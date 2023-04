Maximusnd

By Robin Marshall, Fixed Income and Multi-Asset, Global Investment Research

The historically low correlation between equity and government bond returns is a cornerstone of modern investment strategy and the traditional 60%/40% model portfolio, based on the theory this split provides diversification benefits that can improve risk-adjusted returns over time. For most of the past tumultuous year, however, stocks and bonds have moved in virtual lockstep, undermining faith in the long-term efficacy of this classic framework.

The chart below plots the 12-month-rolling correlation coefficient between the FTSE Global All-World equity index and the FTSE World Government Bond Index (WGBI) since 2013. As shown, the relationship has been far from stable. Most of the time, stocks and bonds tended to show a low positive correlation, with a mean of 0.29. There were two episodes of negative correlation over this period: in 2015-2016 and in 2020. Over the past year, however, it has grown sharply positive, breaching 0.8 this February, and now standing at a 10-year peak of 0.86 at March-end - a particularly distressing trend given the epic downturns in both assets during the period.

Correlation of returns - FTSE Global All-World Index and FTSE World Government Bond Index

Source: FTSE Russell / Refinitiv. Data through March 31, 2023. Past performance is no guarantee to future results. Please see the end for important disclosures.

Correlation shifts with the policy backdrop and risk appetite

Several insights emerge from this 10-year history. Though generally positive over the past decade, the correlation between the two has surged most dramatically during bouts of high market anxiety, triggered by impending pivots to more restrictive monetary policies. This occurred during the Taper Tantrum in 2013, at the start of the Fed tightening regime in December 2015 and as the post-lockdown inflation shock emerged, followed by the global rate-hiking cycle from 2021 to the present - all of which drove steep declines in both asset classes. The only exception was the period immediately following the Covid outbreak when the G7 central banks unleashed QE asset purchases and slashed rates to zero, and both asset classes performed well together.

Decoupling during growth and deflationary shocks

There have been two significant (albeit brief) negative turns in the stock-bond correlation of returns over the past decade, both following macroeconomic or deflationary shocks and bursts of extreme risk aversion. The first occurred during the collapse in oil and commodity prices and the Chinese devaluation and growth scare in 2015-16, and the second in the early months of the Covid-19 outbreak.

The correlation also fell sharply in reaction to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, when unnerved investors briefly flocked to safer assets, including government bonds, and away from riskier stocks. But once the Federal Reserve began tightening monetary policy, from March 2022 onwards, the correlation rebounded strongly, with equities and government bonds tumbling or rising together.

A possible threat to the traditional 60/40 portfolio construction...

As this history illustrates, the 60/40 model has generally been most effective during deflationary shocks, when yields on government bonds moved sharply lower, countering the negative effects of risk-off sentiment and reduced earnings growth expectations on equity valuations. The recent global banking woes also caused a sharp drop in the correlation of stock and bond returns, confirming that government bonds work best as diversifiers when their safe-haven characteristics come into play, just as they did during the early days of the Global Financial Crisis before central banks unleashed QE asset purchases and pushed rates to zero or lower.

...but an inflationary regime shift would be an even bigger danger

That said, the 2022-2023 positive spike in the stock-bond correlation raises the significance of whether the recent bout of higher inflation will ultimately prove short-lived or herald a longer-lasting regime shift. Under the latter scenario, the stock-bond performance harmony that has wreaked havoc on the traditional 60/40 portfolio for the past year may persist. Investors with long memories will recall that the high inflation of the 1970s and early 1980s coincided with a protracted stretch of negative performance for both equities and government bonds, which is why the future path of inflation is so important.

© 2023 London Stock Exchange Group plc and its applicable group undertakings (the “LSE Group”). The LSE Group includes (1) FTSE International Limited (“FTSE”), (2) Frank Russell Company (“Russell”), (3) FTSE Global Debt Capital Markets Inc. and FTSE Global Debt Capital Markets Limited (together, “FTSE Canada”), (4) FTSE Fixed Income Europe Limited (“FTSE FI Europe”), (5) FTSE Fixed Income LLC (“FTSE FI”), (6) The Yield Book Inc (“YB”) and (7) Beyond Ratings S.A.S. (“BR”). All rights reserved.

FTSE Russell® is a trading name of FTSE, Russell, FTSE Canada, FTSE FI, FTSE FI Europe, YB and BR. “FTSE®”, “Russell®”, “FTSE Russell®”, “FTSE4Good®”, “ICB®”, “The Yield Book®”, “Beyond Ratings®” and all other trademarks and service marks used herein (whether registered or unregistered) are trademarks and/or service marks owned or licensed by the applicable member of the LSE Group or their respective licensors and are owned, or used under licence, by FTSE, Russell, FTSE Canada, FTSE FI, FTSE FI Europe, YB or BR. FTSE International Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority as a benchmark administrator.

All information is provided for information purposes only. All information and data contained in this publication is obtained by the LSE Group, from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human and mechanical error as well as other factors, however, such information and data is provided "as is" without warranty of any kind. No member of the LSE Group nor their respective directors, officers, employees, partners or licensors make any claim, prediction, warranty or representation whatsoever, expressly or impliedly, either as to the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability of any information or of results to be obtained from the use of FTSE Russell products, including but not limited to indexes, data and analytics, or the fitness or suitability of the FTSE Russell products for any particular purpose to which they might be put. Any representation of historical data accessible through FTSE Russell products is provided for information purposes only and is not a reliable indicator of future performance.

No responsibility or liability can be accepted by any member of the LSE Group nor their respective directors, officers, employees, partners or licensors for (a) any loss or damage in whole or in part caused by, resulting from, or relating to any error (negligent or otherwise) or other circumstance involved in procuring, collecting, compiling, interpreting, analysing, editing, transcribing, transmitting, communicating or delivering any such information or data or from use of this document or links to this document or (b) any direct, indirect, special, consequential or incidental damages whatsoever, even if any member of the LSE Group is advised in advance of the possibility of such damages, resulting from the use of, or inability to use, such information.

No member of the LSE Group nor their respective directors, officers, employees, partners or licensors provide investment advice and nothing in this document should be taken as constituting financial or investment advice. No member of the LSE Group nor their respective directors, officers, employees, partners or licensors make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in any asset or whether such investment creates any legal or compliance risks for the investor. A decision to invest in any such asset should not be made in reliance on any information herein. Indexes cannot be invested in directly. Inclusion of an asset in an index is not a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that asset nor confirmation that any particular investor may lawfully buy, sell or hold the asset or an index containing the asset. The general information contained in this publication should not be acted upon without obtaining specific legal, tax, and investment advice from a licensed professional.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Charts and graphs are provided for illustrative purposes only. Index returns shown may not represent the results of the actual trading of investable assets. Certain returns shown may reflect back-tested performance. All performance presented prior to the index inception date is back-tested performance. Back-tested performance is not actual performance, but is hypothetical. The back-test calculations are based on the same methodology that was in effect when the index was officially launched. However, back-tested data may reflect the application of the index methodology with the benefit of hindsight, and the historic calculations of an index may change from month to month based on revisions to the underlying economic data used in the calculation of the index.

This document may contain forward-looking assessments. These are based upon a number of assumptions concerning future conditions that ultimately may prove to be inaccurate. Such forward-looking assessments are subject to risks and uncertainties and may be affected by various factors that may cause actual results to differ materially. No member of the LSE Group nor their licensors assume any duty to and do not undertake to update forward-looking assessments.

No part of this information may be reproduced, stored in a retrieval system or transmitted in any form or by any means, electronic, mechanical, photocopying, recording or otherwise, without prior written permission of the applicable member of the LSE Group. Use and distribution of the LSE Group data requires a licence from FTSE, Russell, FTSE Canada, FTSE FI, FTSE FI Europe, YB, BR and/or their respective licensors.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.