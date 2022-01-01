F45 Training: Why Desperation Mode Could Be Positive

Apr. 09, 2023 8:22 AM ETF45 Training Holdings Inc. (FXLV)
Summary

  • F45 Training remains a mess, and probably will for some time.
  • It's vastly underperforming the sector in profitability and momentum, and there are no signs that is going to change in the near future.
  • With a new management team in place, it has yet to be known what exactly it'll do to turn things around, beyond the steps taken by prior management.
  • At this time the best move may be to accept an unsolicited proposal from Kennedy Lewis to acquire the company.

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV), which competes as a fitness franchisor, has been experiencing a prolonged period of musical chairs with its top management and board members, and after the recent closing of a $90.00 million subordinated

I am a former investment advisor and owner of several businesses. These days I invest only for myself while continuing to write on a variety of financial and economic topics.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

