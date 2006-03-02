COM: A Long/Flat Strategy That Delivers

Konstantinos Kosmidis profile picture
Konstantinos Kosmidis
18 Followers

Summary

  • COM is an excellent choice for investors looking for low-volatility exposure to commodities.
  • The fund's risk-adjusted returns and low correlation to the market make it a superior hedge within the context of a diversified portfolio.
  • COM charges a seemingly high expense ratio, but in this post, I will explain why this is justified.
Diversified Investments write on a paperwork isolated on wooden table.

syahrir maulana

Thesis

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM) is an interesting commodity ETF that I think investors looking for a low-volatility exposure to commodities should consider.

Its correlation to the market is significantly lower than that of other famous commodity

This article was written by

Konstantinos Kosmidis profile picture
Konstantinos Kosmidis
18 Followers
I am a self-taught value investor interested in common stocks and ETFs. I am always on the lookout for opportunities that may safely grow my retirement fund while producing alpha. My goal here is to provide investors with analysis that transparently communicates my thoughts on the securities I cover from the POV of my own capital allocation needs.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.