The Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF) is a multinational investment bank and financial services company with a shifting focus on wealth management and brokerages.

Through its various financial activities, Stifel has recorded $4.58bn in 2022 revenues while sustaining a $1.11bn EBITDA. Additionally, the firm has recorded a $719.47mn FCF, indicating good fiscal health.

This financial health, in addition to the company's long-term operational strategy, led me to rate the company a 'buy'.

Introduction

Stifel engages itself across all verticals in high finance- of their $1.22bn in net revenues, transactional revenues accounted for $294.73mn, investment banking accounted for $223.71mn, and asset management encompassed $289.46mn.

Stifel Q4 Investor Presentation

Though originally operating as an investment bank, brokerage and asset/wealth management have since surpassed it in revenues leading to explosive growth through the past 7 years.

Valuation & Financials

General Overview

Though Stifel does not stylize itself as a private equity firm, its operations and price action are most similar to high finance private equity companies.

Stifel (Dark Blue) vs Market & Industry (TradingView)

The firm has experienced superior growth to Invesco Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio ETF, PSP, though it trails the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) as most financial services companies have. This dynamic is consistent with the present investor sentiment surrounding financial services.

Comparable Companies

As a more boutique firm with operations through multiple sub-sectors of the finance industry, the following represent the most accurate competitors to Stifel; Houlihan Lokey (NYSE: HLI), Evercore (NYSE: EVR), and Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE: JEF) all fit this description, with similar stories of growth from investment banking to the rest of finance.

barchart.com

As demonstrated above, Stifel continues to sustain a superior financial position to rivals; though their EPS growth over the past year was negative, they had the smallest decline relative to peers at -29.15%.

On the flip side, Stifel has experienced the worst YoY price growth of these firms. Consequently, without any obvious financial issues, I maintain Stifel's undervaluation.

Moreover, with the second-best value P/E alongside steady profitability, the firm seems to be in solid shape.

Valuation

According to my discounted cash flow model, at its base case, Stifel stock is undervalued by ~37%, with its fair value at $90.01. Due to industry headwinds in addition to macro conditions, I assume a benchmark WACC and subsequent discount rate of 10%.

The model covers a 5-year period without perpetuity, with net margins over that time period projected at pre-pandemic levels of >17% alongside a 7.32% CAGR.

AlphaSpread

Using AlphaSpread's relative valuation tool, my theory of undervaluation- especially compared to peers- is further reinforced, with this large valuation largely coming from Stifel's much superior P/OCF, EV/S, and P/FCFE metrics.

Thus, using a weighted average slanted towards my DCF, Stifel should be worth $123.90, or 47.5% up from today.

Whole Firm Focus on Premium Product Fosters Success

As Stifel continues to accelerate growth across non-investment banking portfolios- wealth management and brokerage products coming to mind first- they have leveraged their corporate brand to create an increasingly integrative firm dedicated to taking advantage of a wider wealth effect- itself a product of a decade of low rates and expansionary policy.

Stifel Q4 Investor Presentation

Likewise, as described in the infographic above, Stifel is aiming to expand its capital pool and promote synergetic AUM growth through Stifel Bank; this branch of Stifel has seen deposits grow at a 10% CAGR since 2016.

Stifel Q4 Investor Presentation

This whole business approach towards finance has enabled broad-based revenue growth, greater financial resiliency to macro concerns, and supported client retention and recurring revenues from said clientele.

Stifel Q4 Investor Presentation

Stifel's commitment to its core business of investment banking is demonstrated best by its acquisition of Torreya Partners, who will materially enhance Stifel's ability to service the healthcare and biotechnology sectors. Torreya has built a reputation as a boutique firm with a concentration in the life sciences business, and thus lends talent and infrastructure-related expertise for banking activities- and beyond- in the life science sector.

The firm's value chain leads clients through advisory towards credit and security products to meet customer needs more efficaciously than competitors.

Wall Street Consensus

My highly positive view of the company is pervasive throughout analyst opinions as well; analysts project an average 1Y price target of $75.40, up 33.97% from today.

TradingView

Due to such chronic undervaluation, even at their minimum projected price, analysts predict 1Y price growth to be 11.94%, with a price of $63.00.

Risks

Third-Party Attrition

Since finance is inherently a multi-party system with firms such as Stifel acting as connectors and distributors of capital, it is highly necessary to retain consumers. For Stifel, this is even more integral; as they expand into retail and commercial banking and continue to sustain growth across investment banking, brokerage, and wealth management services, they must juggle many priorities and consumer profiles at once.

Liquidity & Financial Risk

Although the banking crises spurred by Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank have led to significant downward price action, potential bank risk present existential and material risk to Stifel's businesses- especially through the company's current practice of expansion. While this presents great opportunity for discounted acquisitions, it remains a major risk.

Macro Condition Risk

Beyond the volatile situation in banking, high interest rates and persistent inflationary pressures continue to put downward influence on profitability. Moreover, it hampers the demand for loans and securities significant to Stifel's revenue objective.

Conclusion

In the short-term, the company's extreme undervaluation relative to peers warrants a significant price reversion.

In the long-term, synergetic and integrative growth actively driven by Stifel supports my bullish thesis for growth and margin expansion of the company.