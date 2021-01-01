Sakorn Sukkasemsakorn

Workiva (NYSE:WK) delivered another solid year in 2022 as client count and revenue both increased. With requirements in ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) reporting likely forthcoming, the company believes this will be a key opportunity for the organization.

However, as regulations and requirements change so do companies. Workiva is no exception as co-founder Marty Vanderploeg is transiting from his role as CEO and Julie Iskow will take on the position.

Let's dig deeper into this CEO transition, Q4 financial results and recent XBRL data quality results to determine the current state of the company.

End of an Era

As mentioned on the last earnings call, Julie Iskow has taken over the CEO role from Marty Vanderploeg, who will transition to the role of non-executive Chair of the Board of Directors. Julie was previously the company's President and Chief Operating Officer.

Vanderploeg was the co-founder of Workiva and has worked in various roles during his fifteen-year tenure.

Despite the fact Vanderploeg wasn't the CEO during that entire duration his impact was clearly substantial. If you had bought Workiva stock during their IPO in 2014, you would be up over 600%. Obviously, as the co-founder Vanderploeg played a vital role in Workiva's success.

Many of the best companies over the last decade have been shaped by a historic founder such as Howard Schultz at Starbucks (SBUX) or Warren Buffett at Berkshire (BRK.B). I'm not saying Vanderploeg is in their company but as Chris Mayer mentions in this book 100 Baggers, "People with their own wealth at risk make better decisions as a group than those as hired guns. The end results is that shareholders do better…"

Also, as noted by another analyst in his article, Workiva's growth forecast for 2023 has been lowered. Some may argue this forecast is due to market and economic conditions, but the CEO transition could certainly play into the forecast as well.

XBRL Quality

XBRL quality is essential for data consumers. Without quality, the data can't be easily consumed and is more difficult for it to be relied upon. I'm not going to do a deep dive into the origins of XBRL (extensible Business Reporting Language) or the current process for creating new XBRL data quality rules, but that information can be found in a few of my prior articles.

Since my last article, one new set of XBRL rules has been added. Workiva, Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN), and Toppan Merrill all support the last XBRL ruleset, ruleset 20.

Looking at the overall XBRL industry the trend continues to be positive. Similar to the prior quarters, XBRL data quality continues to improve as the number of errors continues to decline. Below are a few graphs depicting the decline in specific XBRL rules.

Axis with Inappropriate Members

Element Values Are Equal

Context Dates After Period End Date

Reversed Calculation

Given it's the start of a new year, I've decided shake things up a little and expand my sample and review the data quality for a few other companies filing with Workiva, Toppan Merrill and DFIN. As mentioned in prior articles, I believe these are the three largest XBRL providers.

Workiva has been providing the XBRL services for following companies. You can see the following results from the XBRL US website:

Pfizer (PFE)

Apple (AAPL)

Goldman Sachs Group (GS)

This quarter, there were several issues with Workiva's XBRL data quality. One interesting item I discovered was that in the second half of 2022, Goldman Sachs switched from using DFIN to Workiva. As you can see the results aren't much improved, in fact it appears the quality has actually decreased.

I've mentioned this in the past but I believe this example illustrates a key point, XBRL is extremely complex. It is very difficult to follow new SEC rules and comply with XBRL data quality standards with an "in-house" model.

Similar to last quarter, I was unable to find any issues with Toppan Merrill filings. Toppan Merrill has been providing the XBRL services for the following companies and you can see the following results from the XBRL US website:

Ecolab (ECL)

Teladoc (TDOC)

Kroger (KR)

Toppan Merrill continues to have consistent, very excellent XBRL data quality results.

DFIN has been providing the XBRL services for following companies. You can see the following results from the XBRL US website:

Revolution Medicines (RVMD)

National Retail Properties (NNN)

Pathfinder Bancorp (PBHC)

Again, to me these are disappointing results for DFIN. National Retail Properties is a company DFIN actually claims as a "success" on their company website. Given the XBRL errors, it's rather embarrassing to be touting this level of mediocre.

Despite the mixed results between the top three providers, I am nevertheless pleased with the overall trend as data quality continues to improve within the industry.

Financials

Workiva delivered another quarter of respectable results in Q4 2022. The company generated revenue of roughly $144 million in Q4 2022 which is an increase of nearly 19% compared to Q4 2021. Most of this revenue was generated from subscription and support revenue and revenue from professional services accounted for the rest. Subscription and support revenue was roughly $126 million, an increase of 20% compared to prior year's fourth quarter. New logos and account expansion helped drive this growth. Professional services revenue was roughly $18 million for the quarter, an increase of 9% compared to prior-year fourth quarter.

Client count continues to rise as well as Workiva finished Q4 2022 with 5,664 clients, which is an increase of 1,349 customers compared to Q4 2021. For the current quarter, the company added 123 net new customers. The total number of ParsePoint customers increased as well to 922.

Retention remains outstanding as well, as the subscription and service revenue retention rate was roughly 98% for the quarter, which is up slightly from 97% compared to prior year's fourth quarter rate.

Management noted that larger subscription contracts have continued to increase Workiva had 1,345 contracts valued over $100,000 per year, which is an increase of 20% compared to Q4 of 2021. The number of contracts valued at over $150,000 per year totaled 718, which is up 24% compared to the prior year. The number of contracts valued at over $300,000 per year totaled 236, which is up 29% compared to Q4 2021.

Valuation

As noted on the last earnings conference call, Workiva is aiming to achieve profitability by the end of 2023. Currently, Workiva still has yet to achieve profitability. Over the last three months, Workiva's stock price has increased by roughly 20% and the stock is also up year-to-date.

Most analysts view Workiva either as a "Buy" or a "Hold", but none currently have a "Sell" rating. Also, based on many analysts' projections, the current stock price is trading near analyst price targets. In my opinion, giving the run-up thus far in 2023 I would wait for the price to decline before adding shares.

Conclusion

Workiva continues to drive revenue and client count and is a leader is this niche market. However, at this point, there are too many uncertainties to be a bullish on Workiva.

Capital markets performed poorly in 2022 and given the economic conditions with talk of a possibly recession I don't foresee 2023 as being a great year for stocks, especially those in the tech sector. Additionally, Workiva's stock price has only risen thus far in 2023 so to me the price seems inflated.

Finally, considering the CEO transition, I'd like to wait and see how the company performs under Iskow's leadership.