared to its historical figures and valued favorably in general.

Conclusion

Perion Network is growing fast as its share price has risen 1630% in just 5 years. Perion is also favored in Seeking Alpha's Quant rating, because its rating is only 14 out of 4726. Investors wonder if the stock price is still attractive after the strong share price rally. The acquisition of Vidazoo is a good one because of the low acquisition price and also because Vidazoo is growing rapidly. In addition to Vidazoo, SORT and Search Advertising are also seeing strong increases in revenue and profits. Overall, revenue in 2022 increased 34% year over year and adjusted EPS increased 100% over the same period. The company forecasts revenue growth of 14% this year and several analysts also expect low-teen growth for fiscal 2024. If we look at the stock's valuation, we see a favorable picture when looking at the PE ratio and the EV to FCF ratio. However, Perion has historically been very favorably valued, so investors might argue that the current valuation of the stock is on the expensive side. I think the stock is favorably valued, given its strong growth and favorable valuation in general. Therefore, the stock is worth buying.