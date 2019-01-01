Compass Group: High Quality Business With Growth Potential

Summary

  • Compass Group PLC is a company that provides food and support services globally.
  • Revenue is attractive due to its recurring nature and stickiness. Compass' outlook suggests improving growth in the coming 5 years.
  • Margins are also expected to improve, which alongside the higher growth should allow for improved distributions to shareholders.
  • The business is conservatively financed and globally diversified, reducing any downside risk for defensive investors.
  • Compass outperforms all its food services peers.

hands holding silver tray and lid

Tara Moore/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Our current thesis for Compass PLC is:

  • Revenue is of the highest quality, as it is recurring in nature, diversified by geography and service line, and the nature of the service is both sticky and
We intend to provide insightful research and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of long-term quality. We are not swayed by the emotions of market sentiment and short-term desires.“Day to day, the stock market is a voting machine; in the long term it’s a weighing machine.”

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

