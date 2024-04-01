Grab These 4.5% Fixed Income Yields Before They Are Gone

Psycho Analyst
Summary

  • As the Federal Reserve signals that its rate will top out at 5% in May, higher yields in fixed income are slowly disappearing.
  • The highest rates found in fixed rate investments change in a cyclical way as the fed's rate rises and falls. We pinpoint where we are in that cycle.
  • We explore the advantages and hidden pitfalls of the Treasuries, Brokered CDs, and CDs bought directly from institutions that offer the best rates at different times in the rate cycle.

Fixed Income

DNY59

For the first time in their investing lives many investors who began managing their own portfolios over the last 20 years are discovering the benefits of investing in the kind of fixed income products that guarantee they will

US 10 Yr Treasury Bond Yield

Seeking Alpha

Highest direct CD rates April 8, 2023

depositaccounts.com

This article was written by

Though I have done quite a few different things over the course of a long life, I am best known as a writer of bestselling books about business and health. My success has come because I am a very curious person who doesn't just follow the herd and trust whatever the experts tell us to believe. I do my own research. I collect the facts, look at them objectively, and draw my own conclusions. Over the years, I have been amazed at how much of what everybody "knows to be true" is based on poorly designed studies, many of them impossible to replicate. I approach Investing with the same open mind, challenging the orthodoxies that attract the herd, studying how things really work, and doing my best to come up with an approach, based on facts, that works for me and would appeal to those who find thinking worthwhile. Lately I have been investigating how the indexes that underlie ETFs are constructed and finding out in the process that the way these indexes are set up guarantees that many of the ETFs people buy are not really doing what their titles suggest they do. I am also doing my best, in the current very challenging environment, to find relatively safe ways to deploy the money I use to generate income, money that I would normally put into CDs. I use valuation concepts and a liberal sprinkling of common sense to find stocks that I believe will not only produce modest amounts of income, but also grow their share price over the next five years.

