Investment Thesis

The cost of building materials increased by 25% between 2021 and 2022. As a result, more than two-thirds of builders increased their costs, and a third claimed they were still having trouble finding carpenters, bricklayers, and general laborers. According to the FMB State of Trade 2023 study, house-building activity has decreased 17% since autumn 2022, or around the end of 2022.

The price increases in construction materials can be attributed to several causes. After the pandemic, there was a spike in construction and DIY home improvement, and prices started to rise. Due to high demand, logistical challenges, and a lack of available labor and raw supplies, prices kept rising throughout 2022. There are, however, indicators that prices are leveling down and the industry turbulence is beginning to subside.

While many businesses in this sector may have benefited from rising pricing to increase their top and bottom lines, this is a temporary boon at best, and the long-term success of these businesses will depend on their underlying strengths. This research will center on the fundamentals of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL), which I believe are critical to the company's long-term success.

Investors will likely be interested in the company because it has robust growth levers with a rather extended time horizon. Furthermore, the company is incredibly diversified and offers premium products that, even if prices were to drop, would still bring in a lot of money for the business. Its debt load is manageable, and it pays a dividend that can be counted on for the foreseeable future. Using these metrics, CSL looks like a solid buy for dividend and growth-focused investors.

Company Overview: Diversity Manifesting

Carlisle Companies, Inc. sells building envelope products and solutions that help buildings save energy. The business is split into building materials [CCM] and Waterproofing Technologies [CWT]. The CCM division is a diverse producer and supplier of premium roofing goods and related technology. EPDM, thermoplastic polyolefin, polyvinyl chloride, architectural metal, and roof garden systems are just some of the single-ply roofing options available through this division.

The CWT division offers spray polyurethane foam and coating solutions, block-molded expanded polystyrene insulation, protective roofing underlayments, and integrated air/vapor barriers for the building envelope. The segment's principal markets are the United States and Canada, where it has a network of production and distribution sites. The regional and product diversity of the company's revenue is broken down below.

Sustainability

CSL has a long history of committing to ethical and sustainable practices across environmental, social, and governance spheres. Their main goal has always been to develop new ways to make their products, processes, and plants more environmentally friendly. The research, design, and manufacturing of Carlisle Construction Materials' highly engineered, energy-efficient products and solutions are part of the company's long history of responsible and sustainable operations.

Clean Earth and the commercial roofing brands of Carlisle Construction Materials have developed a special program to facilitate the secure and cost-effective recycling of empty adhesive containers. The commercial roofing industry contributes significantly to landfill waste, but this program will reduce that waste, save customers money, and help the environment in the long run.

A recent study by the construction blog Bimhow found that the building industry is responsible for 23% of global air pollution, 50% of anthropogenic climate change, 40% of polluted water supplies, and 50% of garbage dumped in landfills. U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) estimates that commercial building emissions will increase by 1.8% between 2010 and 2030, with the construction industry accounting for 40% of global energy usage.

These numbers show that CSL's efforts to be environmentally friendly are very important and are giving them a good name. I think this good image will lead to a bigger share of the market and more loyal customers, which will give them a long-term competitive edge.

CSL Growth Pillars

The company's success stems from its global reach, emphasis on product introductions, and skill at breaking into new industries through strategic acquisitions. Carlisle Construction Materials [CCM], a division of CSL, is benefiting from rising re-roofing demand. The sector also looks promising because of the rising need for energy-saving construction materials. The Carlisle Interconnect Technologies [CIT] division was established in response to rising demand in the healthcare industry and commercial airplanes. Product launches, profitable pricing, and an expanding backlog all lend a hand to Carlisle Fluid Technologies [CFT].

The company has become one of Europe's leading providers of EPDM roofing systems through a series of acquisitions made in Germany and the Netherlands over the past few years. The CCM division's building goods platform was bolstered after the company acquired MBTechnology, Inc. in February 2022, making it a more effective energy-saving option for customers. Furthermore, Carlisle's product selection for building projects was bolstered with the purchase of the Henry Company in September 2021. In the last quarter of 2022, acquisitions helped increase sales by 0.2%.

In addition to returning capital to shareholders, Carlisle's Vision 2025 program aims to achieve above-market organic growth, acquire new assets, and leverage the Carlisle Operating System [COS] to create operational efficiencies. In the fourth quarter of 2022, the company's operating margin grew by 320 basis points due to price realization, more significant volumes, and COS contributions.

Carlisle pays dividends and engages in share repurchase programs to return capital to its investors. Carlisle returned $134.4 million to shareholders as dividends and spent $400 million buying back stock in 2022. In August 2022, the dividend rate increased by 39% per quarter.

Dividends Backed By Earnings

The dividend safety, dividend growth, dividend yield, and dividend consistency for CSL are all reasons for its high dividend score.

Compared to the average of 12 years in the sector, CSL has maintained a steady dividend payout for 45 years. CSL also stands out as a dividend provider because it has increased its dividend payments for 45 consecutive years, far above the industry average of 3 years.

Dividends are often distributed from profit. A dividend may be unsustainable if it requires more money from shareholders than the company brings in each year. With a payout rate of about 12% of net income, Carlisle Companies has plenty of space to maneuver in the event of unforeseen difficulties. Carlisle Companies' ability to pay its dividend may be verified with a secondary review of its free cash flow generation. The company only distributed 16% of its free cash flow last year, which is highly sustainable. It's promising that earnings and cash flow support dividend payments. Assuming earnings don't suddenly decline, this bodes well for the dividend's long-term viability.

Stocks that pay a growing dividend often have had their EPS increase over time. The company's value could plummet if it experiences a downturn and the dividend is slashed. Carlisle Companies has increased its profits by 27% annually over the past five years, which is quite promising.

When evaluating a dividend stock, most investors will first look at the dividend growth rate of the company's past. Over the previous decade, Carlisle Companies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15% per year. It's encouraging to see earnings per share and dividends per share increase rapidly over a lengthy period.

Valuation

The PE of CSL stock (11.7X) is much below the sector's average price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95X. Although the sector's forward price-to-earnings ratio is rising and indicates a slower sales pace, CSL does the reverse. Their forward price-to-earnings ratio is about 10X lower than the industry's median. Given its strong growth levers, the company saw significant growth in 2022, and they appear to be able to maintain its top and bottom lines while also growing them.

Although the company has a healthy cash flow, it may not be enough to pay down its long-term debt of $2.2 billion. But CSL earned over $800 million in free cash flow in 2022, which made quite a hole in their debt. This makes the company able to maintain a very flexible balance sheet, and they are, in my opinion, in an excellent position to make fast and strategic investments to consolidate their market position further.

To conclude on the valuation, a dividend discount model shows the company has about 50% upside potential, which is very appealing. Here are the model's results and its assumptions.

Risks

There are several challenges to the stability and growth of the building products industry. The construction industry is vulnerable to the ups and downs of the economy, which is one of the significant risks. Sales and profits for businesses that manufacture and supply construction materials can drop when the economy is in a downturn. This can be extremely difficult for companies with significant fixed expenses or focusing on a small number of markets or clients. Furthermore, building product firms are vulnerable to the effects of raw material price variations on their margins and overhead. But CSL hasn't seen it yet, since they've increased their profits to an unparalleled level and look set to keep them there.

Competition is a crucial threat to businesses in the construction materials market. The market is very competitive due to many established companies and the constant influx of new entrants. Potential investors in this exciting new company should be mindful of these significant risks.

Conclusion

Though price volatility is a major challenge for the construction industry, these are short-term phenomena; therefore, it's critical to keep the long-term health of each organization in mind while you make choices. From this perspective, CSL is an intriguing investment opportunity supported by solid growth levers and excellent dividend history. The company seems to be trading at a discount and has strong upside potential. Therefore, I recommend the stock to growth and dividend investors.