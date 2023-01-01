International Diversification: The Recent Experience

Apr. 10, 2023 12:49 AM ET
Summary

  • Diversification is unquestionably a good idea for investors.
  • But what about international diversification?
  • We take a look at the recent evidence.
  • While international diversification may work well in the future, its performance since the early 1990s has been less than stellar.

Overview

In their classic textbook on investing, Bodie, Kane, and Marcus write

Although we in the United States customarily use a broad index of U.S. equities as the market-index portfolio, the practice is increasingly inappropriate. U.S. equities represent less than 40% of world

Returns of $1 invested in each asset class from January of 1990. SPX = S&P 500; MXWOU = MSCI World ex U.S.; USTREAS = Bloomberg U.S. Treasury index; WBNDXUS = Bloomberg Global Bonds index ex U.S. (QuantStreet, Bloomberg)

QuantStreet

Asset class correlations (QuantStreet)

Each row shows the optimal allocations for a portfolio that would have achieved an annual historical return given in the "Mean" column. The "SD" column gives the annual volatility of that portfolio. (QuantStreet)

Harry Mamaysky is a professor at Columbia Business School and is the CIO of QuantStreet Capital. QuantStreet implements quantitative asset allocation solutions for its clients. All articles I publish are for educational purposes only and do not contain legal, tax, or investing advice. I recommend consulting with the  appropriate professional before making legal, tax, or investing decisions.

