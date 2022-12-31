The Market Timer's Hall Of Fame Is An Empty Room

Apr. 10, 2023 7:00 AM ETCPT, O, PLD2 Comments
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Investing Groups Leader

Summary

  • The stock market is a place where you can make untold riches. You just have to know what you’re doing… without getting cocky.
  • Don’t think you can beat it day in and day out.
  • As Jane Bryant Quinn said, "The market timer's Hall of Fame is an empty room."
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT on Alpha. Learn More »

Empty 3d Room

akinbostanci/E+ via Getty Images

Maybe I'm feeling nostalgic or something, but I seem to be working with decade-old material this month.

On Monday, April 3, I published "Buy the 5% CD or These 4 Monthly-Paying REITs." While it addressed

Map Description automatically generated

PLD Supplemental

Logo, company name Description automatically generated

PLD Supplemental

na

PLD Supplemental

na

PLD Supplemental

Graphical user interface, chart, application Description automatically generated

PLD - Form 10-K (compiled by iREiT)

Chart, histogram Description automatically generated

FAST Graphs

na

O - Investor Presentation

Graphical user interface, text Description automatically generated with medium confidence

O - Investor Presentation

na

O - Investor Presentation

na

O - Investor Presentation

Chart, histogram Description automatically generated

FAST Graphs

Map Description automatically generated

CPT - Investor Presentation

Table Description automatically generated

NAR

na

CPT - Investor Presentation

na

CPT - Investor Presentation

na

CPT - Investor Presentation

Chart Description automatically generated

FAST Graphs

Subscribe to Get the Sweet 16 REIT Report

When you subscribe to iREIT on Alpha you will get a free copy of our Sweet 16 REIT report in addition to access to all of our tools and resources.

Also, every new member will get a free copy of my new book, REITs For Dummies (summer 2023). Take the 2-week FREE trial and I can assure you that you will enjoy being part of the iREIT family.

Logo Description automatically generated

Click HERE for the 2-week FREE trial

This article was written by

Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
109.04K Followers
Leader of iREIT on Alpha
The #1 Service For Safe and Reliable REIT Income

Brad Thomas is the CEO of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 100,000 investors around the world. WMR has a team of experienced multi-disciplined analysts covering all dividend categories, including REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and traditional C-Corps.

The WMR brands include: (1) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (2) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha), and (3) Wide Moat Research. He is also the editor of The Forbes Real Estate Investor

Thomas has also been featured in Barron's, Forbes Magazine, Kiplinger’s, US News & World Report, Money, NPR, Institutional Investor, GlobeStreet, CNN, Newsmax, and Fox. 

He is the #1 contributing analyst on Seeking Alpha in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022 (based on page views) and has over 108,000 followers (on Seeking Alpha). Thomas is also the author of The Intelligent REIT Investor Guide (Wiley) and is writing a new book, REITs For Dummies. 

Thomas received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business/Economics from Presbyterian College and he is married with 5 wonderful kids. He has over 30 years of real estate investing experience and is one of the most prolific writers on Seeking Alpha. To learn more about Brad visit HERE.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CPT, O, PLD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.