Perion Network: Niche Advertising With Qualitative Risks And High Upside

Apr. 10, 2023 5:32 AM ETPerion Network Ltd. (PERI)
ThinkValue
Summary

  • Estimating a 1-Y target price of $55 per share, implying some 35% upside.
  • Perion Network shows sustained growth despite advertising pullback, with Bing as a large driver.
  • The key risk is that advertising is generally moving towards more consumer tracking protection, and the success of generative AI may reduce the need for users to click on links.

Blank Search Bar

akinbostanci/iStock via Getty Images

Our reverse DCF indicates that the company is reasonably trading around fair value, given the current growth and margin outlook. We consider Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) to have high upside based on the expectation of a

Historical Fundamentals and Our Future Estimates for Perion

Historical Fundamentals and Our Future Estimates for Perion (Author Image with Data from FMP)

Chart of Perion's TTM Margins

Perion's TTM Margins (Author image with data from FMP)

Browser Market Share

Browser Market Share (StatCounter)

Worldwide Search Ad Spend

Worldwide Search Ad Spend (Perion's Website)

Equity research with an emphasis on intrinsic value. We prioritize undervalued and growing companies, preferably in the early stages of their development.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

