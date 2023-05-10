Chris Hondros

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) last reported fiscal 2022 fourth-quarter revenue of $10.59 billion, a 16.2% decline from its-year ago comp and a miss by $320 million on consensus estimates with softer than expected revenue driven by a decline in investment banking fees. This fell by 48% year-over-year as both equity and debt underwriting volumes remained muted from the disruption wrought by inflation and the corresponding rise in the Fed funds rates.

This drove fourth-quarter net earnings to come in at $1.33 billion, around $3.32 per share and a decline from $10.81 in the year-ago quarter. It was also a miss by $2.65 on consensus estimates. Goldman declared a quarterly dividend payout of $2.50 per share, in line with its prior payout and a 3.1% forward yield. The investment bank also launched a $30 billion share buyback program to support commons that are down nearly 7% year-to-date.

A 5.5% Yield From The Series J Preferreds

Goldman Sachs 5.50% Fixed to Floating Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series J (GS.PJ) pays out a fixed $1.38 annual coupon for a 5.49% yield on cost. This is set to move to a floating rate equal to 3-month LIBOR plus 3.64% when they come up for redemption next month. Hence, with the 3-month LIBOR currently at 5.22%, up from 0.97% in the year-ago period, holders of the preferreds stand to earn an 8.86% yield. This is around 337 basis points higher than the current fixed yield on cost.

LIBOR changes in tandem with the Fed funds rates which is set for a further 25 basis point hike so we should see a near or just above 9% floating rate headline yield when these start floating from May 10, 2023. The risk here is that they're called which would not only generate unnecessary transaction costs, it would also mean a loss of around 0.52%. The Series J is currently swapping hands for $25.13 per share, around $0.13 above their $25 redemption value.

Goldman has historically also been quite aggressive with redeeming its fixed-income securities (tickers with asterisks have been redeemed). However, the company still has a number of preferreds, mostly floating rate, that has been trading in perpetuity past their redemption dates. Indeed, the Series A (GS.PA), Series C (GS.PC), and Series D (GS.PD) preferreds all came up for redemption in 2010 and 2011 and have been paying out a floating coupon since then. So the likelihood that the Series J is left floating for a while is high, a potential outcome boosted by the disruption to the capital markets that we've seen since the March-mini banking panic.

3-Month LIBOR And Total Returns Outlook

The short period of time until the Series J floats represent a type of lobby to their sky with interest rates set to remain elevated into 2024 even as the Fed is set to end its monetary tightening cycle. Hence, the near-9% yield stands to be maintained through much of 2023 and the first half of 2024. The economic consensus is for cuts to the Fed funds rates to only begin in the second half of next year. This renders the Series J as a way to partake in a greater level of Goldman's profitability whilst benefiting from a yield that is far in excess of inflation and ahead of Vanguard's forecasted annual returns for the S&P 500 of between 4.7% to 6.7% over the next 10 years.

Whilst these are non-cumulative, a standard clause for banks, the likelihood of any such suspension of the coupon is essentially zero with Goldman maintaining payouts to preferreds owners even through the 2008 financial crisis. The other core risk would have been the positive duration effect, which again is not relevant here with these floating next month. Hence, the Series J represent a bulwark of inflation-protected income with a price broadly anchored around its par value and a yield that sits just over 100 basis points below double digits. This should be considered above the commons for income-driven investors with the commons being the better choice for investors looking to play a potential recovery of the capital markets.

However, it's important to note the 3-year performance dichotomy between the commons and preferreds with the former being up 118% on a total return basis versus a gain of 21.77% for the preferreds. Whilst it's not likely that such a stark 5.4x difference in returns will be repeated in the years ahead, the commons have historically outperformed. Critically, most investors are likely not in Goldman for the income but for the growth. Whilst the capital markets could remain constrained into 2024 and the Series J is set for a marked increase in yield, the longer-term 5-year plus choice from a total return viewpoint likely remains the common shares. In the medium term through to 2024, this performance difference might tilt in favour of the preferreds.