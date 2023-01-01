In Q1 I returned +7.7% versus +7.5% for the S&P 500 (SPY), effectively matching the S&P 500's performance despite holding a significant amount of cash and being overweight energy, which did not have a good quarter. All of my returns came in January where I outperformed, while I was flat in February and March, where I underperformed.
I should be happy with this performance, but it does not feel like a win.
I did a lot of things right:
I also missed a lot of opportunities that were on my radar:
I didn't close any losing positions this quarter other than the usual smaller, short term trades.
H&R Block (HRB) was the notable loser in my portfolio. I did trim ~25% of this above $45 last year. It's back to a P/E of 8.5-9 for an inflation and recession resilient business.
I don't get the bearishness - single digit P/E, double-digit EPS growth forecast through 2025, and returning 90%+ of cash flow to shareholders. Perhaps this is just a boring, ignored stock, that has fallen with other financials.
If this falls much further I may increase my position.
PBF Energy (PBF) - 8% position initiated at $40 written up as PBF Energy Could Be A Huge Winner In 2023 and PBF Energy: Partnership with Eni is a gamechanger.
If you told me in January that crack spreads would have averaged $35+ in Q1 and PBF would sell 1/2 of their RD project for $885 million (or 1/6 of their market cap!) and the shares would be down, I wouldn't have believed it!
I'm eagerly awaiting their Q1 earnings and the Eni deal closing. I think we will see an increased repurchase authorization after earnings are out.
The last 3 weeks have seen very large product draws, but refiners haven't moved much. April will be interesting for this entire group.
Energy Transfer rolled the proceeds from some of the calls into more common units, increasing my stake 10%, and doubled my preferred units.
NuStar Preferred Units (NS.PC) Increased my holdings from 2% to 3% when these prefs went back to $24.25.
Cash and short duration bond funds (38%)
Holding the most cash I ever have held, both nominally and as a percentage of assets. I've learned that there are times to be greedy and times to be defensive. While I believe this is a time to be defense, this is still more cash than I want.
PBF Energy (8%)
Notes above.
Cenovus Energy (4%)
Described above, I still hold a significant position in Cenovus and remain bullish on the company.
Energy Transfer (15%) units (11%) and preferred shares (4%)
I last covered Energy Transfer in Energy Transfer 2023: Steady As It Goes. If we get a major market correction and ET units move sharply lower, I may significantly increase my position in ET commons.
This is just a fundamentally different opportunity than it was 5 years ago. The major, controversial projects are completed. They're focused on expanding and optimizing existing projects, buying tuck-in acquisitions that have synergies (Lotus midstream was rumored to be purchased at 7-7.5x.) A 10% yield and $4 billion a year to reinvest in the business or pay off debt with - what more can you want?
Some days I wonder why I don't sell everything related to energy and just allocate 30% to ET.
Berkshire Hathaway (9%)
Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) remains an anchor in my portfolio. I've Tempered My Expectations for outperformance after beating the S&P500 by 15% last year and having significant exposure to a downturn in the business cycle. I have a January 2024 $350 Call sold against the position.
Genesis Energy (6%)
Written up recently as Thesis Getting Stronger. It's risen nicely since my purchase around $9.50. I think there is a very predictable, low risk path towards a double for Genesis. This would be a bigger position if I wasn't already so overweight energy.
H&R Block (7%)
Getting cheap again at 9x forward P/E with double digit earnings growth forecast for until 2025. Since they repurchase a lot of their own shares, a lower share price increases the future EPS growth rate.
Dole (5%)
Dole is up 60% since my October purchase. I've trimmed some of the shares in my non-taxable account. Patiently waiting for the Fresh Vegetable sale to close. Shares probably remain rangebound until then.
JPMorgan Chase (2.5%)
I still hold a small JPMorgan Chase (JPM) position from my original $90 purchase price.
NuStar Preferred C Shares (3%)
Pebblebrook Hotel Preferred Shares (1%)
Hersha Hospitality Shares (2%)
Added Hersha recently at $6. Not a huge position, but I think units get back to the $8-9 range soon.
The S&P500 has had an interesting year. It's up, but the increase has been mostly from the tech sector.
I'm remaining defensive and looking for opportunities, focused more on protecting downside than seeking upside. Unlike 2022, when I thought stocks would be the best asset class, I'm not as sure for this year. I do know I'm very happy collecting 12% in NuStar Prefs at 10% in Energy Transfer units.
I'm still bullish energy, though not to the degree I was in late 2021. I think a warm winter, coupled with some slack diesel demand from inventory destocking, is partly obscuring an otherwise bullish backdrop.
Employment remains strong, especially amount the younger cohort. College graduates are finding jobs, which is a great thing.
People are still returning to the office, slowly but surely, and resuming normal activities. TSA Checkpoint numbers are at or above 2019 levels. This Summer could be interesting for oil prices and crack spreads again.
I continue to look for opportunities, both long and short, but don't see the need to force anything. I have major concerns about the reckless fiscal path the US is on, as well as figuring out what else breaks from 5% short term interest rates. It wasn't just regional banks that based much of their business model on a glorified carry rate, borrowing short and buying long.
I have a feeling there will be good opportunities ahead and look forward to finding and sharing them.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BRK.B, HRB, CVE, ET, GEL, JPM, PBF, NS, DOLE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
