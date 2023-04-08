Sakorn Sukkasemsakorn

Leading net lease REIT operator W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has underperformed the S&P 500 (SPX) (SPY) over the past five months as risk-on sectors surged. WPC saw significant volatility in March as investors assessed the risks of operators with substantial exposure to commercial properties.

The recent banking crisis has seen increased scrutiny of these risks, even though WPC has ample liquidity and trades well above its book value. The company reported liquidity of $2.2B, with forward equity of $530M as of the end of 2022.

Management also updated in a recent conference that the company has "raised capital proactively." In addition, it is confident to continue raising "equity accretively" against its earnings and NAV. As a result, the company believes it is well-positioned to execute its acquisitive growth as cap rates are attractive.

In our previous update (Hold rating) in November, we cautioned investors that its valuation had reflected investors' optimism about its forward performance. Therefore, its risk/reward was no longer attractive.

Notably, WPC pulled back nearly 15% (in price-performance terms) from its late January highs, but less steep than the decline in October. The collapse in October triggered by adverse market conditions in Europe led to a fantastic opportunity for investors to add exposure, which we also highlighted.

As such, WPC has dropped to a more palatable yield relative to the higher execution and refinancing risks that investors need to discount against.

Keen investors should know that WPC has a weighted average debt maturity profile of 4.4 years. Moreover, WPC has about 42.4% of its debt maturing over the next two years, which investors must monitor. The weighted average interest rates are lower than 4%.

There are valid concerns over potentially higher rates as the company refinances its debt, which would likely impact its interest expense. The Fed is still expected to lift rates at its upcoming FOMC meeting in May. Coupled with a relatively robust jobs report showing that the economy could skirt a recession, WPC investors should still expect the Fed to keep its Fed Fund rates high to combat inflation.

Moreover, the lending environment for commercial property could become more hostile moving forward due to the recent banking crisis. While it's still too early to consider whether a leading player like WPC could be affected significantly, we parsed that the market has attempted to price in these headwinds.

WPC blended fair value estimate (InvestingPro)

With the recent decline, WPC is less expensive but still valued above its blended fair value estimate.

We noted that WPC's NTM dividend yield of 5.81% has improved, in line with its 10Y average of 5.84%. However, it's still less attractive than the highs in October, as its yield reached more than 6%.

Therefore, investors looking for a more considerable margin of safety would not likely find a highly attractive opportunity at the current levels.

However, have the buyers returned to help stem a further slide in WPC, given its more attractive valuation? Let's see.

WPC price chart (weekly) (TradingView)

WPC attempted to bottom out two weeks ago, as dip buyers returned at a pivotal moment at its 50-week moving average or MA (blue line).

However, that defense line failed last week as selling pressure intensified, with the market likely pricing in a deeper discount against its premium valuation to account for higher execution and refinancing risks.

Also, there isn't a bullish reversal price action validation, as seen at its bottoming process in January 2022, May 2022, and September/October 2022.

With that in mind, investors should not rule out further downside volatility, even as WPC has returned to more attractive levels (though still not cheap).

We are ready to upgrade our Hold rating in anticipation of a more robust return of buying support. However, we must caution that without price action validation, the thesis is still risky and could prove premature. As such, a re-test of September/October levels to force out more weak holders could be in store.

More conservative investors can consider holding back their buy trigger until they observe the confirmation of buying support based on WPC's price action.

Rating: Buy (Revised from Hold).

Important note: Investors are reminded to do their own due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. The rating is also not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.

