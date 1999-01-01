Paul Morigi

The investing world is full of sayings, anecdotes, and conventional wisdom. Countless investors, particularly new investors, look to these bytes for some guidance in their investing.

Some anecdotes, whether regarding investing or any other endeavour, can become so ingrained in the culture after many years, but they may in fact no longer be relevant, or correct. Still, they can be very pervasive and carry on.

When any popular public figure is quoted, there is usually a context to the quote that doesn’t always follow. Thought of another way, a quote with several footnotes is far less interesting than an 8 word headline or sound byte.

You can also think of these anecdotes as appealing to our “System 1” thinking, as described in Prospect Theory (see Kahneman’s book “Thinking Fast and Slow”).

As a recap, System 1 thinking is where we use heuristics, or shortcuts, to make decisions. This type of thinking is “fast”, and does not require much effort. We do this very often with several day-to-day tasks, such as driving a car.

System 2 thinking, on the other hand, requires much deeper thought (the “slow”). A deep analysis on a stock, for example, as opposed to looking solely at its P/E ratio as a basis for investment (System 1).

Warren Buffett – Possibly the Most Quoted Investor

A major source of investing anecdotes is from none other than the Oracle of Omaha, Warren Buffett. Through his letters, interviews, and annual shareholder meetings he has been quoted countless times. His company, Berkshire Hathaway, BRK.B has managed to outperform the S&P 500 (SPY) over the period since 1999.

When I first started investing, Buffett was my guiding light, distilling many important investing principles into easily digestible concepts. He truly is one of a kind – world class business analyst, the emotional stability of a stoic, a clear communicator, and with a very likeable personality. Add this to his massive charitable and philanthropic activities in recent years and you have a very highly regarded figure in investing.

With his track record and witty communication style, he is the perfect candidate for these types of quotes.

That said, as Buffett is held with such high regard, this may limit one’s ability to carefully scrutinize, or judge Buffett’s many soundbyte expressions and anecdotes.

As I’ve developed as an investor, I do include several principles of Buffett’s in my own investing, however I am probably less Buffett now than I was when I first started.

Perhaps because of this, I have caught myself questioning some of Buffett’s quotes.

In this piece, I’d like to look at one of Buffett’s most famous sayings, “Our favorite holding period is forever”.

Instead of letting our System 1 thinking just accept this statement, let's engage our System 2 thinking and take a closer look.

First we’ll look at the source of the quote, and compare Buffett’s quote to his actions. We will also use Portfolio123 to test the quote with some data, and finally take a deeper dive into the context to see what Buffett actually meant.

“Our favorite holding period is forever”

Buffett’s famous line was mentioned in Berkshire’s Shareholder letter of 1988:

In 1988 we made major purchases of Federal Home Loan Mortgage Pfd (“Freddie Mac”) and Coca Cola. We expect to hold these securities for a long time. In fact, when we own portions of outstanding businesses with outstanding managements, our favorite holding period is forever. We are just the opposite of those who hurry to sell and book profits when companies perform well but who tenaciously hang on to businesses that disappoint.

He continues:

We continue to concentrate our investments in a very few companies that we try to understand well. There are only a handful of businesses about which we have strong long-term convictions. Therefore, when we find such a business, we want to participate in a meaningful way. We agree with Mae West: “Too much of a good thing can be wonderful.”

The principle of “holding forever” is also the subject of Berkshire’s Economic Principle #11, as per their Owner’s Manual, originally published in 1983:

Regardless of price, we have no interest at all in selling any good businesses that Berkshire owns.

In my investing travels, I’ve found that there are communities of investors who have taken this adage quite literally. “Long term” investors or “compounders”, who claim that holding stocks “with conviction” is the way to outperformance.

We've heard what Buffett has said, now let's see what he has done.

Buffett’s Actual Holding Times

In their 2010 paper “Overconfidence, Under-Reaction, and Warren Buffett’s Investments”, Hughes, Liu & Zhang document Buffett’s performance and stock holding patterns from the period 1980 to 2006. The paper demonstrates how despite knowing the buy and sells of The Oracle as disclosed in Berkshire’s 13F statements, many analysts and funds tend to be “overconfident” in their stock picks, and go against the Oracle, resulting in underperformance.

Hughes et al also detailed the typical holding periods of public securities that Berkshire held during the period.

Table from linked paper

Over the test period, a whopping 60% of stocks were held for 1 year or less (17% for just one quarter), a far cry from “forever”.

A mere 7% of all holdings were held for 12.5 years or more, which one may consider “forever” in the grand scheme of things.

"Forever” vs The Data

Let’s move beyond the holdings of Berkshire, and test the theory of holding stocks “forever”.

We can look at stocks as far back as Portfolio123 has available, January of 1999.

Recall that Buffet’s requirement for holding business forever is that they are “outstanding businesses with outstanding managements”.

For the sake of simplicity, let’s take the S&P 500 as a proxy for these types of businesses.

Let’s now take all stocks in the S&P 500 as of January 1999. Assume we held onto all of these stocks “forever”, or until today.

For reference, the S&P 500, which is rebalanced quarterly, has achieved a total return of 381% from Jan 1999 to Apr 2023, or a 6.8% CAGR.

Instead of rebalancing, let’s assume that we bought and held all of the stocks from Jan 1999 “forever”. Here is where those original 500 stocks are today:

Author Table, Portfolio123 data

To sum up, roughly 50% of the original stocks are no longer around (not just within SPY, but the entire US listed stocks universe). Another 25% trailed the performance of the S&P 500 (5% of the total even lost money), and the remaining 25% managed to outperform the SPY.

The trick of course is identifying those 25% of outperforming stocks, over 24 years ago, that were capable of beating the SPY. Not an easy feat.

Let’s now expand our study, and look at gradually shorter holding periods. The chart below plots the proportion of bankrupt-delisted/trailed SPY/beat SPY stocks.

Author graph, Portfolio123 data

Over shorter holding periods, there is a significant drop in bankrupt or delisted companies. This makes sense, as over longer periods, there are more stages thru the economic cycle to endure. Recession of course is one, which not all companies will emerge from.

On the top end, we see an increase in those stocks managing to outperform the SPY, especially over the shortest 2 year period.

Using this data, the trend is clear – there has been a greater chance of surviving and outperforming thru shorter holding periods, rather than “forever”.

That said, this is one dataset, over specific time periods. One could expand the study over different universes, rolling holding times, etc. But for our purposes here, this is sufficient.

Now let's return to the Oracle, and dig deeper into the intended context of what he meant with "forever".

Buffett Clarifies “Forever”

Nearly 35 years after making the famous “forever” statement, Buffett clarified a few things in his 2016 Shareholder letter:

Sometimes the comments of shareholders or media imply that we will own certain stocks “forever.” It is true that we own some stocks that I have no intention of selling for as far as the eye can see (and we’re talking 20/20 vision). But we have made no commitment that Berkshire will hold any of its marketable securities forever.

(Original emphasis Buffett)

The key here being “marketable securities”, i.e. stocks. He continues in the letter to say that Economic Principle #11 of the Owner’s Manual (recall from earlier) was revised to apply to “controlled businesses” only.

The following line was added to Economic Principle #11:

To clean up some confusion voiced in 2016, we emphasize that the comments here refer to businesses we control, not to marketable securities.

So after all that, the "forever" was intended for wholly owned businesses, not individual stocks.

Looking at Buffett's actual stock trading activity, he is practicing what he preaches.

Putting it All Together

To sum up, Buffett’s “our favorite holding time is forever” is a well established anecdote in the investing world. So much so, that there are armies of investors swearing to holding stocks "with conviction" for very long periods.

As it turns out, Buffett intended this statement to apply to "wholly owned businesses" only, and not individual stocks.

While Buffett has held some stocks for long periods, he in fact trades stocks much more frequently. The data has also shown that the chances of success in holding stocks improves over shorter holding periods.

I find anecdotes interesting (across all endeavours), but even more fascinating is the story behind them. When I come across another investing anecdote with an interesting and lesser known story behind it, I'll share it.

Until then, Happy Investing!