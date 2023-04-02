From Tight To Tighter, Why Devon Energy Could Double

Apr. 10, 2023 8:30 AM ETDevon Energy Corporation (DVN)9 Comments
Summary

  • In this article, I start with a chart-loaded discussion of the tight oil situation, further amplified by the recent OPEC cuts.
  • My thesis is a prolonged uptrend in oil prices, resulting in triple-digit prices once demand expectations bottom.
  • My go-to pick is Devon Energy, which has the potential to generate high long-term capital gains and very juicy dividends, thanks to efficient operations and its focus on shareholder distributions.

Petroleum, petrodollar and crude oil concept : Pump jack and flag of OPEC or Organization of Oil Exporting Countries, depicting the investment in the development or production of global oil industry.

William_Potter

Introduction

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) has been on my mind since OPEC announced it is cutting its oil production last week. Not only because I doubled my position but also because the implications of these cuts in light of

