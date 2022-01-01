The purpose of this article is to evaluate the broader emerging markets equity market, with a specific look at the Schwab Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE). This is a passive ETF for emerging markets exposure, and one I have dabbled with in the past.
Most of the time I have a neutral or modest outlook on this theme and SCHE by extension. Back in August I reiterated this point and the fund has indeed seen a modest move in the interim:
Given the generally poor return for SCHE over time, it may seem like a fund to avoid. However, there are a number of reasons why I see a buy case for emerging markets, and SCHE by extension, for 2023. I will discuss each of these points in detail below.
One of the primary rationales for buying SCHE right now is diversification. Obviously this comes with buying EM on the surface, but what is especially important now is in terms of expected growth. Looking ahead to the second half of the year, there are strong signals suggesting both the U.S. and other developed markets are going to see softening economic growth.
By contrast, countries like China and other EM territories are poised for a stronger rebound. This is evident in that PMI readings show a sharp divergence between EM and developed markets that has been accelerating:
To me this says funds like SCHE offer a relative hedge for those (like myself) concerned about the state of the domestic economy. If the U.S. staves off a recession and growth surprises to the upside, then the bulk of my portfolio will do well and buying SCHE isn't necessary. But if the opposite is true, which is something that is rising in likelihood, then it makes sense to have exposure to the corners of the world that are on the rebound and not facing a potential downturn.
The next topic is an extension of the prior paragraph and one of the reasons behind why growth in EM may beat out developed markets. This relates to exports, which many emerging nations rely on for their economic success. While the following graphic does show many nations to be in contraction territory (below a 50 PMI), they still show improvement in Q1 2023 compared to the prior quarter. While not true for each country, that's the general trend:
Broadly speaking this is a good sign. It supports the idea that EM as an investment theme is poised to provide a hedge if the domestic economy here does slow down.
To further emphasize this point let us consider this thesis makes even more sense if the U.S. dollar weakens going forward. This is an ongoing development over the past six months and will certainly continue later this year if the Fed shifts to a more dovish stance. The idea being EM countries will benefit from the relative appreciation of their own local currency. This is an ever present risk for U.S.-oriented investors in 2023, so shifting some assets to corners of the world that will benefit from the weaker USD makes a lot of sense. This includes commodity exporters, which many EM countries are.
So far I have talked about the "EM" opportunity and I stand by those statements. But we have to remember that "EM" can mean a lot of things. When it comes to SCHE, and mostly passive EM ETFs these days, that means a heavy emphasis on China. As the Chinese economy and clout have grown, so too has the nation's dominance on investments in this sector:
As it stands now, this is something I view favorably as I see a lot of opportunity in China at the moment. This stems from the notion this is a "reopening" play as the country had strict Covid-related lockdowns far longer than most of the West (and the rest of the world for that matter).
Further, what bodes well for China generally bodes well for other EM too. This means it has a two-pronged effect on funds like SCHE that hold both Chinese and other EM territories in the portfolio. To understand why, consider that China is a major user of global commodities, and accelerating growth there leads to higher demand for exports from much of the world. This demand helps not only countries in Asia, but elsewhere. Readers should note that the diverse list of nations that call China their largest export market, including Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa, in addition to many Asian countries.
Of course, the re-opening story is well known at this point. What is perhaps less well known is that valuations are still subdued across China and many EM regions. This means that investors have been slow to react to this opportunity, leaving upside potential on the table - for now. When we look at valuations across the globe, the EM (and China) advantage is clear right now:
I will say here that valuations in EM and China tend to be lower than the developed world. This is by no means an automatic "buy" sign. But the spread between the regions is quite profound, and when I couple it with the re-opening opportunity, I feel comfortable recommending them at this juncture.
My final thought considers EM as a contrarian play. This is something that piques my interest, as my followers know I tend to buy what the market as a whole is not. This is EM for sure at the moment, as 2022 saw one of the largest outflows of EM assets in quite a while:
While this may not seem like a "good" thing, it speaks to the opportunity. Investors are largely shunning EM equity and bond markets and that suggests the time is ripe to be a buyer. When everyone is buying up an asset class, I tend to get cautious. The opposite is also true when everyone is selling - as was the case through 2022. As the graphic shows, this level of outflows is rare, and outflows in the past tend to be followed by inflows. I see time still to front-run this eventuality that I expect to occur and use this as support for why I have a "buy" rating upgrade on SCHE.
This is a challenging market environment for global investors. When that is the case, I see diversification as having an important place in my portfolio. One easy way to diversify is to get non-US exposure through a passive ETF, and SCHE does just that. With the potential for a Chinese rebound, a weaker USD, and the reality that EM stocks are cheaply priced compared to their developed world counterparts, I see a lot of merit to building a position in SCHE here. Therefore, I am upgrading my rating on this fund to "buy", and suggest readers give the idea some thought at this time.
Consider the Income Lab
This article was written by
I've been an investor since 2008, which was an invaluable and humbling experience. This is central to my strategy of looking for quality, value, and diversification - generally staying away from risky/over-hyped ideas. I won't pump any investment nor discuss a topic I don't genuinely follow / research. In that spirit, I list my portfolio here for transparency.
I'm a native New Yorker and I work for a major U.S. bank. I escaped to North Carolina for graduate school and I don't see myself ever leaving. I was a D1 athlete in college (men's tennis) and compete competitively to this day. My Bachelor's and MBA are both in Finance.
Broad market: VOO; QQQ; DIA, RSP
Sectors: VPU, BUI; VDE, IXC, RYE; KBWB, VFH; XRT, CEF
Non-US: EWC; EWU; EIRL
Dividends: DGRO; SDY, SCHD
Municipals/Debt Funds: NEA, PCK, VCV, PML, BGT, PDO
Stocks: WMT, JPM, MAA, SWBI, MCD, DG, WM
Cash position: 25%
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in SCHE over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments