Week In Review: Suzhou Duality Out-Licenses 2 ADCs To BioNTech In $1.7 Billion Deal

Apr. 10, 2023 12:38 AM ETBNTX, HCM, TAK, SBMFF, SBHMY, MRK, INCPF
ChinaBio Today profile picture
ChinaBio Today
2.11K Followers

Summary

  • Duality Biologics (Suzhou) out-licensed global rights (ex-China) for two ADC candidates to BioNTech in a deal worth $170 million upfront and up to $1.5 billion in milestone payments.
  • Shanghai HutchMed has completed the rolling submission of a US NDA for its lead drug, fruzuintinib, an oral VEGFR-1, -2 and -3 inhibitor, for patients with refractory metastatic colorectal cancer.
  • Beijing InnoCare Pharma has dosed the first subject in a China Phase I trial of its novel targeted protein degrader ICP-490 to treat multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Insurance agent checking policy documents in office.

Chalirmpoj Pimpisarn

Deals and Financings

Duality Biologics (Suzhou) out-licensed global rights (ex-China) for two ADC candidates to BioNTech (BNTX), Pfizer’s (PFE) partner for one of the two original COVID vaccines, in a deal worth $170 million upfront and

This article was written by

ChinaBio Today profile picture
ChinaBio Today
2.11K Followers
China has become the #2 pharmaceutical market years ahead of projections and continues to be the fastest growing market in the world. China is $50 billion dollars a year into life science and healthcare development through over 160 government funding programs. VC investment, M&A transactions and cross-border partnering deals in China were all up significantly in 2012. ChinaBio® Today focuses exclusively on the rapidly evolving life science industry in China, including biotech, pharma, medical device, diagnostics, services and tools. From our offices in Shanghai and San Diego, our industry analysts provide daily news, commentary and analysis on public and private China life science companies, as well as events and global issues affecting the China market. Visit: ChinaBio Today (http://www.chinabiotoday.com) ChinaBio LLC (http://www.chinabiollc.com)

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.