A Marriage Of Inconvenience? The Remarkable Harmony Between Stocks And Bonds

FTSE Russell
  • The historically low correlation between equity and government bond returns is a cornerstone of modern investment strategy and the traditional 60%/40% model portfolio, based on the theory this split provides diversification benefits that can improve risk-adjusted returns over time.
  • There have been two significant (albeit brief) negative turns in the stock-bond correlation of returns over the past decade, both following macroeconomic or deflationary shocks and bursts of extreme risk aversion.
  • The 2022-2023 positive spike in the stock-bond correlation raises the significance of whether the recent bout of higher inflation will ultimately prove short-lived or herald a longer-lasting regime shift.

By Robin Marshall, Fixed Income and Multi-Asset, Global Investment Research

The historically low correlation between equity and government bond returns is a cornerstone of modern investment strategy and the traditional 60%/40% model portfolio, based on the theory this split provides

Correlation of returns - FTSE Global All-World Index and FTSE World Government Bond Index

Source: FTSE Russell / Refinitiv. Data through March 31, 2023. Past performance is no guarantee to future results. Please see the end for important disclosures.

FTSE Russell
