Q1 2023 Option Trading Results: Starting New Approach

Apr. 14, 2023 9:00 AM ET
Retired Investor profile picture
Retired Investor
Investing Groups Leader

Summary

  • The quarter was going well until that bank in California had “issues”, resulting in the need to roll three sets of ITM Puts.
  • I started implementing a new approach to executing my CSP and CC option trades. There is a complete section here explaining those adjustments.
  • At just under 9% ROI for the quarter, those results are in my target range of 6-10%. Each of the 38 trades is reviewed.
  • Option trading is not for the uninformed trader. Strategies run from high risk (buying Calls or Puts) to potentially conservative ones like those I execute; writing OTM Cash-Secured-Puts and/or Covered Calls.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Hoya Capital Income Builder. Learn More »
The Index of Options on The Screen.

PashaIgnatov

(This article was co-produced with Hoya Capital Real Estate)

Introduction

Even when one executes a conservative Cash-Secured-Put, or CSP, writing strategy, events happen in the most untimely fashion that can cause you to take unplanned actions, like what occurred with the banking crisis as

This article was written by

Retired Investor profile picture
Retired Investor
6.21K Followers
Build sustainable portfolio income with premium dividend yields up to 10%.

I have both a BS and MBA in Finance. I have been individual investor since the early 1980s and have a seven-figure portfolio.  I was a data analyst for a pension manager for thirty years until I retired July of 2019. My initial articles related to my experience in prepping for and being in retirement. Now I will comment on our holdings in our various accounts. Most holdings are in CEFs, ETFs, some BDCs and a few REITs. I write Put options for income generation. Contributing author for Hoya Capital Income Builder

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PNC, NHI, FM, GDRX, XBI, ANGL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am also short all of the open option contracts listed in the article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.