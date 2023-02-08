akinbostanci/iStock via Getty Images

Our reverse DCF indicates that the company is reasonably trading around fair value, given the current growth and margin outlook. We consider Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) to have high upside based on the expectation of a high future ROIC of the company and our future estimates model. If the company manages to sustain growth expectations and perform along our outlined model, we are estimating a 1-Y target price of $55 per share, implying some 35% upside.

The key risk with the company is that it may have capitalized on short-term tailwinds, which may be hard to sustain as it finds itself in a historically stagnant business model. In effect, a bet on Perion is a bet on a niche advertising approach, and a bet against Meta, Google, and the privacy-oriented Apple. Investors may want to consider our risk analysis a bit deeper, to make an informed decision on what we consider a company with good potential. The investment horizon for the stock is about 11 months, after which we expect the future upside to be fully priced-in, and active investors should consider cycling into better opportunities. This is a high-risk investment, possibly more suitable for active short to medium term portfolio managers.

Recap

Perion is a digital advertising platform, offering services across three main pillars: ad search, social media, and display/video/CTV (Connected TV). Management estimates that their business can address a market of $521 billion in 2021, with an expected growth of $756 billion by 2026. Perion's offerings include direct-response platform for publishers, cross-channel high-impact advertising, social advertising, and content monetization system.

The business is well positioned to capture shifts in business models from pure SaaS to hybrid SaaS-Ad or advertising based models. The assumption is that software has become over saturated, and companies will need a flexible monetization strategy, which Perion offers. In a recent interview, Perion's CEO outlined the opportunity to onboard companies that decided to switch from pure SaaS/Streaming to hybrid models, such as Disney (DIS) and Netflix (NFLX). If more companies embrace this model, Perion may be able to further expand its business. The selling proposition is that it offers advertisers a higher return on their advertising spend by diversifying their advertising channels and optimizing their traffic.

Fundamentals

The company has made high strides in growth, primarily as consumers spent more time on digital channels after 2020. The left side of the chart below outlines (in millions USD) how the company's trailing 12-month fundamentals have changed since 2014:

Historical Fundamentals and Our Future Estimates for Perion (Author Image with Data from FMP)

This accelerated momentum has been exacerbated by a 26% YOY increase in search advertising, as reported for Q4'22. Management expects a normalization of growth rates and guides to a revenue range between $720M and $740M.

The margins are a key value driver for the company, and the chart below shows us that the business has some top-line constraints, possibly reflecting the shift in technology and regulation towards this kind of service:

Perion's TTM Margins (Author image with data from FMP)

Perion's gross margins have been gradually decreasing over the years, and have stabilized around 37%. Even as we find future upside in the business, we need to be mindful that the whole landscape may need to change in order for us to be able to expect consistent profitability improvements.

We conducted a reverse DCF for Perion in order to derive the expected performance from the market's point of view. It seems that, investors are pricing-in an increase in revenue along management's guidelines, as well as a sustained profitability margin converging around 20%. The valuation is reflected in the fundamental chart above, and shows how Perion needs to perform in order to sustain its current market cap. You can copy and change these assumptions to reflect what you think is more likely for the company.

Search Advertising Tailwind: Microsoft Bing

Perion benefits from their long-standing relationship with Microsoft (MSFT), as they provide search advertising for Bing. The uptake and long-term growth in Microsoft's Bing use is primarily driven by two factors: the default browser on Microsoft's operating systems along with the performance improvements of the browser; and the integration of ChatGPT into Bing, which is enticing new users to use the service as well as opening up a new way to utilize search vs the current results based approach. While Bing chat may be a sort-lived phenomenon, Microsoft is experiencing sticky success with the default integration of Bing in Edge - the default browser, and we can see this reflected in the increased browser market share of 4.63% (March 2023).

Browser Market Share (StatCounter)

StatCounter reports show that the internet browser market is highly concentrated with Google's Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Mozilla's Firefox and Safari accounting for over 93%, and Google's Chrome alone accounting for over 66%. Furthermore, the desktop operating system market is also highly concentrated, with MS Windows dominating over 75% and Apple operating systems accounting for more than 15%.

Perion's Microsoft partnership entered into a renewed agreement effective as of January 1, 2021 (p. 10), until December 31, 2024. The Microsoft Agreement accounted for 37% and 35% of their revenue, in 2021 and 2022, respectively. The company has more than one year left of the partnership, and investors would likely increase their sentiment if renewal news broke.

The main revenue source from the partnership between Perion and Bing are the search advertising dollars. The ad worldwide spend is estimated at $163B in 2021, and forecasted to grow to $222B in 2024. Given Bing's market share, we can see that the search serviceable market for Perion will be about $6.3B (Bing market share * TAM).

Worldwide Search Ad Spend (Perion's Website)

When looking at the estimates above, we may need to consider that in 2022, advertising has experienced a pullback affecting companies like Google and Meta, and a simple growth extrapolation may not be appropriate for gauging the future market. One way in which Perion addresses this development is by going after pockets of advertising that are not well covered, and offering their services to companies that are looking to diversify their business model from subscriptions to hybrids.

Risk Analysis

Finally, we are going to consider the risks of the business (p. 10-39), as well as give our take regarding risks: It seems that there are some general headwinds pressuring the business, we discuss why below:

Perion may have some conflicts with advertising tracking trends (p. 12), and some privacy products are moving to block the service: "Some of our products and offerings are viewed by some third parties, such as anti-virus software providers, as promoting or constituting "malware" or "spamming," or unjustly changing the user's computer settings." The company has response by developing an alternative to cookie based tracking which called "SORT", which is better aligned to privacy regulation, but must be actively adopted as a solution.

As users keep adopting mobile use, Perion's revenues may suffer since it is focused on desktop use. The usage of mobile devices to access the internet is rapidly increasing, resulting in a decline in desktop worldwide market share from 54.09% in 2016 to 40.34% in 2022, according to StatCounter. This shift in usage has affected the attractiveness of downloadable software products. Mobile use is heavily tilted towards browsers like Chrome and Safari, while Bing lags behind.

Some trends may be unfavorable to Perion's current approach: "Google Chrome internet browser supports the "Better Ads Standards" implemented by the Coalition for Better Ads, an industry body formed by leading international trade associations and companies involved in online media (in which Perion's subsidiary, Undertone is also a member), and removes all ads from certain sites that violate this standard. In addition, in March 2021, Google announced the phase-out support for third-party cookies in Chrome (which was postponed by Google twice to late 2024). Moreover, leading mobile operating systems, including Apple iOS and Google Android, have implemented and may plan to further implement advertising and targeting restrictions within applications running on their platforms."

Perion has a concentrated set of content publishers. The top five publishers distributing their search services accounted for 19% and 11% of their revenue in 2021 and 2022 respectively. Content publishing is also affected by generative AI, and is expected to produce more content but also more noise.

AI search is a double-edged sword. While it pushes more users to Bing, enabling Perion to display more ads, the AI's direct response to a query may eliminate a user's need to dig deeper and click on an advertised link. This is also outlined in their risk section: "If the methods used for distributing their search solution are limited or new technologies change search behavior (such as AI search), it could reduce their ability to generate revenue from their users' search activity."

One thing that could boost investor confidence in Perion is increased insider ownership of the stock. This would suggest that insiders are willing to put their money in-line with the growth story they are presenting for their company.

Perion did a good job outlining their business risks in their annual report, it is up to investors to put appropriate weight on the risk factors. If we find ourselves skimming through this section, we may want to ask ourselves if we have a bullish bias.

Conclusion

Despite the risks, it seems that the company has more upside potential, and a decent chance to sustain momentum in the next few years. We see Perion as a successful niche advertising provider that is helping media publishers distribute content and a rising player in search advertising that exploits niche gaps in the large search platforms' business.

Should the company manage to provide consistent free cash flows in the next few years, it will solidify Perion as a valuable investment for shareholders, and allow for further upside than the current market cap.