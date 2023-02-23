SolarBank Corporation (OTCPK:SLBCF) or (SUNN) on the Canadian Securities Exchange is a Toronto-based company specializing in developing, owning, and managing distributed solar projects in the renewable energy space. This company was formerly known as Abundant Solar Energy Inc. It has a clientele that spans across North America. It recently did an initial public offering on March 1, 2023, and it currently has an approximate market capitalization of $74MM CDN.
A bit of background, SLBCF has been active in the renewable energy space for more than 10 years now:
SLBCF earns its revenue mainly through EPC contracts (engineering, procurement, and construction services) and OM services (operations and maintenance). With EPC contracts, as the solar plant gets built, certain performance milestones are achieved, allowing SLBCF to bill the customer. OM services are earned through hourly maintenance services provided to the solar sites.
SLBCF operates by offering its expertise to clients looking to move towards cleaner energy sources. This company also leverages existing government incentives to help reduce overall construction costs.
Across the US, a number of US States have various incentives in place, and this also represents potential markets for SLBCF to enter in:
(Source: SolarBank Corporation's website)
Given how Canada and the US are moving towards cleaner energy, there is a clear demand for what SLBCF is doing in this space.
SLBCF doesn't have a lot of historic financial information since it just started publicly trading. However, in analyzing its most recent financials as of Dec 31, 2022, it does show the company to be in a very healthy financial state.
In applying the F-Score where a score of 9 shows the company as being very financially healthy and a score of 0 shows a firm is financially weak, SLBCF has a score of 6:
(Source: SolarBank Corporation's Financial Statements)
The company has been growing its profits over the past year. Its gross margins have increased from 6 months ago from Dec 31, 2022, to June 30, 2022. Also, its balance sheet is quite strong with a high current ratio of 2.28 and a long-term debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, this shows the company has enough capital to operate its business.
In looking at its market price today vs its book value per share. Its stock price is trading at a significant premium to its book value price:
(Source: Google Finance and SolarBank Corporation's Financial Statements)
Some investors may perceive this as the stock being overvalued but I believe the market is valuing SLBCF's technical know-how and expertise. These are qualities that are not recognized in the company's balance sheet.
SLBCF has a better F-Score than its competition. SLBCF has a score of 7 while the competition has a score of 5 or below:
(Source: Various Financial Statements)
Part of the reason SLBCF could have a higher F Score is that it is an asset-light company where most of its true assets are its personnel and technical expertise.
Although SLBCF stock was just publicly traded, it has been in the business for a while now, and in these years, it has accumulated the experience to become an expert in building and managing solar projects. Its stock price reflects this higher value.
Another catalyst that is helping SLBCF is politics. Various governments in Canada and the US have incentives in place to build cleaner energy. But politics is a double-edged sword, a new government can be voted in and be against spending money on cleaner energy. Moving towards cleaner energy is expensive and it does disadvantage certain groups. There have been incidents in the past where incentives were rolled back or cleaner energy programs were canceled or delayed:
Investors looking to invest in SLBCF should note that politics is a huge risk factor here.
Despite the external political risk, SLBCF is a well-financed company with ample cash. Inherently, there is a lot to like about SLBCF. The technical expertise and experience management has in the solar power space are clear competitive advantages. Also, there are a number of projects on the go with a steady pipeline to build more.
Another reason why I'm bullish on this stock is its relative obscurity. This company did an IPO just over a month ago (at the time of this publication), so I believe not many investors are aware of this company. As this company gains more media attention, I believe the stock price will trend up over time.
Overall, I'm bullish on SLBCF, SolarBank Corporation.
Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
This article was written by
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments