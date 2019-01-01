Tara Moore/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Our current thesis for Compass PLC is:

Revenue is of the highest quality, as it is recurring in nature, diversified by geography and service line, and the nature of the service is both sticky and facing tailwinds.

Margins are equally sticky due to pricing power and scale economies, which reduces downside risk.

A decade of conservative financing should mean greater distributions to shareholders.

The business is fundamentally the best in the business for food services in our view, due to superior margins and leading growth.

The key risk to our thesis is Management not finding the 1% EBITDA-M needed to justify a bullish view of the business.

Company description

Compass Group PLC (CMPGF / OTCPK:CMPGY) is a company that provides food and support services globally. The company offers various support services, such as cleaning in hospitals, reception services at corporate headquarters, managing remote camps, and facilities services at schools and universities.

Compass Group PLC caters to various sectors, including business and industry, healthcare and senior living, education, sports and leisure, defense, offshore, and remote sectors.

Share price

Data by YCharts

Compass' share price was making consistent gains over the last decade, before experiencing a substantial decline as a result of the pandemic. The business has finally returned to its pre-Covid levels, similar to its financial performance.

Financial analysis

Compass Financials (Tikr Terminal)

Presented above is Compass' financial performance for the last decade. The business is a classic example of "boring". It has achieved sustainable growth and improved bottom-line performance without any volatility or noise.

Revenue

Despite the impact of the pandemic, Compass has grown its revenue at a CAGR of 4%, reflecting what is a resilient and sustainable business model. There are numerous reasons for this growth, which we will assess below.

Firstly, we should assess how the business was impacted by the pandemic, to consider the weaknesses of the business. Revenue declined by 20% in FY20 and a further 10% in FY21, representing a steep decline but not at the level seen in the retail or airline industry. As a food service and outsourcing service provider, Compass is essentially providing exposure to footfall across many different industries. As fewer students attended school, and sporting events were canceled, the need for Compass' services rapidly declined. This being said the question then becomes why didn't revenue decline even further. A part of this is likely due to Compass' exposure to Healthcare & Senior Living, which is Compass' second largest industry, which saw resilient demand.

This leads us to the first attractive quality of Compass' revenue, which is its diversified nature. As the following graph shows, no single industry has over 35% share of Compass' revenue.

Revenue split (Compass PLC)

This is highly valuable as it insulates Compass against any potential shocks to specific industries. This should mean that revenue growth is fairly consistent, with little in the way of downward volatility.

This fact only remains true if Compass is provided a leading service to its clients, which its client retention statistics suggest it is. Compass has an incredibly 94%+ retention across all geographies, an incredible achievement. When it comes to the services Compass provide, the key is to eliminate the complexity and time commitment from the client, as this is what they are paying for. If you can do that, the client has no reason to switch, even if a more price-competitive option comes along. This is seemingly how Compass is operating, with a long history of high retention.

Retention (Compass PLC)

With a high retention and diversified client base, the company has essentially very little risk around its current revenue stream, as the vast majority of it recurring. Investors love recurring revenue as it creates certainty for the future and allows Management to focus on growth.

Businesses are increasingly looking to outsource services, including their food and facilities management. This comes as they look to find operational improvements and cut costs where possible, with inflationary pressures biting. Management highlights the following factors as reasons for experiencing greater outsourcing. Our view is that costs and macro challenges will inevitably drive the near-term growth in business, but environment, and risk and regulation will be more important in the long term as businesses rely on the likes of Compass to ensure compliance.

Complexity for clients (Compass PLC)

Compass is positioned perfectly to exploit this, with the company offering a wide variety of services and is in a position to mobilize quickly. As the following diagrams illustrate, much of the recent growth is driven by organic revenue and new business. The key statistic for us is that 45% is from first-time outsourcing, showing that strong growth is still possible in what is a mature industry. Further, this new business should translate into recurring revenue, generating accretive returns over time.

Compass PLC Compass PLC

In recent years, there has been an increased focus on health and wellness, and consumers are increasingly demanding healthier food options. Not only this but consumers are eating a wider range of foods, including vegan and gluten-free options. This represents an opportunity for growth if Compass can cost-effectively offer these types of options, while also representing scope for greater costs, as the products are not necessarily produced in bulk the same way as other consumer staples.

Current economic conditions are dominated by inflationary pressures, which in large part are driven by food, energy, and wages. Consumers are seeing their discretionary income evaporate, while businesses are seeing their costs swell. This has been an issue for Compass, as it employs over 500k people and primarily operates in the food segment. As the following data illustrates, Compass is facing a blended inflation rate of c.9%, which is in line with the inflation rate in the UK/EU/US.

Inflationary impact (Compass PLC)

Because of this, there has been a great deal of pressure to price aggressively, otherwise, the business faces a rapid deterioration in margins. Once again, Compass performs well from a revenue perspective. Management has achieved pricing increases while still keeping volume and net new positive, allowing for gains across the board. We will assess margins later in this report but it is very positive to see pricing action without a negative impact on volume.

Revenue bridge (Compass PLC)

The pandemic has led to changes in work arrangements, with more people working from home or in flexible workspaces. This will inevitably impact the Business and Industry segment of the business. Our view is that growth will be slower going forward as business demand for workspace declines. Most businesses will continue to retain office space, but with a utilization of less than 100% on a day-to-day basis, the growth in space needed will lag further behind headcount. As the following graph illustrates, B&I was the slowest segment to bounce back from Covid and remains the slowest growing. This again returns to the point we mentioned prior, which is that diversified revenue allows for industry impacts to be mitigated. Despite the weak B&I performance, revenue remains higher than 2019 levels.

Sector revenue (Compass PLC)

With less than 10% of its revenue coming from the UK, and over 50% of revenue from the US, Compass has a material FX risk due to the translation of its results to Sterling. A portion of this is offset operationally by Dollar-denominated debt, which Compass inevitably will have, but nevertheless is a risk for investors. In FY22, the impact on revenue was £1.5BN, or 6% of revenue.

FX exposure (Compass PLC)

Margins

Compass' historical margin profile was fantastic, with almost no variability for several years. This is a reflection of the maturity of the business but also its ability to continually add accretive revenue. What is even better is that GPM trended up over time, suggesting that incremental pricing increases exceeded cost inflation, suggesting an impressive degree of pricing power. This being said the business offset its impressive gains with S&A expenses, which experienced an increase above GP growth. A portion of this is likely cost slippage, but also operational investment required, such as in personnel.

The pandemic and inflationary pressures have resulted in a tightening of margins, with EBITDA-M at 7.5%, 100bps below what was achieved in FY18. Although it is only 1%, we believe this to be an underperformance which Management must right rapidly. Management concurs with this view and believes margins will return within the next 12 months, allowing for continued profitability at its prior levels. The evidence supports this, with margins already recovered in the US, with Europe and the RoW lagging.

Split by region (Compass PLC)

Our view on achievability is this, pricing will be a major driver of margin normalization, despite Management's communications around finding cost savings. Therefore, the next 12 months will be critical in assessing how much pricing power the business truly has. Prior evidence suggests this should be possible but investors should continually monitor how this is progressing.

For a defensive business such as Compass, our view is that margins at FY19's level are attractive, generating substantial cash which can be distributed to shareholders.

Balance sheet

Compass' ROE has trended down since the middle of the last decade, primarily because the company has rapidly accumulated cash as profits remain strong.

Management's historical distribution preference was dividends, which have grown poorly on paper but is primarily due to the fact Management will occasionally issue special dividends, such as in FY14 and FY17. In the most recent period, buybacks were also initiated, with a similar amount to dividends.

Compass is financed incredibly conservatively, with an ND/EBITDA ratio of 1.45x. Our view is that the maximum for a business should be 3x, but one like this could even stretch further. Management has remained steadfast in keeping this ratio below 2x, believing this to be the adequate capital structure for the business. Presented below is the company's maturity profile, with a decent chunk of debt coming due in the next 2 years. Depending on interest rates, it may be prudent to repay these with cash rather than refinancing.

Maturity profile (Compass PLC)

If there have been no consistent buybacks, debt has slowly increased, and dividends remained conservative, where has the cash gone? Well, Management has been active with the purchase of assets, supplementing its growth with strategic acquisitions to grow market share.

Looking ahead, Management is looking to increase returns to shareholders, while continuing to invest in the growth of the business. This will likely suggest a more aggressive utilization of cash, and potentially debt, which we concur with given the arguably over-conservatism in recent years.

Capital allocation (Compass PLC)

Outlook

Management outlook (Compass PLC)

Presented above is Management's outlook for the coming year. The intention is clear, the focus is on achieving margin expansion to return the business to its historical profitability level. Interestingly, Management is only forecasting an OPM minimum of 6.5% (equivalent to an EBITDA-M of 8%), which would continue to remain 1% below what was achieved before FY19. Our view is that 7.5% should be a minimum 12-24 month target.

Compass outlook Wall St. (Tikr Terminal)

Presented above is Wall Street's consensus view on the coming 5 years.

Revenue is expected to grow at a healthy rate of 6%, supporting Management's view of continued bullish growth. Based on our commercial analysis, we certainly see scope for greater growth than historically achieved. This should drive an improved valuation if achieved.

Margins are not expected to return to our target level of 9%, but instead to 8%, which aligns with Management's OPM guidance. This is not necessarily a poor performance but is disappointing to see the business materially lose ground that it cannot immediately recover once inflationary pressures decline.

Overall, we like the outlook and guidance for the business. Margins not returning to prior levels is a big issue but if growth can exceed what was achieved prior, this will offset the impact in absolute terms.

Peer comparison

Peers (Seeking Alpha)

In order to assess Compass' relative performance, we have compared it to a range of foodservices businesses. The comparison is not perfect as Compass provides other services, also. However, those considering investing in Compass will have similar motivations when considering the other businesses.

Profitability (Seeking Alpha)

From a profitability perspective, Compass is a market leader, achieving a significantly better EBITDA-M compared to the other business, with the gap widening at a NI level. This suggests we are slightly harsh on the 8% EBITDA level, as the business still remains a leader in its field by some margin.

Growth (Seeking Alpha)

Growth is more normalized, with performances more closely aligned. This being said we still believe Compass to be the leader here, as those expected to grow faster, such as Performance and Chef, are far smaller in size. Compass is outperformed by <10% yet it is significantly larger in revenue, suggesting it is not losing market share.

Valuation

Based on our analysis of the business and its relative outperformance to peers, Compass should be trading at a premium to the sector, as well as its historical average marginally, due to the greater growth forecast.

Valuation (Seeking Alpha)

On a forward EBITDA basis, Compass is trading at a 32% premium to its peer group average. With almost 4x the NI-M profitability and similar growth, this looks reasonable.

Compass' 10-year average NTM EBITDA multiple is 13x, which is identical to its current trading multiple, suggesting the business has a small amount of upside, and from a conservative view, is valued fairly.

Final thoughts

Compass' commercial profile is highly attractive, with recurring revenue, volume tailwinds, and diversified global growth. Margins are the biggest issue with the business, as Management needs to find at least 1% on an EBITDA level if not 2%. This is not a game breaker for the business, as it is still far more profitable than its peers.

The reason we believe Compass deserves a slight premium to its historical multiple is due to the greater growth forecast, as this will offset a tighter margin. Further, the business is positioned perfectly to distribute a greater amount to shareholders than what occurred in the last decade.

If margins do show signs of improvement beyond 8%, our view on the business will change rapidly and strengthen our conviction.

Currently, we initiate at a soft buy.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.