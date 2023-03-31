Global Macro Outlook - Second Quarter 2023

Apr. 09, 2023 11:56 PM ETVT, IOO, TOK, SDG, ACWI, ACWV, URTH, SPGM, QWLD, NZAC, CRBN, GLOF, KLDW, ASET, FIHD, ESGG, DWLD, VWID, MOTG, MOTO, KOKU, JSTC, FORH, DIVS, GENY, GXTG, BYOB, BUYZ, EDUT, MRAD, INFL, TMAT, DGT, DEW, WDIV, GCOW, WLDR, HERD, WKLY, SDIV, ROBO, BFIT, BLES, IVES, UDIV, USPX, ACTV, AFMC, AFSM, ARKK, AVUV, BAPR, IVOO, IVOV, IVV, IVW, IWC, IWM, IWN, IWO, IWP, IWR, IWS, IYY, QQQ, SPLV, SPLX, SPMD, SPMO, SPMV, SPSM, SPUS, SPUU, SPVM, SPVU, SPXE, SPXL, SPXN, SPXS, SPXT, SPXU, SPXV, SPY, SPYD, SPYG, SPYV, SPYX, SQEW, SQLV, SSLY, SSO, SSPY, STLV, SVAL, SYLD, TMDV, TPHD, TPLC, TPSC, UAUG, UJAN, UMAR, UMAY, UOCT, UPRO, USMC, USMF, USVM, TBT, TLT, TMV, IEF, SHY, TBF, EDV, TMF, PST, TTT, ZROZ, VGLT, TLH, IEI, BIL, TYO, UBT, UST, PLW, VGSH, SHV, VGIT, GOVT, SCHO, TBX, SCHR, GSY, TYD, EGF, VUSTX, FIBR, GBIL, UDN, USDU, UUP, RINF, AGZ, SPTS, FTSD, LMBS, VGK, FEZ, IEV, EZU, DFE, FDD, FEP, SPEU, HEDJ, DBEU, EUDG, IEUR, HEZU, FEUZ, DBEZ, IEUS, EUSC, OEUR, EUDV, PTEU, FIEE, GSEU, RFEU, FLEE, FLEH, BBEU, FPXE, EURL, EWU, EWUS, FKU, HEWU, FLGB, EPP, GMF, AIA, FPA, AAXJ, ASEA, DVYA, EEMA, FLAX, BBAX, HAUZ, CUBS
AllianceBernstein (AB) profile picture
AllianceBernstein (AB)
4.12K Followers

Summary

  • As the year progresses, the 2023 outlook has become murkier rather than clearer.
  • The US economy significantly outperformed our expectations in 1Q.
  • We expect policymakers in China to emphasize domestic drivers of demand in their efforts to boost growth rather than focusing on the external sector.
  • The outlook for the European economy has brightened materially in recent months.
  • The unexpected resilience in developed market labor markets and sticky inflation in DM and emerging markets put central banks back on high alert.

Multi exposure of abstract financial diagram on office buildings background, banking and accounting concept

Igor Kutyaev/iStock via Getty Images

The Macro Picture

As the year progresses, the 2023 outlook has become murkier rather than clearer. In addition to an ongoing inflation problem, policymakers and investors alike now grapple with financial sector turmoil. While our base case is

The Global Cycle for Q2 2023

Global Forecast - Forecast Overview

AllianceBernstein Growth and Inflation Forecasts

AllianceBernstein - Forecasts Through Time

Unemployment Rate, Fed Funds Target Rate

AllianceBernstein China Forecast

China CPI, China RRR

AllianceBernstein Euro Area Forecast

AllianceBernstein UK Forecast

AllianceBernstein Japan Forecast

AllianceBernstein Emerging Markets Forecast

EM Sovereign Gross Issuance, The Intersection of Stagflation, Institutional/Social Risks and Political Events

AllianceBernstein Forecast Table

This article was written by

AllianceBernstein (AB) profile picture
AllianceBernstein (AB)
4.12K Followers
AB is a research-driven investment firm that combines investment insight and innovative thinking to deliver results for our clients. At AB we believe that research excellence is the key to better outcomes and as a result we have built a global firm with exceptional research capabilities. We offer a broad array of investment services that span geographies and asset classes to meet the needs of private clients, mutual fund investors and institutional clients around the world.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.