Dear readers/subscribers,

My performance on Carlisle (NYSE:CSL) so far has been somewhat sub-par. While it's not unusual for investments to be in the red at this time given what we've seen, there still is something to be said for investing "too early." In my last article, I made a case for why investing in Carlisle might be a good idea - and a profitable one. I stand by the thesis that I made there, but I might have gone in a bit too early, given that the company is down more than 10% since that time.

Let's revisit Carlisle with the latest data and see what we have.

Carlisle - The mixed performance and challenges masks a "prime" Company

Analysts have been somewhat split on this company for over half a year - either too expensive or cheap enough for investing. I've held the latter stance for some time, but the company's share price has resulted in underperformance to this stance, which is never pleasant.

Why has this happened?

Well, the entire industry in which Carlisle "plays", is under heavy effect from challenging comps, weather impacts, lower production volume, residential exposure and what this exposure does given the building industry, and general macro tendencies like inflation, wage, and supply chain. In short, it hasn't been an easy time to "be" Carlisle.

The latest results we have are 4Q, and these results were amazing - at least in terms of revenues. The 4Q22 revenues were a record, as well as EPS, both in quarterly and full-year results. EPS of $17.58 not only beat, but significantly exceeded the expectations that the company made for 2025E, meaning that CSL actually reached its goal 3 years before the expected time.

To call Carlisle a "market leader" would be understating the case to be made for this company. Why do I say this?

Because in terms of profitability and looking at the relevant peer group, Carlisle is not only better than the average company, it's significantly better. From Gross margins to operating to net, to RoE, RoA, ROIC, and ROCE, Carlisle consistently lands in the 90-98th percentile in the construction industry. And when you consider that this group, in the comparison service I use (GuruFocus) comes with over 1,600 companies competing in the same sector, that's no mean feat.

CSL WACC/ROIC (GuruFocus)

But the positives do not stop there - no sir. Despite what the share price development would have you believe, Carlisle has managed 3-year consistent revenue growth, it has superb returns on everything it does (next to its cost of capital/debt), it hits every variable in the Piotroski F-score scale, from positive RoA, CFROA, Leverage going down, and growing margins as well as others.

CSL Rev/net (GuruFocus)

None of these factors means the company is a "must BUY". But this provides a good backdrop to what I am trying to tell you. Because one of the first requirements I have for a company that I want to invest in is that the company is above-average in its own sector and the market.

And the only area where CSL loses some points is the meager yield - only 1.36% at this time, which is the one area in which it's worse than peers. It also means that CSL only pays 15% of earnings though, and buybacks have been additive to shareholder returns here as well. I've shifted my focus from straight dividends to more of a payout/outperformance mix. My average portfolio yield is down - but my diversification, safety, and beta is moving towards the right direction as well.

CSL has performed quite well in 4Q, and we can look at the market to see what to expect for the coming year. CSL isn't going to be beating the 2022 comp. Without wishing to speak in absolutes, that's not going to happen.

The fact that this isn't going to happen (at least I don't think so), and this seemingly being an opinion shared by many analysts, has left Carlisle in a very interesting situation valuation-wise - more on that in a little while.

Here we have the company outlook for the coming fiscal.

CSL IR (CSL IR)

And while there are plenty of reasons why GAAP will be lower than we saw in 2022, the mistake analysts seem to make is thinking that the company, because of this, is in any type of trouble. It really isn't. CSL has executed extremely well on its 2025E strategy.

CSL IR (CSL IR)

Its goals of returns and earnings growth have been delivered manyfold, given that the company is 3 years early with its initial $15 EPS target. It's also no exaggeration to give CSL the positive of "best-in-class" financial performance here. The development of the company sales mix is easily viewed when comparing 2006 to the 2022 mix. Take a look.

CSL iR (CSL iR)

That Carlisle is loved as a company, there is little doubt. The newest segment recently won the Home Depot (HD) materials vendor of the year award, and the company is working to modernize and improve its production assets even further. Despite macro pressures, CSL is seeing continued positive pricing trends across all segments. And supply chain, as problematic as that is, is actually normalizing towards a non-impacted operating environment.

This is further driving returns - that and the company's significant backlogs that we're looking at as we go into 2023. Once this impact unwinds a bit...

CSL IR (CSL IR)

...we're likely, I believe, to see even better trends.

The company's fundamental capital structure is okay. There's room for improvement, and the company is working on it. With $400M cash on hand and another $1B in a revolver, CSL is not cash-strapped, especially with that cash alone representing more than 2 full years of dividend payments. Net debt is 1.4x to EBITDA here, and an interest coverage ratio in terms of EBITDA of 18.2x. CSL is very strong. The maturities could be somewhat better, but there are plenty of closer ones that will need refinancing, particularly some senior notes at 0.55% which are due this year.

I'm not worried about CSL. The company is a proxy to the infrastructure and building market, and we're rocky in terms of this. 1-year performance is negative, and the recent bouts of bank stress won't work to ease this pain to any positive degree. Interest rates are a concern here - but if you take a longer-term perspective and are willing to take some of the pain here, you can find a company in a superb position for investment.

Let's look at CSL valuation and see what we have here.

Carlisle Companies is significantly undervalued at this point

I've viewed CSL stock as undervalued for some time now, but the degree of undervaluation has significantly increased as of the latest few weeks now. CSL's normalized P/E multiple is 10.25x, and that's for a company that typically trades closer to 20x. That makes the company, bar very few, one of the stocks on my list of interesting companies, albeit one with a low yield. I recently published a piece on Teleperformance (OTCPK:TLPFY), and the situation, while very different segments, is something I view as similar to CSL here.

CSL is being incredibly undervalued by the market due to a mix of macro that the company does not control, but also expectations for a lower result in 2023 - which is very likely to happen.

However, at this point, even if CSL stays at 10x P/E, we're like as not to see near-double-digit RoR from the company at this time - and that's with the 1.3-1.4% yield we currently have here.

CSL Upside (F.A.S.T graphs)

I obviously do not believe CSL will stick to that 10x - or I wouldn't be investing. But I wanted to show you this to make clear you understand the downside protection. Any sort of normalization, be it 11, 14, 17, or 20x P/E, brings with it significant amounts of outperformance relative to market expectations at this time.

If you go as high as 19-20x, or full normalization, that goes up to 35-38% per year, or almost 135% over a period of time until 2025E. And I do not view this estimate as being unrealistic.

CSL is BBB rated and has the safeties you'd want in an investment like this. The only thing it might not have is yield - but there's always some trade-off, be it quality, safety, yield, or expectations. If my trade-off is yield, but I am convinced of the quality, as I am here, then that's a relatively easy sell for me.

The company remains extremely undervalued for the cash flows, earnings, and revenues that it's actually expected to deliver here. We can even go far more conservative than this, and still get some excellent RoR.

I previously wrote:

While we can hardly call CSL the most undervalued opportunity out there - but CSL is a rare company that works almost exclusively on mission/application-critical products, and has an expertise that makes it hard for customers to simply "switch" to another supplier, as the quality of the products might not be on par. (Source: Carlisle Article)

Well, it's different now. I am prepared to call CSL one of the most undervalued, qualitative opportunities in the entire construction and infrastructure sector, and I'm planning to increase my stake to a significant percentage in my portfolio - targeting over 1% of the total. This actually goes hand-in-hand with investments I've made late into the construction sector in Europe, as well as companies that work peripherally with the industry in materials or services.

S&P Global analyst targets for this particular company call for a range of $300 to $350/share, with an average of around $330/share. That's down from $340 when I first wrote about it, but out of 6 analysts following the company, every single one has either a "BUY" or equivalent rating of "outperform" for CSL.

In short, I believe the time is ripe to very clearly declare this company to be a significant "BUY" here.

Coupled with this, I'm also being clear that I am going to be expanding my position in the company in two portfolios, with the near-term target of going up to 1%. Despite some near-term risk, I believe the potential for outperformance here to be easily in the triple digits in 3 years - and that's what I look for, low yield or not.

This company, at this time, is no joke. It's moving up on my list of high-conviction "BUYs" - there are currently 32 companies on that list, and as of 2 days ago, Carlisle is part of it. These companies, which come from every single sector, and most geographies, represent the targets to which I deploy my hard-earned capital.

For Carlisle, I'm now deploying more, not less, after this recent drop.

Here is my updated Thesis for Carlisle for 2023.

Thesis

Carlisle Companies is one of the most attractive plays in the building materials and engineering sector.

It has a now clearly proven ability to generate alpha from attractive investments and operations, and I consider it likely that it will continue to generate attractive alpha for years.

The company has gone to a significant undervaluation here, and analysts view it as an upside of no less than 20-30% on a premium upside. I view the upside closer to 35% annually.

undervaluation here, and analysts view it as an upside of no less than 20-30% on a premium upside. I view the upside closer to 35% annually. Based on current estimates and the company's historical performance, I view CSL as a "BUY" to a PT of $300. I am not changing my PT, and I am about to "BUY" more of the company.

Remember, I'm all about:

1. Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight, and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

2. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

3. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation, but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

4. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them.

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has a realistic upside based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.

This means that the company is fulfilling every single of my investment criteria - hopefully clarifying why I consider it a "BUY" here.