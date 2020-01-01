Dynatrace: Differentiated Platform Driving Strong Growth

Apr. 09, 2023 9:54 PM ETDynatrace, Inc. (DT)
Fade The Market profile picture
Fade The Market
3.01K Followers

Summary

  • Dynatrace is a leader in APM with a highly differentiated AI-enabled software platform.
  • Dynatrace has broadened its opportunity set beyond APM to include Infrastructure Monitoring, Application Security, and Log Analytics.
  • The company has a strong financial model with +30% y/y revenue growth and ~80% gross margins.
  • I initiate a buy rating on DT stock and keep a December 2023 price target of $56 based on a forward ~12x EV/Sales multiple and FY2024 revenue estimate of $1.3 billion.

Robotic hand pressing a keyboard on a laptop 3D rendering

Guillaume

Thesis

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) is a leader in the Application Performance Monitoring [APM] market and has expanded its offerings to include observability solutions. Its software intelligence platform allows customers to monitor various metrics and ensure application reliability and consistent customer experience. The

Dynatrace vs competitors

Gartner

Position for accelerating growth

Dynatrace presentation

Dynatrace revenue

YCharts

DT valuation metrics relative to peers

YCharts

This article was written by

Fade The Market profile picture
Fade The Market
3.01K Followers
"A fade is a contrarian investment strategy that involves trading against the prevailing trend."  We look at low-cap stocks that are not covered by mainstream investment firms in search of early opportunities spanning a variety of investment philosophies. The best opportunities are found when looking where others won't. Let us know if you want us to cover any specific tickers and we'll be sure to take a look! Formerly Moonshot Equity Analysis.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours.

Business relationship disclosure: This article was researched and written by Mohammed Saqib, reviewed, and submitted by Bryan Seiler.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.