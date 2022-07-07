André Muller

Here at the Lab, it has been over a year since our last coverage of Neste Oyj (OTCPK:NTOIF, OTCPK:NTOIY). Despite that, we are closely following the sector thanks to our investment in Darling Ingredients. Last time, we emphasized how Neste has always traded at a premium valuation versus its closest peers thanks to its ESG status, and in detail, we explained how the company is always one step ahead of the curve and keeps providing investors with good results. Since March 2022, the company stock price increased by more than 20% (including its dividend payment), and here at the Lab, we believe that the valuation now looks full. Before going into the details, the company was a pioneer in the production of renewable diesel (RD) industry with a three-year lead on the competition.

Mare Evidence Lab's previous publication

Why are we more bearish?

We should price in more competition ahead. In detail, competition is rapidly increasing in the sustainable aviation fuel [SAF] market. Neste and comps' new SAF technology could supply only 2% of the 2030 jet fuel demand. Even though we are estimating production growth in the medium term, we believe that Neste will face difficulties returning to its 44% core EBITDA margins. The main reason is raw material waste disposal. Indeed, the company chose to invest in 1 specific production process which is based on a circular model. Neste’s current product is made from animal fat and used cooking oil. The necessary amounts required to address the SAF market are not sufficient for the industry demand. Other players are entering the industry and this feedstock strong demand might push raw material prices higher; Related to point 1) raw material availability might not follow the industry’s capacity growth. For this reason, here at the Lab, we are confident that feedstock tightness might put pressure on Neste’s margins and the company could be unable to reverse a negative underline return trajectory; This negative feedback is supported by increasing CAPEX requirements. In the last quarterly report, higher investments surprise Wall Street consensus. Indeed, Neste is guiding CAPEX at €1.8 billion with a €500 discrepancy above expectation. The company is ramping up production capacity in RD and SAF segments with an expansion in Singapore and the US (with a JV with Marathon Petroleum). This will increase RD capacity to 5.5Mt by 2023 end. When the Rotterdam expansion will be completed, capacity will reach 6.8Mt by 2026 end. Based on the CAPEX plan, we believe that investors are overestimating the company’s addressable market and more importantly overvaluing Neste growth potential; Competitors are ramping up SAF plants and major investments will be deployed between 2023 and 2026 quadrupling the current capacity; Here at the Lab, we also noticed an increase in fixed costs which are weighing on the company's profitability. Having said that, variable feedstock prices are very volatile and were relatively low in 2023 start, which makes it difficult to extrapolate a correct assumption for a yearly average (fig below); Including the special dividend (€0.5), the fiscal year dividend per share reached €1.52 and the company is yielding 3.4%. This was in line with the consensus estimates set at €1.48 per share. However, with new entrants (Eni, TotalEnergies, and Exxon) coming into the SAF segment, Neste dividend yield looks less attractive; Going to the valuation, Neste is currently trading on a 12 multiple on its fiscal year 2023 EBITDA, and in the meantime, global renewable fuels players are trading at an average multiple of approximately 5.5x. New competitors and traditional oil players have mirrored Neste’s RD and SAF technologies. In our reverse calculation, at today's price, Neste is trading at an implied ROIC above 25%, while we see this number at a post-tax ROIC at a 20% level, deriving a valuation of €43 per share. For this reason, we are moving from a buy target to a neutral rating valuation. The next company's catalyst is scheduled for 28th April. In our universe coverage, we still have a preference for Darling Ingredients (here is our latest publication).

Neste feedstock evolution

Source: Neste Q4 result presentation

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.