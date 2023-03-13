BioVie Day And The Path Of Least Resistance To Approval In Alzheimer's

Apr. 10, 2023 6:00 AM ETBioVie Inc. (BIVI)
Summary

  • Seven months separate BioVie investors from Phase 3 results in Alzheimer’s disease.
  • During BioVie Day, the company announced six upcoming Phase 3 trials in Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, MCI and ascites.
  • Good Phase 2 results in Parkinson’s have allowed enlargement of Phase 3 trials to treatment-naïve Parkinson’s patients.
  • Epigenetics data may lead to partnering; a recent bylaw modification allows the board to meet on short notice.
  • BioVie’s $250 million market cap may see a significant upside in case of good news.

Thesis

Since my first coverage of BioVie ten months ago, the company has gone through a series of de-risking positive events, with successful reporting in Alzheimer's, Parkinson's and refractory ascites.

A potentially pivotal event in the company's history, which in

Results slide 1

Phase 2 AD results slide 1 (BioVie Day Presentation)

Results slide 2

Phase 2 AD results slide 2 (BioVie Day Presentation)

TNF

Consequences of TNF-mediated inflammation (BioVie Day Presentation)

Corporate Pipeline

New Corporate Pipeline (BioVie Day Presentation)

NE3107 in PD

NE3107's effects in PD - motor control and morning ON/OFF state (BioVie Day Presentation)

NE3107 PD marmosets

NE3107 results in non-human primates (BioVie Day Presentation)

Sunrise Trials

Sunrise Trials in PD (BioVie Day Presentation)

NE3107 MoA

NE3107 mechanism of action (BioVie Day Presentation)

NE3107 epigenetics

NE3107 epigenetics data in AD (BioVie Day Presentation)

BIV201 results slide 1

BIV201 Phase 2 results slide 1 (BioVie Day Presentation)

BIV201 results slide 2

BIV201 results slide 2 (BioVie Day Presentation)

Commercial Potential Slide

Commercial Potential Slide (BioVie Day Presentation)

Commercialization Approach

Commercialization Approach (BioVie Day Presentation)

I am working in the financial sector. My areas of interest are technology, biotech, pharmaceutical companies, banks and a bit of shipping when an actionable trade passes on my radar.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BIVI, INMB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

