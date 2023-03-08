helen89

Earnings of Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) will likely continue to grow this year on the back of subdued loan growth and slight margin expansion. I'm expecting the company to report earnings of $1.75 per share for 2023, up 5% year-over-year. Compared to my last report on the company, I've slightly reduced my earnings estimate. The market appears to have overreacted to the rise in Fulton Financial's riskiness amid the banking sector panic. As a result, the stock is trading at a significant discount to its target price. Considering the total expected return, I'm maintaining a buy rating on Fulton Financial Corporation.

Margin Growth to Further Slow Down

Fulton Financial's net interest margin expanded by 15 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2022, which was quite low compared to the third quarter's performance but still better than my expectations. The rate of margin expansion is likely to slow down even further because of a deterioration of the deposit mix during the fourth quarter. Non-interest-bearing deposits dipped to 33.9% of total deposits by the end of December from 34.5% at the end of September 2022. The full-quarter impact of this deterioration will be visible in the first quarter's results.

The loan mix also worsened over the course of 2022. Adjustable and floating rate loans made up 66.9% of total loans at the end of 2022 down from 69.3% at the end of 2021, according to details given in the 10-K filing. (These details are not provided quarterly in the 10-Q filing).

The results of the management's rate sensitivity analysis given in the 10-K filing show that a 200-basis points hike in rates could increase the net interest income by 4.6%.

Considering these factors, I'm expecting the margin to grow by just 5 basis points in 2023. In comparison, the margin rose by 92 basis points from period-end 2021 to period-end 2022.

Expecting Loan Growth to Be Below the Historical Average

Fulton Financial's loan portfolio grew by 3.0% during the fourth quarter of 2022, which was slightly higher than my previous expectations. I'm expecting loan growth to significantly slow down in 2023 due to the high-rate environment. Further, Fulton consolidated some branches for which it incurred expenses of $800,000 in the fourth quarter, as mentioned in the conference call. This measure might also hurt loan originations in the future.

Fulton Financial operates in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia; therefore, its loan book is quite diverse geographically. By loan classes, as well, the loan portfolio is quite diverse, as shown below.

Due to the high geographical diversity, it is appropriate to take national averages when trying to gauge credit demand. As shown below, the services PMI index is still in expansionary territory (above 50) which bodes well for commercial loan growth, while the manufacturing PMI index bodes ill.

Further, while Philly Fed's coincident index gives me hope for loan growth, the OECD leading index dims that hope.

Due to the above metrics, my outlook on loan growth is mixed. Overall, I'm expecting the loan portfolio to grow by 4% in 2023, which is below the CAGR of 5% for the last five years. I'm expecting other balance sheet items to grow in line with loans. The following table shows my balance sheet estimates.

Financial Position FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23E Net Loans 16,004 16,674 18,623 18,076 20,010 20,823 Growth of Net Loans 2.6% 4.2% 11.7% (2.9)% 10.7% 4.1% Other Earning Assets 3,056 3,291 5,244 5,728 4,660 4,850 Deposits 16,376 17,394 20,839 21,573 20,650 21,488 Borrowings and Sub-Debt 1,747 1,765 1,926 1,038 2,871 2,988 Common equity 2,248 2,342 2,424 2,520 2,387 2,567 Book Value Per Share ($) 12.7 14.0 14.9 15.4 14.4 15.5 Tangible BVPS ($) 9.7 10.8 11.6 12.1 11.0 12.1 Source: SEC Filings, Earnings Releases, Author's Estimates (In USD million unless otherwise specified) Click to enlarge

Expecting Earnings to Grow by 5%

The anticipated loan growth will be the chief earnings driver this year. Slight margin expansion will also offer some support to the bottom line. Overall, I'm expecting Fulton Financial to report earnings of $1.75 per share for 2023, up 5% year-over-year. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

Income Statement FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23E Net interest income 630 648 629 664 782 944 Provision for loan losses 47 33 77 (15) 28 44 Non-interest income 196 216 229 274 227 223 Non-interest expense 546 568 579 618 634 715 Net income - Common Sh. 208 226 176 265 277 290 EPS - Diluted ($) 1.18 1.35 1.08 1.62 1.67 1.75 Source: SEC Filings, Earnings Releases, Author's Estimates (In USD million unless otherwise specified) Click to enlarge

In my last report on Fulton Financial, I estimated earnings of $1.88 per share for 2023. Following the fourth quarter's results, I have tweaked most line items but have not made any big changes. These small tweaks combine to give a material variance between my updated earnings estimate and the previous estimate.

Market Seems to Have Overreacted to FULT's Riskiness

Fulton Financial's stock price has plunged by 17% since March 8, 2023, when the panic in the banking sector started due to recent bank failures. In my opinion, the market has overreacted in Fulton's case because the company's unrealized mark-to-market losses on its available-for-sale ("AFS") securities portfolio totaled $346 million at the end of 2022, which is 14% of total equity. Worse comes to worst and Fulton is forced to sell its securities portfolio, then the unrealized losses will turn into realized losses and erode the company's fair value by ~14%. A market price correction of 17% shows that the market has incorporated more than the worst-case scenario of a 14% dip.

Further, Fulton does not have material exposure to risky or speculative areas, like cryptocurrencies, digital tokens, or start-ups.

The only cause for concern is the large balance of uninsured deposits. According to details given in the 10-K filing, uninsured deposits made up 34% of total deposits at the end of 2022.

Overall, I believe Fulton Financial's risk level is low to moderate.

Maintaining a Buy Rating

Fulton Financial is offering a high dividend yield of 4.9% at the current quarterly dividend rate of $0.15 per share and an annual special dividend of $0.06 per share. The earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 38% for 2023, which is below the five-year average of 43%. To be on the safe side, I'm not expecting a dividend hike, however, the below-average payout ratio shows that there is room for a hike.

I'm using the historical price-to-tangible book ("P/TB") and price-to-earnings ("P/E") multiples to value Fulton Financial. The stock has traded at an average P/TB ratio of 1.35x in the past, as shown below.

FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 Average T. Book Value per Share ($) 10.8 11.6 12.1 11.0 Average Market Price ($) 16.5 12.0 16.1 16.7 Historical P/TB 1.53x 1.03x 1.33x 1.52x 1.35x Source: Company Financials, Yahoo Finance, Author's Estimates Click to enlarge

Multiplying the average P/TB multiple with the forecast tangible book value per share of $12.1 gives a target price of $16.4 for the end of 2023. This price target implies a 21.6% upside from the April 6 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.

P/TB Multiple 1.15x 1.25x 1.35x 1.45x 1.55x TBVPS - Dec 2023 ($) 12.1 12.1 12.1 12.1 12.1 Target Price ($) 14.0 15.2 16.4 17.6 18.8 Market Price ($) 13.5 13.5 13.5 13.5 13.5 Upside/(Downside) 3.6% 12.6% 21.6% 30.6% 39.6% Source: Author's Estimates Click to enlarge

The stock has traded at an average P/E ratio of around 10.8x in the past, as shown below.

FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 Average Earnings per Share ($) 1.35 1.08 1.62 1.67 Average Market Price ($) 16.5 12.0 16.1 16.7 Historical P/E 12.2x 11.1x 9.9x 10.0x 10.8x Source: Company Financials, Yahoo Finance, Author's Estimates Click to enlarge

Multiplying the average P/E multiple with the forecast earnings per share of $1.75 gives a target price of $18.9 for the end of 2023. This price target implies a 40.3% upside from the April 6 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/E ratio.

P/E Multiple 8.8x 9.8x 10.8x 11.8x 12.8x EPS 2023 ($) 1.75 1.75 1.75 1.75 1.75 Target Price ($) 15.4 17.2 18.9 20.7 22.4 Market Price ($) 13.5 13.5 13.5 13.5 13.5 Upside/(Downside) 14.3% 27.3% 40.3% 53.2% 66.2% Source: Author's Estimates Click to enlarge

Equally weighting the target prices from the two valuation methods gives a combined target price of $17.7, which implies a 30.9% upside from the current market price. Adding the forward dividend yield gives a total expected return of 35.8%. Considering the total expected return and the low-to-moderate risk level, I'm maintaining a buy rating on Fulton Financial.