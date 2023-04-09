Global Ship Lease: Solid Buy

Apr. 10, 2023 5:32 AM ETGlobal Ship Lease, Inc. (GSL)
Thewaltzy profile picture
Thewaltzy
212 Followers

Summary

  • Container shipping has been very volatile of late.
  • Individual lessors can offer significant value still.
  • GSL has backlog + strong management. Solid Buy.

Container Ship Beneath Bridge

shaunl

Introduction

Shipping is not for the faint of heart! I'm quite certain that many readers are familiar with the fact the overall shipping sector can be volatile. However inside the overall sector there are many individual areas that may warrant

Stock over 1 year

Yahoo Finance

Stock since inception

Yahoo finance

GSL balance sheet

GSL investor presentation

GSL backlog

GSL company presentation

GSL earnings (snippet)

GSL presentation

GSL NAV

GSL annual report

Harpex rates over 24 months

Harper Peterson

Containership market

GSL investor presentation

Recent container fixtures

Seasure / Hellenic Shipping

Share purchases

GSL annual report

Extract from conference call

Seeking Alpha GSL conference call

This article was written by

Thewaltzy profile picture
Thewaltzy
212 Followers
I work in finance, but not in investing. Fan of W Buffet, B Graham, etc. Interested mainly in areas that look to present clear value propositions, i.e. Situations with low P/B and/or P/E ratios, rather than valuations that require heavily on future growth. Also willing to learn!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GSL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

All views expressed are personal. Do your own research before any investment.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.