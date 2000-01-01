PashaIgnatov

Introduction

Even when one executes a conservative Cash-Secured-Put, or CSP, writing strategy, events happen in the most untimely fashion that can cause you to take unplanned actions, like what occurred with the banking crisis as many March option contracts were expiring. How I was effected will be detailed as each option position that expired this quarter is explained.

After all the trades are reviewed, I cover the two big option strategy changes I have started and will be fully implemented by the end of this quarter. For those readers not familiar with the CSP or Covered Call option strategies, I suggest pausing and reading one or more of the linked articles.

A reminder to my regular option article readers and the new ones:

If you have never traded options, read up first. I provide useful links just above.

Option trading has risks, heavily dependent on the strategy used. Cash-Secured Puts and Covered Calls are consider among the least risky and basically the only ones I execute.

To compare trades, where quoted, the ROI has been annualized, thus the shorter the life of that trade, the harder to earn the ROI shown.

Premium affecting factors

You can see how both volatility and interest-rates moved during the quarter and the big effect the banking crisis in March had on both: volatility has a bigger impact so the drop in rates did not hurt much. Of course what really counts is the volatility of the asset one uses in their options strategy. I look at the VIX Index only as a proxy for that.

Covered Call activity

iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (FM): I own shares in two accounts, including the Roth IRA where I will be doing all my CSP trades going forward. That, plus poor results triggered opening CCs to exit all of my positions. Due to low volume and poor Bid/Ask spreads, I usually go 2-3 months out so only one trade completed this quarter.

GoodRx Holdings (GDRX): My new strategy requires me giving up on GDRX ever recovering to the point of exiting without a loss. Using Calls to exit gives some hope that a partial recovery will happen. I will use Calls until July, then outright sell. All 600 shares are currently covered with APR $7.50s.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ): The option trade here is more interesting. I own shares I need to sell as part of my new CSP strategy. Originally, I thought I'd sell via CC and repurchase in a second account via a CSP trade. I have since decided there are better ETFs for that exposer (article) and decided to sell my shares before July.

iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (FM): This cover is part of the new strategy of consolidating CSPs into my Roth IRA. As that requires selling off shares I own, I decided to attempt that via Call options for the FM ETF. A new set was written for April as premiums are too small to go out just one month. If this strategy leaves me with shares, I will sell regardless before July.

PNC Bank (PNC):

My PNC Calls all expired a good distance from the strikes used as these were written before I started implementing my new strategy. I bet that the new strategy would have had me out before the banking crisis triggered an early Put assignment on my APR $150 Put. Other than the caller getting their money three weeks sooner, not sure why it occurred. Even though it would mean a loss, I executed the new strategy and wrote an APR $130 Call when PNC was about $127. As a gamble on recovery, I also wrote a AUG $125 Put.

Calculating ROI's when Assigned is still open if the shares are still owned. My new strategy will help with that issue. The ROI listed is what the Assigned trade earned based on the premium.

Southwest Airlines (LUV): While this stock was not held in my Roth IRA, the recent ROIs on new Puts and Calls said it was time to go, and I did on two different occasions, leaving me with no shares in LUV. Overall, holding these shares resulted in a loss on both exits.

The CCs look great only due to writing Covers with little upside potential and short time left when written.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI): This holding differs from the rest as I want to own, but option premiums are such it is worth taking the risk of being Called or closing the trade at a loss, which hasn't happened yet. Unless XBI rallies in April, I will own 200 more shares or possibly need to close the Puts at a loss.

Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF): VXF is like XBI in that I want to continue to own but am willing to get called. The CCs are purely to enhance the dividend income and thus the ROIs are small as I usually write with large safety margins built in, and never on the full position. I have not attempted to re-cover these shares yet.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH): After being Called, I chose to move on as the premiums were too small and too hard to execute any trades; currently using MAR instead.

Cash-Secured Put activity

Boeing (BA): I added BA to my list of possible CSP trades as Boeing started to recover from the 737 Max problems. The ROIs were too good to pass up. The price movement of BA since last summer show why premiums are high.

I sold 1 MAR'23 $120 Put at the end of October when BA traded near $140. The stock rallied so much that I closed the position in January when the holding ROI was under 2%. The trade had a ROI of 26.15%!

Chemours Company (CC): Being more closely tied to the economy than some other stocks I am using, the premiums on CC are attractive. That said, that extra risk did not work on the 2nd set and I chose to roll them into April, expiring just before the next earning release. The Put only reflects the activity on the original contracts.

Currently, the APR contracts are OTM and the premiums then will offset the loss on the March trade.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL): I must be addicted to these options like I am to some of their food! I wasn't out long before starting to write more CSPs as the ROIs looked promising. I already have APR & MAYs written.

Author's Options XLS

Counting the dividends collected, I made a small profit on the 200 shares Called in January. If assigned, the yield is more than the cash tied-up would earn.

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX): Results here mimic Chemours: economy-tied; had to roll CSP into April.

One difference in the rolls was for CC, I went down $2 on the strike; here I stayed with the $40 strikes. I will need a $39 price to breakeven on the combined trade.

Corning (GLW): Corning is new to the lineup though I have looked at it as a possibility for a long time. A lack of 10% ROI was the reason I held off until now. Here the premiums were up as GLW had slide from above $37 to below $30 before recovering to $32 when I wrote the CSPs.

Invesco (IVZ): This fund manager usually has good ROIs after market drops, which equates to less AUM income to IVZ. For a stock, its options are hard to trade though, thus only one trade and no renewals for next quarter.

Marriott International (MAR): In the past, I used other hotel chains for this industry exposure, but for the first time, MAR provided the best, though not a great ROI. The March swoon over banks almost caused this Put to get Assigned.

Schlumberger Limited (SLB): It is almost three years of writing (and sometimes being Assigned) options against SLB: good volume and high ROIs are why. It helps that they are the best at what they do and despite the talk, fossil fuels are not going away anytime soon.

Author's Options XLS

Again, the banking crisis pushed the second trade into ITM status, which I chose to roll into MAY $45 Puts. Unlike the others, I was able to roll and still make a small profit on the original trade.

TravelCenters of America (TA): These will be my last trades on TA as BP has a takeover in the works, which pushed the stock up from the mid-$50s to over $80. While hard to trade, the ROIs were worth the effort, though it usually meant taking the Bid or close to it. Even with a 15% safety margin, the trade yielded a 16.63% ROI.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA): WBA is a on again/off again ticker used as at time the ROI are too small for the risk this stock has; lots of uncertainty-heavily effected by COVID. I looked at CVS Health Corporation (CVS) as an alternative, but their ROIs are not much better.

Cash-Secured Puts vs CD activity

I still do a few of these in our taxable account and will report those results separately. With idle cash close to 5%, there is definitely less need to take return-enhancing risk compared to last summer when I first used this strategy.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM): As readers know, ETFs are my preferred choice for this strategy as the complete-collapse risk is much less. I like IWM for its quarter-end options and good volume and close Bid/Ask as far as ETFs go. Those less-risky value does drastically reduce the ROI: this trade earned 6.23%.

This was my only activity for this strategy as the available ROIs were too low to do others. My 2Q version, at best, will earn 4%.

Quarterly results

Totals 38 $6342 Activity Count Premiums CSP-CD trades 1 $739 Covered Call: Called 5 $595 Covered Calls: Expired 13 $2582 CS Puts: Assigned 1 $169 CS Puts: Expired 18 $2257 Click to enlarge

Not counting the CSP-CD trade, the ROI for the quarter was about 8.8%, right in the middle of my 6-10% target. The new strategy will give a better picture as it will incorporate how the stocks assigned are/did while in the account.

Open option positions

There are over 20 open trades as of the end of the 1st quarter. As mentioned above, PNC has one that goes out to August, banking (pun attended) on that crisis having past successfully. Besides the CSP trades, which normally expire at each quarter-end, Alcoa has Puts already written for June. Here the plan is capturing for a longer time the current high volatility.

Option strategy changes

With idle cash earning close to 5% now, keeping assigned shares has become more expensive. To justify holding those stocks, the dividend + premiums needed a 10+ possible ROI. Prior to FOMC pushing up rates, it was half that ROI. Here the strategy change is using tight OTM strikes and dropping the goal of exiting 100% of the time at a profit. Related to this is rolling ITM puts at expiration, especially if the market just took a recent hit like the March banking crisis. Some in that situation will be closed out if the loss is small and prospects are unfavorable for the stock.

Except for the limited CSP-CD or CC trades done in our taxable account, all the other option trades will be done in my ROTH IRA. I had been using my regular IRA too in order to have enough cash to execute the amount of CSPs I wanted open. By transferring funds from my work Roth 401k account, that is no longer necessary. By the end of this quarter, all the non-option related securities in the Roth IRA will be liquidated, except for a few high-yield ones I might keep.

The two big advantages of this change are:

The regular IRA can be geared more toward long-term results, with RMDs not scheduled to start until 2028.

By using one account and all trades there being part of the option strategy, I get a cleaner understanding of how well I am executing the strategy. Accounting for non-standard actions muddy the waters when I attempted to calculate my quarterly results. I will now report out what Fidelity calculated for my Roth IRA.

Portfolio strategy

While my execution has changed and by using a single account mainly, my objective has not changed. Despite being an option writer, my overall strategy is conservative, as reflected in a low equity ratio. When I restarted my option writing at retirement in 2019, my cash was earning almost nothing. My option writing goal was to earn 6-10% ROI on those funds, close to the historic ROI from stocks. With the cash backing my CSP trades now yielding near 5%, I can now execute some trades at only an expected ROI of 3-5% and potentially earn at the upper end of my targeted ROI. The new single-account usage will make it easier and provided an unbiased ROI on the results. I still plan to report my CSP-CD results separately and target only adding 2-3% to that cash with the goal of never being assigned on those trades.

Final thoughts

While the funds allocated to my CSP are in the single digits, the recent income generated, my main goal, increased income in those accounts by 2-3 times. Ideally, I never get assigned or have to close out a trade at a loss. Currently I believe that is achieved 95% of the time. I’m looking forward to the new execution strategy giving me a clearer picture of my option results.