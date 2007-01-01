Deutsche Post: Still A Decent Long-Term Opportunity

Apr. 10, 2023 4:17 AM ETDeutsche Post AG (DPSGY), DPSTFFDX, UPS
Daan Rijnberk profile picture
Daan Rijnberk
826 Followers

Summary

  • Deutsche Post has shown a very impressive performance over the last 5 years with it reaching record revenue levels in FY22, driven by pandemic tailwinds.
  • FY23 is expected to be a much more difficult year as a normalization in the freight market and continued uncertainties will drive a cyclical step back in earnings.
  • Still, the long-term growth thesis is still decent with Deutsche Post showing a resilient business mix and growth trends in e-commerce still strong.
  • Management is focused on returning cash to shareholders, even in an economic downturn. This has resulted in an upgraded share repurchase program.
  • Deutsche Post continues to trade at a discount to its largest peers and still offers a favorable risk-reward profile.

DHL Airbus A300-600F airplane at Vienna airport

Boarding1Now/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

I reaffirm my buy rating on Deutsche Post (OTCPK:DPSGY) and update my projections after the company gave some insight on what to expect for FY23 and beyond, and increased its share repurchase

Afbeelding met grafiek Automatisch gegenereerde beschrijving

Deutsche Post 4Q22 volumes (Deutsche Post)

Afbeelding met grafiek Automatisch gegenereerde beschrijving

Deutsche Post business mix (Deutsche Post)

Afbeelding met tafel Automatisch gegenereerde beschrijving

Own estimates

This article was written by

Daan Rijnberk profile picture
Daan Rijnberk
826 Followers
Long-term oriented investor focused on finding the best investment opportunities on both European and US stock markets. I discuss a wide range of companies and industries including both growth and value to ensure a well-diversified portfolio. My focus will not be on quick gains, but on long-term financial growth. My strategy is to buy-and-hold for as long as my investment thesis is intact. Therefore, I try to update each investment idea/stock every 3-6 months to keep my rating and thesis up-to-date. These articles are published exclusively on Seeking Alpha.(Most of my articles are a short version of a larger, in-depth (industry) research report which I write on clients' request or for personal use. For any specific requests, feel free to contact me through a personal message)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DPSGY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.