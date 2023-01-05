ArtistGNDphotography/E+ via Getty Images

When thinking about stocks with long-term growth potential, First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) came to mind. When I say long-term growth in this instance, I'm talking about multiple-year growth lasting through the decade. First Solar is set to benefit this decade from the growth of utility-scale solar installations.

The company has strong above-average expected revenue and earnings growth for the foreseeable future. FSLR also trades at an attractive valuation level when considering the long-term multiple-year growth. As a result, I am expecting the stock to outperform the broader market over the next several years.

First Solar to Benefit From Growth in Utility Solar Installations

First Solar is likely to experience strong revenue and earnings growth from the growth of utility-scale solar installations. The global utility-scale solar market is expected to grow at about 6.3% annually to 2028. This would take the current global market value from $66.04 billion in 2022 to $95.28 billion in 2028.

This strong expected growth is being driven by the falling costs of solar over the past decade. It can be cheaper to build and run solar than to buy gas for an existing natural gas power plant. The cost of installing solar declined by over 75% since 2010.

Large-scale plants benefit the most from lower solar costs. That is positive for First Solar since the company provides the large-scale PV (photovoltaic) solar energy solutions that utility companies, commercial, and industrial users install.

First Solar's Advantages

First Solar has multiple advantages that allows the company to stand out from the competition. First Solar uses innovative thin film CadTel (cadmium telluride) PV semiconductors which have advantages over conventional silicon panels.

FSLR has an energy yield advantage as its modules retain more than 89% of original performance after 30 years. The company's solutions also have superior temperature coefficient and spectral response, delivering up to 4% more annual energy in hot climates and up to 4% more annual energy in conditions with high humidity. FSLR's cells are less sensitive to power loss in shaded conditions. The products have immunity to cell degradation as there is no power loss due to cell cracking and light and heat induced degradation.

FSLR has strategic advantages for rapid scaling. The company has the ability to new factories up and running (from construction to operation) in as little as 18 months due to its vertically integrated manufacturing process. FSLR also has a strategic advantage of reduced dependence on China's crystalline silicone supply chains.

First Solar has multiple environmental advantages as its PV semiconductors are highly efficient and sustainable. The company boasts having the lowest carbon and water footprint. FSLR has a 2.5x lower carbon footprint and a 3x lower water footprint than c-Si panels on a lifelong basis. FSLR's products also have a payback time that is twice as fast as c-Si panels. The company's products are highly recyclable as over 90% of materials can be re-used.

First Solar's advantages can help drive growth as utilities and other customers gravitate to the company for its superior technology. First Solar can help its customers get better results for their investment.

Expansion Drivers

First Solar is on track to add 6.2 gigawatts of manufacturing capacity in 2033 as its new Series 7 factories become operational in the United States and in India. To put that into perspective, 1 gigawatt is equal to 3.125 million PV solar panels. So, 6.2 gigawatts is equal to 19.375 million solar PV panels. On a humorous note, that would be enough power to get 5 of Doc's time-traveling Deloreans off the ground from Back to the Future.

The new U.S. factory began initial production in January 2023 and will ramp up throughout the year. The India factory is projected to begin production in the second half of 2023 and ramp up into 2024. When these factories are fully operational, they are expected to lead the fleet in terms of module wattage and regionally in terms of cost-per-watt.

As of the end of 2022, First Solar had a total backlog of future deliveries at a record 67.7 gigawatts. The company secured 48.3 net bookings in 2022 which was 30.8 gigawatts higher than the 17.5 gigawatts that were set in 2021.

FSLR manufactured 9.1 gigawatts in 2022. So, the total backlog is equal to over 7.4 years of production in terms of last year's output. The backlog can keep the company's expansion going at least through the remainder of the decade.

Recently on March 30, 2023, First Solar and EDP Renewables (EDPR) announced a multi-year order for 1.8 gigawatts of FSLR's thin film PV solar modules. These modules are expected to be delivered up to 2028 and will power projects based in the United States which are developed by EDP Renewables North America. This is an example of the types of projects that First Solar is getting and are likely to get in the future as large-scale solar projects continue to grow.

Attractive Valuation

I used the PEG ratio to analyze First Solar's valuation since the company has high growth. FSLR is trading with a low PEG of 0.82. This is based on the 3 to 5 year expected annual earnings growth of 34.5%. Growth stocks with PEG ratios between 1 and 2 are considered fairly valued. First Solar is considered undervalued since it is trading with a PEG below one. That leaves plenty of upside potential for the stock price.

FSLR is expected to achieve strong revenue growth as well. Consensus estimates call for 33% revenue growth in 2023 and about 30% in 2024. So, the company is looking strong in the top and bottom lines.

Technical Perspective

First Solar Daily Chart with MACD and RSI (tradingview.com)

First Solar's stock price is in a bull flag formation in the March to April area. The bull flag formation is typically when investors take some profits off of the table after a strong run-up. This can be followed by another run higher. The MACD in the middle of the chart is showing a modest recent sell-off. The purple RSI line at the bottom of the chart looks like it might be bouncing off of the 50 line, which would be bullish for the stock if it can hold that level. I expect the stock to run higher as FSLR continues to grow at a strong pace.

Balance Sheet/Cash Flow

First Solar has a stable looking balance sheet. The company has over $1 billion in total cash & equivalents and zero net debt. FSLR has 3.65x more current assets than current liabilities and 3.4x more total assets than total liabilities with total equity of $5.8 billion. The solid balance sheet should allow First Solar to effectively handle short and long-term debt.

FSLR made a significant 268% increase in operating cash flow in 2022. The company increased operating cash flow from $237.6 million in 2021 to $873.4 million in 2022. Due to the high capital intensity of the business, FSLR paid $903.6 million in CapEx. The company issued $397.4 million in debt in 2022 and paid back $75.9 million in long-term debt. FSLR repurchased $12.1 million in stock.

First Solar's Long-Term Outlook

First Solar's competitive advantages should allow the company to grow effectively as utility-scale projects continue to increase through the decade. First Solar's undervaluation and above-average earnings growth are likely to drive the stock to outperform the broader market for the foreseeable future.

Investors should be aware of the main risks, which include competition. The solar industry can be competitive which can come domestically and from around the globe, including China. Increased competition can take market share away from First Solar and reduce prices, which can have a negative impact on revenue.

Another main risk is a possible change in cost dynamics for utility-scale projects. Currently, solar can be less expensive to build and run than it is to buy natural gas for existing plants. However, if the cost dynamic shifted to favor natural gas, it could have a negative impact on First Solar.

Overall, First Solar's stock looks poised to outperform as a long-term, multiple-year investment. Even with high competition, First Solar should be able to get a significant piece-of-the-pie for large-scale projects over the next several years.