pidjoe

SolarBank Corporation (OTCPK:SLBCF) or (SUNN) on the Canadian Securities Exchange is a Toronto-based company specializing in developing, owning, and managing distributed solar projects in the renewable energy space. This company was formerly known as Abundant Solar Energy Inc. It has a clientele that spans across North America. It recently did an initial public offering on March 1, 2023, and it currently has an approximate market capitalization of $74MM CDN.

SLBCF: How It Earns Its Money

A bit of background, SLBCF has been active in the renewable energy space for more than 10 years now:

It has completed over 100 solar power plants

Building over 60 megawatts of power with over 700 megawatts of projects in the pipeline

So far, SLCBCF has retained 100% of its customer base, with over 4,000 solar subscribers, with various Fortune 500 companies as customers.

In March 2023, SLCBCF completed the construction of a turnkey solar power project for Honeywell in New York State. SLCBCF had secured $240K in incentives on behalf of the client and the project is expected to generate 753,000 KWh of power.

SLBCF earns its revenue mainly through EPC contracts (engineering, procurement, and construction services) and OM services (operations and maintenance). With EPC contracts, as the solar plant gets built, certain performance milestones are achieved, allowing SLBCF to bill the customer. OM services are earned through hourly maintenance services provided to the solar sites.

SLBCF operates by offering its expertise to clients looking to move towards cleaner energy sources. This company also leverages existing government incentives to help reduce overall construction costs.

Across the US, a number of US States have various incentives in place, and this also represents potential markets for SLBCF to enter in:

US and various incentive programs (SolarBank Corporation Website)

(Source: SolarBank Corporation's website)

Given how Canada and the US are moving towards cleaner energy, there is a clear demand for what SLBCF is doing in this space.

SLBCF: A Strong Balance Sheet with Ample Cash

SLBCF doesn't have a lot of historic financial information since it just started publicly trading. However, in analyzing its most recent financials as of Dec 31, 2022, it does show the company to be in a very healthy financial state.

In applying the F-Score where a score of 9 shows the company as being very financially healthy and a score of 0 shows a firm is financially weak, SLBCF has a score of 6:

SolarBank's F Score (SolarBank's Financial Statements) SolarBank's F Score (SolarBank's Financial Statements)

(Source: SolarBank Corporation's Financial Statements)

The company has been growing its profits over the past year. Its gross margins have increased from 6 months ago from Dec 31, 2022, to June 30, 2022. Also, its balance sheet is quite strong with a high current ratio of 2.28 and a long-term debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, this shows the company has enough capital to operate its business.

In looking at its market price today vs its book value per share. Its stock price is trading at a significant premium to its book value price:

SolarBank's book value vs market value (Google Finance and SolarBank's website)

(Source: Google Finance and SolarBank Corporation's Financial Statements)

Some investors may perceive this as the stock being overvalued but I believe the market is valuing SLBCF's technical know-how and expertise. These are qualities that are not recognized in the company's balance sheet.

SLBCF vs The Competition

SLBCF has a better F-Score than its competition. SLBCF has a score of 7 while the competition has a score of 5 or below:

F-Score vs Competition (Various Financials) F-Score vs Competition (Various Financials)

(Source: Various Financial Statements)

Part of the reason SLBCF could have a higher F Score is that it is an asset-light company where most of its true assets are its personnel and technical expertise.

Conclusion: Bullish on SolarBank Corporation

Although SLBCF stock was just publicly traded, it has been in the business for a while now, and in these years, it has accumulated the experience to become an expert in building and managing solar projects. Its stock price reflects this higher value.

Another catalyst that is helping SLBCF is politics. Various governments in Canada and the US have incentives in place to build cleaner energy. But politics is a double-edged sword, a new government can be voted in and be against spending money on cleaner energy. Moving towards cleaner energy is expensive and it does disadvantage certain groups. There have been incidents in the past where incentives were rolled back or cleaner energy programs were canceled or delayed:

In 2019, the new Ontario government at the time spent $230 million to cancel renewable energy deals.

In the US, 53 renewable projects were delayed or blocked between 2008 to 2021.

Some US States have started opposing renewable energy

In SLBCF's financial disclosure, a group of residents in Manlius New York has filed a lawsuit over a solar panel project on town property. The proceedings were dismissed but the petitioners have filed a lawsuit.

Investors looking to invest in SLBCF should note that politics is a huge risk factor here.

Despite the external political risk, SLBCF is a well-financed company with ample cash. Inherently, there is a lot to like about SLBCF. The technical expertise and experience management has in the solar power space are clear competitive advantages. Also, there are a number of projects on the go with a steady pipeline to build more.

Another reason why I'm bullish on this stock is its relative obscurity. This company did an IPO just over a month ago (at the time of this publication), so I believe not many investors are aware of this company. As this company gains more media attention, I believe the stock price will trend up over time.

Overall, I'm bullish on SLBCF, SolarBank Corporation.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.