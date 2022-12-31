CDL: Exposure To Low Volatility Dividend Stocks

Summary

  • The CDL ETF uses a non-traditional method of weighing holdings based on trailing volatility instead of market cap or dividend yield.
  • The CDL ETF is currently paying a 3.4% trailing distribution yield.
  • While the index methodology is novel, the result is not particularly impressive as it delivers middle-of-the-pack returns and risk.
  • Overall, I still prefer the SCHD ETF.

Rising prices for real estate

gopixa

The VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) provides a novel way to construct a high dividend index. Instead of focusing on market cap or dividend yield, the CDL ETF uses a stock's trailing 180-day volatility to

CDL sector allocation

Figure 1 - CDL sector allocation (CDL factsheet)

SPY sector allocation

Figure 2 - SPY sector allocation (ssga.com)

CDL distribution

Figure 3 - CDL distribution (Seeking Alpha)

CDL historical returns

Figure 4 - CDL historical returns (morningstar.com)

CDL vs. peer dividend ETFs

Figure 5 - CDL vs. peer dividend ETFs (Author created with fund and distribution details from Seeking Alpha and returns and risk from Morningstar)

This article was written by

I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

