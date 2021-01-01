EWG: Concentrated Exposure To Europe's Largest Economy

Summary

  • EWG is a $1.73B AUM exchange-traded fund providing investors risk on exposure to the German economy.
  • The fund is comprised predominantly of large-cap corporates focused on the export markets driving Germany's positive trade balance.
  • Ideal for investors who cannot access the Dax30 or European bourses.

Reichstag building, seat of the German Parliament

photosvit

ETF introduction

Vintage 2022 has not been one of the most memorable “crus” for German equities. The economic powerhouse behind Europe’s sprawling economy has found itself thrust into a range of economic headwinds, from a Ukraine war-induced inflationary spike, to domestic corporate scandals

ETF overview

Spreadsheet by ZMK Capital

Price returns EWG v EFA

TradingView

EWG has shown a rebound lately with the stock gaining +3.21% over the past 12 months despite remaining relatively correlated with sister fund (EWA).

Weighting v YTD returns

Koyfin

German GDP

Trading Economics

German inflation

Trading Economics

German Manufacturing PMIs

Trading Economics

ZMK Capital is a Southeast Asian based prop trading desk focusing on long/ short macro set ups globally. Additionally, the desk publishes equity specific research, ETF overviews, earnings plays and macro-economic analysis. Current focal points include the global energy market, natural resources, macro-economics, interest rates and Fx. Beyond managing money in these markets, interests include data science linked to securities markets, game theory & professional sports.Feel free to direct message ZMK if you are interested in being part of a community of prop traders, investors & money managers.

Comments (1)

