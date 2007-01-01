Boarding1Now/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

I reaffirm my buy rating on Deutsche Post (OTCPK:DPSGY) and update my projections after the company gave some insight on what to expect for FY23 and beyond, and increased its share repurchase program.

Deutsche Post is one of the global logistics leaders in the world as it works on multinational package delivery and supply chain management. It is one of the three largest carriers in the world, only behind FedEx (FDX) and UPS (UPS) in market cap. However, it has the largest workforce of the three with a little over 550,000 employees worldwide. Yet, despite this strong competitive position, shares continue to be valued much below that of its two closest peers on every single metric. Moreover, the company offers a superior dividend yield of 4.19%. It has a solid balance sheet with no short-term debt and plenty of cash, despite incredibly high investments over the last several years. These solid investments have also positioned the company favorably towards the growing e-commerce market which management views as one of the primary long-term growth drivers for the logistics giant. Therefore, Deutsche Post is very well positioned for steady growth over the next decade, driven by its strong share in the global freight industry and focus on e-commerce. Yet, near-term headwinds look tough, with inflation and lower consumer spending impacting volumes worldwide. Also, 2022 was a peak year for the company, and revenue is expected to be down from this high for the next couple of years. So, while the company is very well positioned to benefit from long-term growth trends in the freight industry, the industry outlook is not looking so rosy for the next couple of years.

I last covered Deutsche Post back in November when it reported its 3Q22 results. After another strong quarter and an outlook upgrade, I recommended investors to buy with the valuation still far too low. Yet, since this article, the share price is up by almost 22%, easily outperforming the SP500 performance of 6%. While this performance is great for a defensive stock, it has taken out the extreme undervaluation which combined with the downbeat outlook makes it much less appealing to investors. Still, the shares remain undervalued, even considering the downbeat industry outlook and share price increase. Therefore, I remain enthusiastic about the company and the shares and believe they offer a decent long-term opportunity to investors.

In this article, I will take you through the latest important developments and update my estimates and view on the company accordingly.

A new share buyback, but the outlook is tricky

Deutsche Post has shown a stellar performance over the last several years. It grew revenues at a strong 11.3% CAGR since 2018 to reach record high revenues in 2022 of €94.4 billion, up 15.5% YoY. Of course, this revenue boost was partly driven by the pandemic which caused a massive increase in shipping volume for Deutsche Post with consumers forced to order their products online. Still, management has acted strongly at everything thrown their way and even when FedEx was forced to release a profit warning in September, Deutsche Post increased its outlook for FY22. Bottom-line growth was also strong with free cash flow reaching a record high €4.6 billion in FY22, up 12.9% YoY, and showing a 4-year growth rate of over 30%. Overall, a stellar performance indeed.

Yet, I do not want to focus on the past and FY22 as this was a peak year for the company and results look like they will be somewhat lower for the next couple of years. Times are changing and the economic tailwinds for Deutsche Post have disappeared. The business is now facing significant headwinds like inflation and lower consumption in retail and e-commerce as a result of lower consumer spending. The result is a drop in volume for Deutsche Post, which was already visible during the latest quarter. Whereas the company had seen impressive volume growth over the last several years, last quarter's YoY growth was either flat or negative.

Deutsche Post 4Q22 volumes (Deutsche Post)

Therefore, for FY23, a normalization in the freight market is expected. In combination with the continued uncertainties, this will drive a cyclical step back in both earnings and cash flow generation for the company. Of course, this should not come as a surprise with the freight industry being highly cyclical and dependent on consumer spending. Yet, management remains somewhat positive as despite the significant headwinds, they believe that earnings remain significantly above former pre-pandemic levels, even in the lowest 2023 scenario which includes a prolonged recession in both Europe and the US. Also, management has already witnessed a small sign of a bottom in both February and March, which at least show a slowdown in decreasing volume numbers after the steep fall in these numbers back in 4Q22. These volume developments will be crucial to keep an eye on as an indication of future expectations.

As a result, Deutsche Post now guides for a minimum of €6 billion in EBIT for FY23. Management believes it should be able to achieve this even if there is no meaningful recovery in GDP by the end of the year, and I do expect a slight economic recovery by the second half of the year. Overall, management expects EBIT to come in between €6-€7 billion for FY23, showing a 22.6% decline at the midpoint. And while management expects to continue investing in the business, it will be using its capex flexibility to cushion the impact of the EBIT decline and, therefore, management still expects to report a free cash flow of €3 billion for the full year, which is comfortably above the dividend obligations of €2.2 billion.

And again, this slowdown is only temporary and already largely priced in. The long-term outlook for Deutsche Post is still strong, driven by GDP growth and e-commerce and outsourcing providing structural growth tailwind across cycles. Deutsche Post is in much better shape compared to the last severe economic slowdown in 2007 with the DHL divisions dominating the business mix today and Deutsche Post having transformed from a German postal company to a global logistics leader, making it much less sensitive to local and highly cyclical business segments. As a result, the FY25 outlook still looks resilient with an FY25 EBIT of above €8 billion, roughly in line with FY22 EBIT results. Free cash flow generation should also remain strong with above €3 billion in free cash flow expected over the next three years. Overall, Deutsche Post is not expecting a dramatic multi-year slowdown in the business, even in the situation of a prolonged recession in both Europe and the US, which is good news for investors. Relatively at least. And while ocean and air freight will eventually follow trade cycles, the asset-light profile of this business should provide flexibility to keep margins steady.

Deutsche Post business mix (Deutsche Post)

And there is more good news as management remains fully focused on returning cash to shareholders, despite the economic downturn. Deutsche Post will increase its share buyback program by €1 billion to a total of €3 billion, of which €1.3 billion has already been completed as of the end of March. This means Deutsche Post will still buy back €1.7 billion in shares or almost 3% of the current market cap until 2024.

In addition, Deutsche Post shares currently yield 4.07% at a payout ratio of only 44%, giving it plenty of room for further increases, even as revenue and free cash flow come in lower than in previous years. The dividend is safe and sustainable, even in a recessionary scenario with management holding plenty of levers to increase its bottom line if it is forced to. Overall, this means that shareholders should expect a yearly return of about 5.5% through dividend and share buybacks over the next 2 years, which is really solid.

Estimates & Valuation

Following the guidance given by Deutsche Post, analysts now expect FY23 revenue of €84.25 billion (down 11% YoY) and EPS of €3.29 (down over 25%). This shows a similar expectation as indicated by management, which shows a slight decline in revenue and a more severe slowdown in EPS as margins are impacted by lower revenue and continued investments.

Now, following my deep dive into the company and the updates from management, I arrive at the following financial expectations for the years until FY26.

Own estimates

Shortly explaining these estimates, I expect Deutsche Post to, indeed, suffer from headwinds and lower profitability in FY23. Still, I expect a stronger economic recovery by the second half of the year which drives up my EPS expectations above analysts' expectations. For FY24, I expect the freight and logistics industry to show somewhat of a recovery but to still be beaten down. Yet, EPS will recover strongly from a difficult 2023. For the following years, growth should remain stable around the low to mid-single digits for revenue, driven by e-commerce and the DHL express segment. EPS growth should be around the high single digits, driven by margin improvements, continued share buybacks, and increased revenue numbers.

Now, moving on to the valuation, the shares have moved out of bargain territory since I last covered it. Back in November, the shares were still valued at a bargain price of a 10.54x forward P/E, but the significant increase in share price combined with the downbeat outlook has driven its P/E a bit higher. As a result, based on analyst EPS estimates for FY23, shares are now valued at a forward P/E of 12.8x, which is still not overly expensive, though. This is highlighted when we compare it to FedEx and UPS, valued at a forward P/E of 15.2x and 16.7x, respectively. This shows that Deutsche Post is still undervalued compared to its peers while I believe it is in fact better positioned.

Therefore, Deutsche Post deserves to be valued at a forward P/E of at least 13x, considering a discount due to the uncertainty in the European and US economies. As a result, based on my FY24 EPS estimate, I calculate a target price of €49 ($54) per share, leaving investors with a 16% upside from current price levels of around €42 ($46) per share.

Conclusion

Despite a somewhat downbeat outlook, Deutsche Post stock is still an attractive opportunity to investors. Deutsche Post management is well prepared for any economic scenario, and the worst seems to be already priced into the share price. Also, I believe the economy will see a stronger recovery by the end of the year than anticipated by management right now, which leaves room for an outlook upgrade with the second or third quarter results. But even despite a possible upgrade, the shares seem cheap enough to warrant a buy rating on this freight and logistics giant.

The company has a healthy balance sheet and generates plenty of cash to pay dividends and buy back 3% of its outstanding shares until 2024. Add to this solid expected growth rate, and the proposition to investors looks attractive.

Based on my FY24 EPS estimate for the company, which is slightly above current analysts' estimates, I calculate a target price of €50 ($54) per share, leaving investors with a 16% upside. This shows a very decent upside while taking into account somewhat of a discount to create an additional margin of safety to protect against economic uncertainty.

I believe the risk-reward profile here is very attractive. Therefore, I reaffirm my buy rating on Deutsche Post, based on a cheap valuation that has already priced in a cyclical downturn, and a solid long-term outlook, in combination with strong shareholder returns.

