Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies to treat central nervous system disorders. One of their leading drug candidates, PRAX-944 or ulixacaltamide, is a T-type Ca2+ channel blocker that shows potential for treating essential tremor (ET), a neurological disorder characterized by involuntary shaking or trembling. The drug has shown promising results in preclinical studies and has advanced to Phase 2 clinical trials for further evaluation of its safety and effectiveness. Recently, Praxis revealed top-line data for ulixacaltamide in ET, and this article explores the implications of this data for the company and its investors.
Before we begin, let's examine the most recent financial report from Praxis. As of December 31, 2022, the company had $100.5 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities. This is a decline from the previous year's $275.9 million, primarily because of $185.0 million in cash used in operations during 2022. Praxis anticipates that its existing cash reserves will be sufficient to finance operations through the first quarter of 2024. In 2022, research and development costs rose by $34.7 million, mainly attributable to expenditures associated with the Cerebrum and Solidus platforms. General and administrative expenses increased by $12.8 million in 2022, largely due to personnel-related expenses and stock-based compensation. Praxis reported a net loss of $41.2 million for Q4 2022 and a net loss of $214.0 million for the year 2022, including stock-based compensation expenses.
The company's cash reserves have decreased significantly, and its net losses in Q4 2022 and the entire year reflect increased research and development costs and general expenses. While the company anticipates that its cash reserves will last until the first quarter of 2024, further setbacks in drug development could potentially strain its financial resources.
On March 3, 2023, Praxis announced the topline results from the Essential1 study evaluating ulixacaltamide for ET treatment. The study found that although ulixacaltamide demonstrated some improvement in the primary efficacy endpoint of modified Activities of Daily Living (mADL) compared to placebo, it did not reach statistical significance (p=0.126). However, the drug achieved nominal statistical significance in the TETRAS-ADL secondary endpoint (p=0.026) and showed nominal statistically significant improvements in the Clinical Global Impression-Severity (CGI-S) and Patient Global Impression-Change (PGI-C) scores.
Despite the observed efficacy and safety profile, the failure to achieve statistical significance in the primary endpoint is a considerable setback for the drug's development. Praxis intends to engage with the FDA in an end of Phase 2 meeting and initiate a Phase 3 study for ET treatment in the second half of 2023.
It should be pointed out that the Phase 2 trial utilized a composite primary endpoint that combined both objective and subjective measures of essential tremor, with the aim of incorporating more patient-reported measurements. Based on the Phase 2 results, it is unlikely that the FDA will approve a Phase 3 trial primary endpoint that is even more inclusive of subjective measures, which is presumably what Praxis hopes for.
In my initial article, I predicted a low-to-moderate chance (35-45%) of a favorable outcome for the Phase 2 trial of PRAX-944, while acknowledging the greater probability (55-65%) of a negative or inconclusive result. Given the challenges of achieving both significant efficacy and safety in treating essential tremor, caution was warranted. The recently published results, which did not meet the statistical threshold for the primary endpoint, align with my original projections.
Although the drug did demonstrate nominal statistically significant progress in certain secondary endpoints, indicating some effectiveness in treating essential tremor, it was not as strong as originally hoped. Overall, my analysis accurately anticipated the difficulties of achieving a significant positive outcome in the Phase 2 trial.
The recent Phase 2 results for ulixacaltamide (PRAX-944) present a multifaceted outlook on the drug's potential. While it did not achieve statistical significance for the primary endpoint, it demonstrated nominal statistical significance in some secondary endpoints. This implies that ulixacaltamide might still possess potential in treating essential tremor, but its overall effectiveness and the likelihood of gaining regulatory approval have become less certain.
Another critical aspect to consider is the FDA's probable position on the design of the Phase 3 trial. In light of the mixed outcomes of the Phase 2 study, it appears unlikely that the FDA will approve of a primary endpoint with an even greater emphasis on subjective measures. Subsequently, shifting focus from essential tremor to other indications and pipeline candidates could be a more advantageous approach for Praxis.
Initially, I recommended a "Buy" based on the premise that while the chances of Praxis's failure were high, the potential rewards in the event of success outweighed the risks for investors who prioritize risk aversion.
Currently, Praxis only makes sense for portfolios that use a "barbell strategy" (described best by philosopher and investor, Nassim Taleb), which involves investing 90% in safe options like treasury bills or general market ETFs, and 10% in highly-volatile, risky stocks. Therefore, my "Buy" recommendation assumes the utilization of PRAX within a barbell portfolio. It might, however, be prudent for the average investor to wait for Phase 2 data before investing.
Given the recent Phase 2 data, I am revising my recommendation for Praxis from "Buy" to "Sell". This change is because Praxis is no longer immediately suitable for a barbell strategy, nor does it appear to be an attractive option for the average investor.
"When the facts change, I change my mind."
Some risks could challenge my pessimistic outlook:
Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
This article was written by
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
This article is intended to provide informational content only and should not be construed as personalized investment advice with regard to "Buy/Sell/Hold/Short/Long" recommendations. The predictions made in this article regarding clinical, regulatory, and market outcomes are the author's opinions and are based on probabilities, not certainties. While the information provided aims to be factual, errors may occur, and readers should verify the information for themselves. Investing in biotech is highly volatile, risky, and speculative, so readers should conduct their own research and consider their financial situation before making any investment decisions. The author cannot be held responsible for any financial losses resulting from reliance on the information presented in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments