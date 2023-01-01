Khanchit Khirisutchalual

Q1-23 Performance

In Q1 I returned +7.7% versus +7.5% for the S&P 500 (SPY), effectively matching the S&P 500's performance despite holding a significant amount of cash and being overweight energy, which did not have a good quarter. All of my returns came in January where I outperformed, while I was flat in February and March, where I underperformed.

I should be happy with this performance, but it does not feel like a win.

I did a lot of things right:

Sold most of my January bounce plays when they bounced. I didn't top tick all of them and missed big gains in UAN and CLMT, and I stayed too long in DOUG after interest rates started increasing. But this basket was a winner. The vast majority are down from my sell prices.

Sold Citigroup (C ) when the banking crisis hit. I was a bit slow on the draw and sold around $48. I still like the story here, but I'm not in a rush to re-enter this trade. I'm not sure what the banking crisis is going to do to the Banamex sale, and disappointing news about it could send shares lower.

Sold my Energy Transfer (ET) $12 Jan24 calls near the top when shares were above $13. I recently used to proceeds to purchase a few more common units at $12 and more preferred units.

Sold Yancoal (YACAF) near the top when Newcastle coal prices started dropping and sold out of Peabody (BTU) around $27.

Sold half my remaining Cenovus (CVE) when I was disappointed in their Q1 earnings. Probably missed an opportunity to reload this at $15 a few weeks ago.

I also missed a lot of opportunities that were on my radar:

Even though I reduced my energy holdings, I was still too overweight energy when the banking crisis hit to take advantage of the selloff. This is the reason why I underperformed so much in March. Big opportunity, no action.

Missed 100% of the rally in technology stocks. Specifically, I missed buying Google (GOOG) under $90 not once but twice. (If Google ever gets its act together about streamlining expenses, shares have a ton of upside.) I also missed adding Microsoft (MSFT) under $240. I think Microsoft, even though they're giant, does well over the next 2-3 years. At a minimum I should have had at least a couple of 5% tech positions in my portfolio at year end. Everything pointed to a rebound with how oversold they were, and my portfolio completely lacked exposure.

Winning Positions Closed or Reduced in Q1-2023

Cenovus I reduced my holdings of Cenovus from 10% to 5% at $19 after the Q1 Results, which I found underwhelming. Some people think Q1 was a kitchen sink quarter, and it might be. Higher crude prices and a tightening WCS differential, with Superior and Toledo starting up in Q2 can only help. Cenovus has given up 100% of its OPEC bounce, if it drifts back under $17, I may bring this position back to 10%.

I reduced my holdings of Cenovus from 10% to 5% at $19 after the Q1 Results, which I found underwhelming. Some people think Q1 was a kitchen sink quarter, and it might be. Higher crude prices and a tightening WCS differential, with Superior and Toledo starting up in Q2 can only help. Cenovus has given up 100% of its OPEC bounce, if it drifts back under $17, I may bring this position back to 10%. Calumet Specialty Products Partners (CLMT) mostly a January effect holding, I got fortunate/lucky when Calumet released a positive operational update at the end of December after I bought. I sold this at $17 in late January, leaving some money on the table as this went over $20 by the end of February. But this was a 30% gain in a month; I rang the cash register.

(CLMT) mostly a January effect holding, I got fortunate/lucky when Calumet released a positive operational update at the end of December after I bought. I sold this at $17 in late January, leaving some money on the table as this went over $20 by the end of February. But this was a 30% gain in a month; I rang the cash register. Yancoal Australia - Sold in late January when I saw Newcastle Coal Prices dropping quickly. This was a small position but still a nice gain.

- Sold in late January when I saw Newcastle Coal Prices dropping quickly. This was a small position but still a nice gain. Dole (DOLE) - Trimmed 1/3 of this position above $12, purely because it's up 60% since I bought in at $7.50. Still like the story, just took some profits to build cash.

(DOLE) - Trimmed 1/3 of this position above $12, purely because it's up 60% since I bought in at $7.50. Still like the story, just took some profits to build cash. Citigroup - Sold at $48 for a small profit when Silicon Valley Bank failed as described above. After living through the 2008 and 2020 markets, I've learned to quickly sell bank stocks when these kind of events happen. Market is acting like it's "all clear" with Citigroup jumping from $43 to $46, but with $95 billion Charles Schwab ( SCHW ) tap dancing around its lows, I'm staying cautious. If problems move beyond regional banks, watch out.

- Sold at $48 for a small profit when Silicon Valley Bank failed as described above. After living through the 2008 and 2020 markets, I've learned to quickly sell bank stocks when these kind of events happen. Market is acting like it's "all clear" with Citigroup jumping from $43 to $46, but with $95 billion Park Hotels (PK) sold in late January +22%. Another January effect holding, was happy with the gain, sold.

(PK) sold in late January +22%. Another January effect holding, was happy with the gain, sold. Energy Transfer $12 January $24 calls. Sold half in late January, the other half recently, for a double on a relatively small position.

$12 January $24 calls. Sold half in late January, the other half recently, for a double on a relatively small position. CVR Partners (UAN) sold for breakeven shortly before the Q4 earning release as fertilizer prices were weakening. Units jumped 20% right after I sold it. You can't win them all.

(UAN) sold for breakeven shortly before the Q4 earning release as fertilizer prices were weakening. Units jumped 20% right after I sold it. You can't win them all. Douglas Elliman (DOUG) sold for a 15% profit at $4.75 in mid-February after the declining in mortgage rates suddenly reversed. I thought Q4 would be tough, but we would get good guidance on the earnings call. After rates started heading higher, I figured the likelihood of that declined. I also thought they would get their expenses under control after talking about it on the Q3 Conference Call, and that absolutely did not happen nor does it show any signs of happening. With $163 million in cash, no debt, and a market cap of only $254 million, the market is not valuing this business as worth very much.

Losing Positions Closed in Q1-2023

I didn't close any losing positions this quarter other than the usual smaller, short term trades.

H&R Block (HRB) was the notable loser in my portfolio. I did trim ~25% of this above $45 last year. It's back to a P/E of 8.5-9 for an inflation and recession resilient business.

Data by YCharts

I don't get the bearishness - single digit P/E, double-digit EPS growth forecast through 2025, and returning 90%+ of cash flow to shareholders. Perhaps this is just a boring, ignored stock, that has fallen with other financials.

If this falls much further I may increase my position.

Positions Initiated/Added in Q1-2023

PBF Energy (PBF) - 8% position initiated at $40 written up as PBF Energy Could Be A Huge Winner In 2023 and PBF Energy: Partnership with Eni is a gamechanger.

If you told me in January that crack spreads would have averaged $35+ in Q1 and PBF would sell 1/2 of their RD project for $885 million (or 1/6 of their market cap!) and the shares would be down, I wouldn't have believed it!

I'm eagerly awaiting their Q1 earnings and the Eni deal closing. I think we will see an increased repurchase authorization after earnings are out.

The last 3 weeks have seen very large product draws, but refiners haven't moved much. April will be interesting for this entire group.

Energy Transfer rolled the proceeds from some of the calls into more common units, increasing my stake 10%, and doubled my preferred units.

NuStar Preferred Units (NS.PC) Increased my holdings from 2% to 3% when these prefs went back to $24.25.

Current Positions

Cash and short duration bond funds (38%)

Holding the most cash I ever have held, both nominally and as a percentage of assets. I've learned that there are times to be greedy and times to be defensive. While I believe this is a time to be defense, this is still more cash than I want.

PBF Energy (8%)

Notes above.

Cenovus Energy (4%)

Described above, I still hold a significant position in Cenovus and remain bullish on the company.

Energy Transfer (15%) units (11%) and preferred shares (4%)

I last covered Energy Transfer in Energy Transfer 2023: Steady As It Goes. If we get a major market correction and ET units move sharply lower, I may significantly increase my position in ET commons.

ET 2023 CapEx Guidance (Energy Transfer)

This is just a fundamentally different opportunity than it was 5 years ago. The major, controversial projects are completed. They're focused on expanding and optimizing existing projects, buying tuck-in acquisitions that have synergies (Lotus midstream was rumored to be purchased at 7-7.5x.) A 10% yield and $4 billion a year to reinvest in the business or pay off debt with - what more can you want?

Some days I wonder why I don't sell everything related to energy and just allocate 30% to ET.

Berkshire Hathaway (9%)

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) remains an anchor in my portfolio. I've Tempered My Expectations for outperformance after beating the S&P500 by 15% last year and having significant exposure to a downturn in the business cycle. I have a January 2024 $350 Call sold against the position.

Genesis Energy (6%)

Written up recently as Thesis Getting Stronger. It's risen nicely since my purchase around $9.50. I think there is a very predictable, low risk path towards a double for Genesis. This would be a bigger position if I wasn't already so overweight energy.

H&R Block (7%)

Getting cheap again at 9x forward P/E with double digit earnings growth forecast for until 2025. Since they repurchase a lot of their own shares, a lower share price increases the future EPS growth rate.

Dole (5%)

Dole is up 60% since my October purchase. I've trimmed some of the shares in my non-taxable account. Patiently waiting for the Fresh Vegetable sale to close. Shares probably remain rangebound until then.

JPMorgan Chase (2.5%)

I still hold a small JPMorgan Chase (JPM) position from my original $90 purchase price.

NuStar Preferred C Shares (3%)

Pebblebrook Hotel Preferred Shares (1%)

Hersha Hospitality Shares (2%)

Added Hersha recently at $6. Not a huge position, but I think units get back to the $8-9 range soon.

Looking ahead to the rest of 2023

The S&P500 has had an interesting year. It's up, but the increase has been mostly from the tech sector.

S&P500 Q1 Sector Performance (Charles Schwab/Bloomberg)

I'm remaining defensive and looking for opportunities, focused more on protecting downside than seeking upside. Unlike 2022, when I thought stocks would be the best asset class, I'm not as sure for this year. I do know I'm very happy collecting 12% in NuStar Prefs at 10% in Energy Transfer units.

I'm still bullish energy, though not to the degree I was in late 2021. I think a warm winter, coupled with some slack diesel demand from inventory destocking, is partly obscuring an otherwise bullish backdrop.

Employment remains strong, especially amount the younger cohort. College graduates are finding jobs, which is a great thing.

US Civilian Labor Force (BLS/FRED)

People are still returning to the office, slowly but surely, and resuming normal activities. TSA Checkpoint numbers are at or above 2019 levels. This Summer could be interesting for oil prices and crack spreads again.

I continue to look for opportunities, both long and short, but don't see the need to force anything. I have major concerns about the reckless fiscal path the US is on, as well as figuring out what else breaks from 5% short term interest rates. It wasn't just regional banks that based much of their business model on a glorified carry rate, borrowing short and buying long.

I have a feeling there will be good opportunities ahead and look forward to finding and sharing them.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.