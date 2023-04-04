Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited or TSMC (NYSE:TSM) stock has underperformed its peers in the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) since late January.
We have been cautious in TSM since mid-December, as we assessed that the near-term optimism in its stock was likely reflected. However, the outperformance of the SOXX against TSM was more significant than we had previously anticipated.
Interestingly, the SOXX last traded at a normalized P/E of 22.1x. However, TSM's NTM adjusted P/E of 16.1x suggests it's discernibly cheaper than its industry peers.
Notably, the underperformance of TSM against the SOXX has occurred since its highs in February 2021, suggesting that market operators have taken the opportunity to "sell the rip" in previous TSM's momentum spikes.
As seen above, there have been several instances when market operators let TSM's outperformance spike against the SOXX over the past two years. However, these operators also leveraged the opportunity to sell the rip and rotated out of TSM as they dissipated the rip.
Interestingly, TSM/SOXX has not recovered its long-term outperformance since its highs in February 2021. More worryingly, market operators continued to sell the rip in January 2023 after they picked up the pieces from panic sellers in the mean-reversion opportunity in late October 2022.
We also highlighted in an article on 23 October 2022 that "these levels are too attractive not to start buying." TSM remains up nearly 50% since that article, but its momentum against its peers has stalled, as seen above.
So, herein lies the problem. TSM is cheaper than its peers by a fair distance. Morningstar considers it a wide moat company, given its technological and cost advantages against its industry peers.
Intel Corporation (INTC) is not close to assuming process leadership. However, Bernstein highlighted in a recent commentary that "at this point, near-term fundamentals may have troughed. It is unlikely to get worse."
So, does it suggest that Intel is on track to supplant TSM as the foundry leader? We think it's too early to tell. However, the point being made likely suggests that the pessimism in INTC has been priced in.
In contrast, investors need to assess whether the optimism in TSM has been priced in, with investors still rotating out even though it's the foundry that AMD (AMD) and Nvidia (NVDA) rely on to fabricate their AI chips.
Hence, the long-term secular drivers driving these opportunities should keep investors committed to the success of the leading-edge foundry.
However, we listen to the market, and TSM's price action suggests otherwise. So where could things go wrong from here? We discussed in our December article that cost overrun could be a significant challenge as TSMC diversifies its foundries out of Taiwan.
TSMC is expected to leverage its technological leadership to keep its gross margins stable (i.e., make its customers pay more for its relocation). In addition, the company has not deviated from its long-term gross margin target of 53%, suggesting management remains confident in its pricing strategy.
However, that's also a problem in itself. The market has likely reflected that TSM will maintain its leadership but has yet to price in adequately of a scenario where it fails to.
Also, the political risks between the US and China have intensified since our previous update, as China has moved forward with its own review. For instance, China recently instituted a "cybersecurity review" of Micron (MU), seen as a retaliation against the Biden Administration's steps to hamper China's semiconductor ambitions.
Could it get worse? No one knows. However, it suggests that investors may need to consider a wider "political risks discount" against TSM.
US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo also made it clear recently that the Biden Administration is unhappy with the status quo, where TSMC still makes most of its chips in Taiwan. So could the US "compel" TSMC to make more chips in the US and drive up its costs further? She accentuated:
Nobody thinks that we should be making everything that we need in America. [But,] the fact that we buy 90-plus percent of our leading-edge chips from Taiwan is also unsustainable and, quite frankly, almost dangerous. - Bloomberg
Has the market priced this in? We believe market operators' behavior of rotating out of dip buying opportunities by selling the rips against the SOXX suggests that they aren't looking to keep their exposure to TSM for long.
Despite its lower relative valuation, we parsed that TSM's underperformance against the SOXX could continue.
Moreover, we believe the SOXX reached a short-term top in the last week of March (we alerted members of our service on March 31), which should add more pressure against TSM's recovery momentum.
With that in mind, we encourage investors to consider rotating out of their exposure in TSM progressively.
Rating: Sell (Revised from Hold).
Important note: Investors are reminded to do their own due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. The rating is also not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.
We Want To Hear From You
Have you spotted a critical gap in our thesis? Saw something important that we didn’t? Agree or disagree? Comment below and let us know why, and help everyone to learn better!
Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!
This article was written by
JR research was featured as one of Seeking Alpha's leading contributors in 2022. See: https://seekingalpha.com/article/4578688-seeking-alpha-contributor-community-2022-by-the-numbers
Unlock the key insights to growth investing with JR Research - led by founder and lead writer JR. Our dedicated team is focused on providing you with the clarity you need to make confident investment decisions.
Transform your investment strategy with our popular Investing Groups service.
Ultimate Growth Investing specializes in a price action-based approach to uncovering the opportunities in growth and technology stocks, backed by actionable fundamental analysis.
We believe price action is a leading indicator.
Price action analysis is a powerful and versatile toolkit for the informed investor because it can be used to analyze any publicly traded security. As such, it offers investors with invaluable insights into understanding market behavior and sentiments.
Plus, stay ahead of the game with our general stock analysis across a wide range of sectors and industries.
Improve your returns and stay ahead of the curve with our short- to medium-term stock analysis.
We not only identify long-term potential but also seize opportunities to profit from short-term market swings, using a combination of long and short set-ups.
Join us and start seeing experiencing the quality of our service today.
Lead writer JR's profile:
I was previously an Executive Director with a global financial services corporation. I led company-wide award-winning wealth management teams that were consistently ranked among the best in the company.
I graduated with an Economics Degree from National University of Singapore [NUS]. NUS is Asia's #1 university according to Quacquarelli Symonds [QS] annual higher education ranking. It also held the #11 position in QS World University Rankings 2022.
I'm also a Commissioned Officer (Reservist) with the Singapore Armed Forces. I was the Battalion Second-in-command of an Armored Regiment. I currently hold the rank of Major. I graduated as the Distinguished Honor Graduate from the Armor Officers' Advanced Course as I finished first in my cohort of Armor officers. I was also conferred the Best in Knowledge award.
My LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/seekjo
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMD, INTC, NVDA, MU either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments (1)