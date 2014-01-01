Starwood Property Trust: Attractive 11% Dividend Yield

Apr. 10, 2023 2:11 AM ETStarwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD)ABR
Yannick Frey profile picture
Yannick Frey
1.58K Followers

Summary

  • Starwood Property Trust specializes in commercial mortgage loans and investments in commercial real estate debt.
  • Their entire portfolio is currently quite risky because of exorbitant real estate prices, but since the debt will mature within a few years, I see this risk as moderate.
  • The dividend rate has been unchanged since 2014 and is expected to remain unchanged next year as well. The dividend yield is high at 11.2%.
  • Starwood Property Trust is led by a reputable, reliable, and experienced CEO. Also, the stock now offers an attractive and stable dividend yield, which makes the stock worth buying.

Cuba Faces Historic Changes As Relations With U.S. Broaden

Joe Raedle/Getty Images News

Introduction

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) is a mortgage REIT specializing in commercial mortgage lending and commercial real estate investments. Its portfolio includes a mix of commercial properties such as multifamily, office, hotel, retail, industrial and residential properties.

Chart
Data by YCharts

Commercial lending portfolio - Starwood 4Q22 Investor Presentation

Commercial lending portfolio (Starwood 4Q22 Investor Presentation)

Interest rate sensitivity - Starwood 4Q22 Investor Presentation

Interest rate sensitivity (Starwood 4Q22 Investor Presentation)

Dividend Growth History - Starwood Property Trust ticker page on Seeking Alpha

Dividend Growth History (Starwood Property Trust ticker page on Seeking Alpha)

STWD' cash flow highlights - SEC and analyst' own calculations

STWD' cash flow highlights (SEC and analyst' own calculations)

Price to FFO - SEC and analyst' own calculations

Price to FFO (SEC and analyst' own calculations)

STWD's earnings estimates - Seeking Alpha

STWD's earnings estimates (Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

Yannick Frey profile picture
Yannick Frey
1.58K Followers
Yannick is a passionate investor from the Netherlands who shares his analyses with other investors on Seeking Alpha. In doing so, he looks for companies with the following characteristics:1. Companies that are growing in both revenue, earnings and free cash flow.2. Companies that have excellent growth prospects.3. Stocks with favorable valuations.He prefers steadily growing companies with high free cash flow margins, dividend stocks and stocks with generous share repurchase programs.Disclaimer: My articles do not provide financial advice, they reflect my own findings and insights.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.