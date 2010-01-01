Mark Wilson

Investment thesis

Blackstone (NYSE:BX), as the leader in the alternative asset management industry, has compounded cash flows at ~20% per annum during the last decade and has built up an industry leading brand/reputation through their +30 years of strong performance in their funds. They are well positioned to benefit from structural tailwinds going forward, such as a continued increase in institutional allocations towards alternatives, the rise of the private wealth channel (where Blackstone is the undisputed leader) and continued consolidation among the largest managers (Blackstone is the largest). Despite this, the current share price implies an expected growth rate of just ~5% during the next 10 years and then a return to 2% perpetual growth. In this article I argue why I believe the market's expectation is too pessimistic. Blackstone shares currently offer a 6% cash flow yield, which is interesting.

Blackstone in brief

Blackstone is the world’s largest manager of alternative assets ending 2022 with $975B in AUM. Blackstone separates their AUM into four categories: Real Estate (33% of AUM), Private Equity (30% of AUM), Credit and Insurance capital (29% of AUM), and Hedge fund solutions (8% of AUM). Each of these categories consists of many individual funds. Institutional investors make up ~60% of AUM, insurance companies (~15%), and individuals/the private wealth channel (~25%). What all $975B has in common, however, is that Blackstone manages it.

The basic economics of Blackstone

At a basic level, Blackstone gets paid in 2 ways:

Base management fees. Blackstone’s investors pay them a fee, usually on a quarterly basis, simply to be invested in a Blackstone fund. Blackstone’s average base management fee percentages have been broadly stable for many years:

Average base management fee rate across all strategies (Blackstone's 10-K data)

This is in stark contrast to the aggressive fee contraction seen in passive funds over the same time period. BlackRock (BLK), the owner of the iShares ETFs, has seen the fee rate for this almost $3T ETF brand fall from an average of 0,34% in 2014 to 0,19% in 2022 representing an average fee rate contraction of 7% per annum. Passive ETFs are commodity products – the iShares ETF tracking the S&P 500 is the exact same product offered by Vanguard and the price you pay for the product i.e., fees, becomes the deciding factor for the customer/investor and prices fall as a result. The S&P 500 ETF is now down to 0,07% in annual fees.

Blackstone however, like other alternative asset managers KKR & Co (KKR), Apollo Global Management (APO), Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) etc.), is an active capital allocator that does not simply follow an index. In a Blackstone fund, the investor pays for above average (differentiated) performance. Because returns in active funds vary significantly, the investor will not choose one fund over the other simply because it offers a hypothetical 30bps lower fee rate. Investors know that the performance of the fund itself is more relevant. This is explained in more depth later.

Performance fees. There are two types of performance fees. First, Blackstone is entitled to performance fees on their perpetual strategies which are usually paid annually. For example, the open-ended perpetual REIT “BREIT” mentioned above, entitles Blackstone to 12.5% of the returns as long as investors get a 5% annual return. This type of performance fee has grown rapidly in recent years as perpetual AUM has grown from 15% of total AUM in 2018 to 38% today. Secondly, Blackstone is also paid for performance when they realize/sell investments in their limited lifetime funds and pay back investors, a structure known from the Private Equity world. This performance-based fee is usually set at ~20% as long as investors receive ~6-8% in annualized returns. Unlike the performance fee on their perpetual strategies which is usually paid annually, this performance fee is subject to realization events and is therefore lumpier in nature. Limited lifetime funds usually run for 8-12 years i.e., after investors have committed capital to a fund, it usually takes +8 years before all investments bought by that fund have been realized/sold and therefore also +8 years before all realized performance fees have been paid.

Blackstone has been an asset light compounder

Blackstone has since its founding in 1985 been on an amazing growth journey. This growth has not stopped in recent years, as Blackstone has grown the fee-earning portion of AUM at a 17% CAGR since the start of the last decade and at a 20% CAGR since 2018.

Growth in key performance metrics (Blackstone's 10-K data)

FRE should be viewed as the “recurring” cash result as it is not subject to the volatility created by realization related performance fees. DE, however, is the actual cash result, and it is this number that could be distributed to shareholders in the form of dividends / buybacks.

Blackstone’s business model whereby they take in third-party capital, manage it, and earn fees, require no reinvestment into the business as it grows. Some alternative asset managers choose to co-invest a material amount into their own funds i.e., invest in their own balance sheet. Blackstone, however, does not co-invest their own capital – they have chosen to be asset light. Blackstone holds just ~$2B worth of investments in their own funds - less than a third of annual cash flows.

Blackstone has historically benefited from a general shift to alternatives

Blackstone’s historical growth has been fueled by industry growth, as institutions, insurance companies, and increasingly retail investors, have increased their percentage allocations towards the alternative asset class:

The alternative asset management industry has grown from ~$4T in AUM in 2010 to ~$13T in AUM at the end of 2021 representing a CAGR of ~11%.

The biggest investor class in alternatives, institutions, which is primarily comprised of pension- and to a lesser extent sovereign wealth funds, have increased allocations towards alternatives from ~5% of total assets in 2000, to ~25-30% of total assets in 2022.

The increase in allocations towards alternatives is primarily explained by the historical outperformance vs public securities. Taking a look at Blackstone’s historical performance:

Weighted average fund performance since launch (Blackstone's 10-K data)

The weighted average net returns to investors for all of Blackstone’s Private Equity and opportunistic Real Estate funds since 1987 and 1994 respectively, have been 15% and 16%. Over the same time period, most public equity indexes have delivered ~6-10% in annualized returns – the S&P 500 has delivered ~8%. In other words, Blackstone’s Private Equity and opportunistic Real Estate funds have on average delivered double the returns of most public equity indexes since they started ~30 years ago. The returns are compiled from 35 different Blackstone funds, and while performance has varied across funds, primarily correlated with the years in which the fund has been active, not a single fund has delivered negative net returns to investors. Over time, capital flows follow performance, and Blackstone would not manage close to $1T in assets with mediocre performance.

Industry growth will continue

Institutions:

Institutional allocations towards alternatives, which make up ~60% of Blackstone’s AUM, are unlikely to stop at ~25-30% of total assets. Pension assets continue to be comprised primarily of public equities and bonds (~70% of assets). It seems unlikely that the alternative asset managers that have, over decades, outperformed these public securities in the private market will continue to have a disproportionately low weighting going forward. As such, I find it likely that the historical trend will continue. Brookfield’s internal estimates presented during their 2022 investor day guided for ~60% penetration for institutional investors in 2030 – Blackstone has not provided estimates on this.

Retail channel:

The retail/private wealth category which now makes up ~25% of Blackstone’s AUM is, from an allocation perspective, where the institutions were over 20 years ago (<5% allocated). Combined investable assets of high-net-worth-individuals “HNWIs” are +$80T and this grows to +$150T if the mass affluent segment is added (~2x the size of institutional assets). The primary incentive behind the increase in institutional allocations (higher returns) is an equally strong incentive for retail investors to increase allocations. The low volatility offered by alternatives compared to public securities is also seen as a positive attribute by many individuals. While price volatility itself has no impact on the long-term value of the investment, it does increase the possibility that the retail investor will be “nervous” and sell at the wrong time. From that perspective, private market products with less price volatility make fundamental sense for the retail channel. As such, the low relative penetration for individuals cannot be explained solely by fundamental factors. Instead, the low penetration today is largely a natural result of little attention paid to this channel in the past by the big alternative asset managers. This, however, is changing, and Blackstone is well positioned…

Blackstone is well positioned – benefits of scale and brand

Retail growth is picking up:

Blackstone started their private wealth division 12 years ago. Today, they manage $240B in this channel and the number has grown rapidly in recent years:

Retail AUM / private wealth channel AUM as a % of total AUM (Blackstone's 2018 investor day presentation and 10-K data)

The CAGR since their last investor day in 2018 has been ~35% and the channel made up ~30% of total AUM growth during this 4-year period – a substantial number for an investor class that made up just ~10% of Blackstone’s AUM 5 years ago. Reasons for this include:

The retail market is extremely large and underpenetrated as explained above.

Blackstone has had tremendous success with their perpetual funds designed specifically for retail investors. The first and currently also the biggest one of these is “BREIT” – Blackstone’s private REIT launched in 2017. Investors can invest amounts as low as $2,500 and this can be done monthly at BREIT’s reported NAV. Private investors benefit from less volatility compared to public REITs and a market beating 13% annualized return since inception 6 years ago. Besides these factors, the fund structure appeals to retail investors because they can redeem their interest monthly at NAV, i.e., no 10 year lock up.

In just 6 years, BREIT has grown to have ~$70B in NAV. The same structure but for credit was launched in 2021 called “BCRED” and in less than 2 years, BCRED’s NAV has grown to ~$25B. As such, Blackstone is experiencing exceptionally strong demand for newly launched retail products.

Blackstone’s brand/reputation is an advantage:

For over 30 years, through strong fund performance, Blackstone has been building a strong reputation that very few can match. This reputation, which translates into a strong brand, is important when it comes to the distribution of funds. Retail products/funds are distributed through wirehouses, investment banking divisions, and or financial advisors that then present the funds to the end customer. First, Blackstone’s brand allows them to penetrate these distribution channels faster. Second, when penetrated, both advisors and private investors will be hesitant to recommend and choose a lesser-known manager without a multidecade track record over a fund managed by Blackstone, a known and trusted brand. COO Jonathan Gray has described their current penetration with wirehouses, investment banking divisions and financial advisors as being “very low”. This means two things: 1) Access to distribution channels does not come easy, especially not if you are a lesser-known asset manager and 2) continued growth in retail AUM is expected as Blackstone continues to increase the number of distribution partners over time.

Retail growth is in the early innings:

As mentioned above, Blackstone started their private wealth division 12 years ago, but more than 80% of their total retail capital raised to date was raised during the past 5 years. Blackstone’s largest peers are far behind them in the retail space, with retail AUM as a % of total AUM at just 13% for KKR and 5% for Apollo. Both of these peers, however, expect the retail channel to make up ~30-50% of annual capital inflows in the future – significantly above the current level of 10-20% for KKR and 5-10% for Apollo. Apollo recently accelerated their private wealth efforts through the acquisition of Griffin Capital’s wealth-distribution business, and KKR recently appointed the first “global head of private wealth”. Said differently, everything points towards retail allocations being in the early innings, with many years of growth ahead as alternative asset managers increasingly focus on this channel. As it looks now, Blackstone will be the main beneficiary. I believe the increased attention on the retail channel among Blackstone’s peers is a net positive for Blackstone as competition is outweighed by an increased awareness for private market funds. The market size allows for multiple beneficiaries. Note also that the fee-structure in Blackstone’s perpetual retail funds matches that of their comparable institutional products.

Consolidation will continue and Blackstone will benefit:

A strong reputation and brand are also advantages in the institutional market. Similar to the financial advisor in the retail market, portfolio managers in pension funds are likely to choose the well-known manager with a multidecade track record over the emerging manager where performance is more uncertain. Consider the implications for a pension fund investment team if their Blackstone fund does poorly (everyone else bought it) vs if their allocation towards a lesser-known manager that only they and a few others bought, performs poorly, while the large and more established manager performs well. With that in mind, it is not surprising that Blackstone has been outgrowing the broader industry for many years. Blackstone’s largest peers have also outgrown the market. In 2018 (Blackstone’s latest investor day), they reported that the number of Blackstone funds invested in by their 25 largest investors had increased from 4 funds in 2014, to 8 funds in 2018. Recent data from peers confirm that this trend, where investors are increasingly consolidating their investments with a few large asset managers, continues – investor/customer loyalty and trust has been building up. Also, as allocations increase, institutions want to partner with managers that can offer a wide range of funds with different asset- and geographic exposures. The reason being that having investments with multiple different asset managers for each asset type and geography adds complexity. The largest managers are able to offer more funds/strategies and can therefore satisfy this need of being a more complete offer. This further fuels consolidation among the largest managers. The factors mentioned above also contribute to high barriers to success in the industry.

Good fund performance is likely to continue:

Again, capital flows follow performance over time and Blackstone will therefore only sustain growth rates above the industry averages if they deliver good fund returns. Said differently, bad performance for a sustained period of time will impair their brand/reputation. The very fact that they have a strong brand today and are the biggest, makes it likely that they will continue to deliver good fund returns. As such, brand/reputation, performance, and growth are bound together:

People are the most important asset of any alternative asset manager. It is the people that make the investment decisions and work together with management to improve/optimize operations and increase asset values. Blackstone’s strong brand and reputation resulted in ~15,000 people applying for an analyst position in 2018. Only 86 of them were hired. Another motivating factor to join Blackstone is the fact that they pay their people ~40% of realization related performance fees on top of any base salaries. If you do well over time, you will be financially rewarded. As such, Blackstone’s team is among the best teams you will find in the industry - they have a track record to prove it.

Scale gives Blackstone an information advantage. They are invested in +100 companies within their Private Equity segment, which allows them to understand more businesses in depth and make more informed decisions on a wider variety of companies. The same is true for Real Estate. Because they are everywhere, they can see certain things/trends before others. While the benefit of this is not quantifiable, it is certainly a benefit.

They can engage in the largest deals where smaller asset managers cannot compete. They can engage in these large deals quickly as they have substantial amounts of capital that they are able to call from investors at any time.

Blackstone’s brand and reputation means that companies and other asset owners know that they can be relied upon (and have the capital available) in a deal. Blackstone is more likely to receive direct deal flow as a result.

More specifically for Private Equity (30% of AUM), their large portfolio of companies makes value accretive synergies more likely.

Note, the relationships that Blackstone has built with its largest investors in particular, as well as its strong reputation in general, gives them a “breathing room” when it comes to performance and retention/growth. I.e., I do not believe Blackstone needs to deliver top quartile returns to continue its growth. It simply must not do poorly, which I assume it won’t, based on the above factors.

Favorable fund structures

Blackstone’s funds are structured to achieve the best possible returns. In their limited lifetime funds (~55% of AUM), investors generally commit capital to a fund and then wait ~8-12 years before capital is returned. The structure is favorable in terms of delivering high returns because:

Blackstone are not required to invest at once – they have time to source promising deals. In fact, they are not required to invest all committed capital at all.

Similar to the investment phase, Blackstone has a multiyear period to sell assets – they are unlikely to be forced sellers in a “bad” market. If Blackstone, at the time of the fund’s expiration, does not want to sell, they can generally increase the length of the fund by another 2 years.

Within perpetual strategies, Blackstone’s retail products are increasingly taken share and these funds also have favorable structures:

Blackstone has given investors the right to monthly redemptions at NAV in order to make the funds appealing. However, these redemptions are subject to a limit: 2% of NAV in any given month and 5% of NAV per quarter. This means that Blackstone will not be forced to sell substantial amounts of assets, if any, at a time where it does not make economic sense. The redemption limit has been reached just once for BREIT since its launch 6 years ago.

In general, Blackstone’s funds are structured in a way that makes it unlikely that non-investment related occurrences that are not within Blackstone’s control will end up hurting their performance record materially.

Long-term cash flows are not market dependent – they are Blackstone dependent

I estimate that +50% of management fees are calculated from committed- or invested capital. This means that changes in the fair value of the fund’s holdings have zero impact on the management fees paid. The component of management fees that are calculated from NAV will change as fair values change. This change, however, is insignificant compared to the volatility seen in public markets, as public market volatility is primarily driven by the change in the price to NAV and not NAV itself. Performance fees on perpetual funds are less market dependent for the same reasons – returns are calculated from NAV. Over time, performance fees on perpetual funds entirely depend on Blackstone’s through cycle performance. Performance fees paid from funds with limited lifetimes are volatile. This volatility, however, is driven by the lumpy nature of fund realizations and not the market volatility itself. As with perpetual funds, Blackstone’s performance fees from limited lifetime funds will, over the long-term, be at their discretion.

Valuation

I believe Blackstone stock is likely to grow AUM/FEAUM at a HSD rate for many years to come. Summing up key points that go into this assumption and the valuation in general:

The increase in institutional allocations towards alternatives is unlikely to stop at ~25-30% given the superior performance achieved in the past.

The HNW segment is under allocated with <5% of assets in alternatives. Only recently, growth from this channel has picked up and multiple factors indicate that this trend is in the early innings. Blackstone is far ahead of its competition and is therefore well positioned to benefit.

The largest asset managers will benefit as consolidation continues - Blackstone is the largest. Brand/reputation matters, and investor loyalty/trust is present in the industry.

The fact that Blackstone is the biggest and receives the most capital inflows increase the odds that they will continue to deliver good fund returns as they have the best people, the most information as well as other factors mentioned above. Good fund returns are necessary – without it, the reputation and investor trust mentioned above will degrade.

The nature of an asset management business allows it to grow without organic capital inflows, as long as investors stay invested / reinvest after a realization event. With the hypothetical assumption of no organic capital inflows and 100% “retention”, Blackstone would grow AUM at an annualized rate of +5%. Considering this and the tailwinds mentioned above, HSD growth in FEAUM seems achievable - FEAUM has compounded at 17% from 2010-2022 and at 20% from 2018-2022.

While performance fees fluctuate, especially the portion that is subject to realization events, DE (the cash result) has grown roughly in-line with FEAUM over longer periods with DE generally growing a few percentage points faster. Applying expected growth in FEAUM to Blackstone’s latest cash result is therefore reasonable as long as the result has been adjusted for any unusual activity i.e., exceptionally high returns in perpetual funds or extraordinary realization activity during the year. Blackstone’s cash result for 2022 can be used as a reasonable base number to project growth from, without any adjustments needed. Note, if I am slightly off the mark, it doesn’t matter much – it is the long-term outlook for the business that really matters.

General information in valuation:

Finance costs have been added back to DE to give an unlevered cash flow number.

Equity-based compensation has been subtracted and treated as a cash expense.

Net accrued performance revenues are treated as an operating asset due to its working capital characteristics.

A discount rate of 9% is used.

Terminal value assumes 2% perpetual growth.

If Blackstone grows cash flows at 8% per annum over the next 10 years and then returns to 2% perpetual growth, the fair price per share is $125 vs $82 today implying a current discount of 34%. At the current price, Blackstone shares offer a UFCF yield of 6%.

The market is implying that Blackstone will grow ~5% over the next 10 years and return to perpetual growth thereafter. Based on the information laid out in this analysis, I believe this assumption is too conservative.

Note: I am aware that Blackstone is unlikely to just drop to perpetual growth after year 10. The above numbers are therefore simply meant to give some valuation context.

Capital allocation:

Blackstone pays out 85% of DE in the form of dividends:

Dividend payout ratio (Blackstone's 10-K data)

The remaining 15% of cash flows usually go towards opportunistic share buybacks – Blackstone repurchased shares at a cost of $1.2B during 2021 and $0.4B during 2022. Acquisitions have historically been few and small relative to the cash Blackstone generates. Hence, capital allocation going forward will be value neutral dividend payments or opportunistic buybacks that at the current price would be value accretive based on my fair value assumptions.