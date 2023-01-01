Insurance Broker Comparison: Brown & Brown Has An Edge

Summary

  • Insurance Brokerage consolidators have seen a tremendous outperformance as a peer group over the S&P 500 in the last decade.
  • Brown & Brown's culture is a leading factor in its success.
  • A peer group analysis reveals that Brown & Brown looks more attractive than its peers.

Customer shaking hands with car salesman buying a car

FG Trade

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) has been a leading insurance brokerage firm for over 80 years. The company has become a trusted name in the industry with a reputation for excellent customer service and innovation. Brown & Brown runs a decentralized business

Insurance broker peer performance

Insurance broker peer

The Power of Culture at Brown & Brown

The Power of Culture at Brown & Brown (BRO Investor Presentation)

Decentralized model

Decentralized model (BRO Investor Presentation)

BRO Margin advantage

BRO Margin advantage (Koyfin)

BRO Growth advantage

BRO Growth advantage (Koyfin)

Balance Sheet comparison

Balance Sheet comparison (Koyfin)

Return on Capital comparison

Return on Capital comparison (Koyfin)

Valuation Comparison

Valuation Comparison (Koyfin)

BRO Inverse DCF

BRO Inverse DCF (Authors model)

'Heavy Moat Investments' is 24-year-old self-taught investor Niklas based in Southern Germany, who recently finished his bachelor of Science in Business Informatics and now works as a Software Developer, besides writing about his investments on Seeking Alpha and Twitter. Niklas formerly wrote under the 'Stock Metal Investment' username but changed it to reflect his investment style better.The main investment themes in Heavy Moat Investments are great capital allocators, Spawners and companies with deep, widening moats. The only investment horizon discussed on this channel is long-term investments, preferably with decades of growth runway. Follow Niklas on his journey to Financial Freedom.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This is not financial advice.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

