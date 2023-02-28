William_Potter

Thesis

I think Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (NYSE:TSM) (TSMC) is set to continue being a great beneficiary of long term technological trends. However, the near-term demand and margin pressures the longer term prevent me from buying the stock right now. I have a neutral/hold outlook as I observe 3 key drivers at play:

There are signs of further demand slowdown that is not yet priced in Further price hikes may be hard to pass through Generative AI driven demand expands the addressable market

There are signs of further demand slowdown that is not yet priced in

The following shows TSMC's key customers as of 2021:

TSMC Key Customers 2021 (Aranca, Author's Analysis)

Just 2 days ago, there was news of order cuts from some of these key players. For example, the introduction of a new Qualcomm processor in the new Redmi and Realme phones, which were launched with $290 price cuts has led MediaTek - a key competitor of Qualcomm - to scale back production. In response, MediaTek has cut back on 20 million cell phone chipsets.

Taiwan's leading semiconductor news source, DigiTimes recently reported that TSMC is suffering from order cutbacks from other major customers too. This includes Apple, which makes up more than a quarter of TSMC's overall revenues.

What impact is this expected to have on TSMC?

According to the industry sources, these order cutbacks are expected to lead to a 7-10% QoQ fall in revenues in Q2 FY23 revenues. -8.5% represents the middle of this range. Taking this figure and comparing it with existing consensus revenue estimates from Capital IQ, we see that the market is under-stating the Q2 FY23 numbers by 4.3% (2.7% to 5.8% is the full range if you take the 7% to 10% QoQ decline).

Revenue Expectations Analysis (DigiTimes, Author's Analysis)

Thus, I believe there is further scope for negative surprises in TSMC going ahead. I look forward to hearing management's commentary for the Q1 FY23 results on 20 April 2023 to get updated information on this view.

Further price hikes may be hard to pass through

TSMC has hiked up its prices over the last 3 years amid supply chain constraints and increasing material costs. A 6% price hike in 2023 was already in the works in mid-2022. The blended average selling prices of wafers have risen 71% since the previous stable levels of $1200 in 2013 - 2017:

Blended Average Selling Price (Company Filings, Author's Analysis)

Recently, TSMC's co-founder Morris Chang warned that the United States' efforts to have onshore semiconductor production is likely to lead to further surges in chip prices and supply bottlenecks. This is because chipmaking costs in the US are expected to be 2x that of what it is in Taiwan.

Some supporting evidence for this view is already in; the industry scuttlebutt from semiconductor equipment companies is that TSMC may consider another price hike in 2023 to manage increasing manufacturing costs. I suspect the company is doing this to protect its gross profit margin target of 53.5% to 55.5% for Q1 FY23 and beyond.

However, it seems that major customers such as Apple are already starting to push back on TSMC's price hikes due to demand slowdown in their own end markets. I believe this may make it more difficult for TSMC to pass on further price hikes this year. This could lead to risks of margin misses for the stock.

Generative AI driven demand expands the addressable market

The silver lining is that TSMC will be a beneficiary of generative AI trends. It is the sole supplier of NVIDIA's (NVDA) GPU chips that power generative AI technologies such as ChatGPT. It is difficult to put numbers on the size of this expansion of the addressable market currently, but there is one thing we can quite confidently say: TSMC's technological leadership makes it the best positioned foundry to reap maximum benefits from these technological advancements.

Takeaway

I believe TSMC is a solid bet in the longer term as its leading technological position makes it best poised to benefit from generative AI demand. However, I do not have the confidence to buy right now as I see some heavy operational headwinds for the company. Recent news of order cuts from key customers such as MediaTek, Apple and others imply a demand slowdown ahead that is not yet reflected in the consensus estimates. Also, I believe TSMC may find it difficult to pass on further price hikes to manage its gross margin targets amid rising material costs. This is because major customers such as Apple are already pushing back on price hikes due to their own end-market demand slowdowns.

Hence, I currently have a neutral/hold outlook on the stock. I look forward to re-evaluating my thesis after the release of the company's Q1 FY23 results on April 20 2023.