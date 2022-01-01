alexsl

Main Thesis & Background

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the broader emerging markets equity market, with a specific look at the Schwab Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE). This is a passive ETF for emerging markets exposure, and one I have dabbled with in the past.

Most of the time I have a neutral or modest outlook on this theme and SCHE by extension. Back in August I reiterated this point and the fund has indeed seen a modest move in the interim:

Fund Performance (Seeking Alpha)

Given the generally poor return for SCHE over time, it may seem like a fund to avoid. However, there are a number of reasons why I see a buy case for emerging markets, and SCHE by extension, for 2023. I will discuss each of these points in detail below.

Economic Activity Stronger in EM, Led By China

One of the primary rationales for buying SCHE right now is diversification. Obviously this comes with buying EM on the surface, but what is especially important now is in terms of expected growth. Looking ahead to the second half of the year, there are strong signals suggesting both the U.S. and other developed markets are going to see softening economic growth.

By contrast, countries like China and other EM territories are poised for a stronger rebound. This is evident in that PMI readings show a sharp divergence between EM and developed markets that has been accelerating:

PMI Comparison (BlackRock)

To me this says funds like SCHE offer a relative hedge for those (like myself) concerned about the state of the domestic economy. If the U.S. staves off a recession and growth surprises to the upside, then the bulk of my portfolio will do well and buying SCHE isn't necessary. But if the opposite is true, which is something that is rising in likelihood, then it makes sense to have exposure to the corners of the world that are on the rebound and not facing a potential downturn.

Exports Are Seeing Across The Board Bumps

The next topic is an extension of the prior paragraph and one of the reasons behind why growth in EM may beat out developed markets. This relates to exports, which many emerging nations rely on for their economic success. While the following graphic does show many nations to be in contraction territory (below a 50 PMI), they still show improvement in Q1 2023 compared to the prior quarter. While not true for each country, that's the general trend:

PMI Change (Q4 2022 average vs. Q1 2023 average) (S&P Global)

Broadly speaking this is a good sign. It supports the idea that EM as an investment theme is poised to provide a hedge if the domestic economy here does slow down.

To further emphasize this point let us consider this thesis makes even more sense if the U.S. dollar weakens going forward. This is an ongoing development over the past six months and will certainly continue later this year if the Fed shifts to a more dovish stance. The idea being EM countries will benefit from the relative appreciation of their own local currency. This is an ever present risk for U.S.-oriented investors in 2023, so shifting some assets to corners of the world that will benefit from the weaker USD makes a lot of sense. This includes commodity exporters, which many EM countries are.

Reminder On The China Exposure

So far I have talked about the "EM" opportunity and I stand by those statements. But we have to remember that "EM" can mean a lot of things. When it comes to SCHE, and mostly passive EM ETFs these days, that means a heavy emphasis on China. As the Chinese economy and clout have grown, so too has the nation's dominance on investments in this sector:

SCHE's Country Breakdown (Charles Schwab)

As it stands now, this is something I view favorably as I see a lot of opportunity in China at the moment. This stems from the notion this is a "reopening" play as the country had strict Covid-related lockdowns far longer than most of the West (and the rest of the world for that matter).

Further, what bodes well for China generally bodes well for other EM too. This means it has a two-pronged effect on funds like SCHE that hold both Chinese and other EM territories in the portfolio. To understand why, consider that China is a major user of global commodities, and accelerating growth there leads to higher demand for exports from much of the world. This demand helps not only countries in Asia, but elsewhere. Readers should note that the diverse list of nations that call China their largest export market, including Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa, in addition to many Asian countries.

Of course, the re-opening story is well known at this point. What is perhaps less well known is that valuations are still subdued across China and many EM regions. This means that investors have been slow to react to this opportunity, leaving upside potential on the table - for now. When we look at valuations across the globe, the EM (and China) advantage is clear right now:

Equity Valuations (Global) (JPMorgan Chase)

I will say here that valuations in EM and China tend to be lower than the developed world. This is by no means an automatic "buy" sign. But the spread between the regions is quite profound, and when I couple it with the re-opening opportunity, I feel comfortable recommending them at this juncture.

EM Is Out Of Favor, A Good Contrarian Idea

My final thought considers EM as a contrarian play. This is something that piques my interest, as my followers know I tend to buy what the market as a whole is not. This is EM for sure at the moment, as 2022 saw one of the largest outflows of EM assets in quite a while:

Fund Flows (EM) (World Bank)

While this may not seem like a "good" thing, it speaks to the opportunity. Investors are largely shunning EM equity and bond markets and that suggests the time is ripe to be a buyer. When everyone is buying up an asset class, I tend to get cautious. The opposite is also true when everyone is selling - as was the case through 2022. As the graphic shows, this level of outflows is rare, and outflows in the past tend to be followed by inflows. I see time still to front-run this eventuality that I expect to occur and use this as support for why I have a "buy" rating upgrade on SCHE.

Bottom-line

This is a challenging market environment for global investors. When that is the case, I see diversification as having an important place in my portfolio. One easy way to diversify is to get non-US exposure through a passive ETF, and SCHE does just that. With the potential for a Chinese rebound, a weaker USD, and the reality that EM stocks are cheaply priced compared to their developed world counterparts, I see a lot of merit to building a position in SCHE here. Therefore, I am upgrading my rating on this fund to "buy", and suggest readers give the idea some thought at this time.