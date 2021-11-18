Doran Clark/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Birchcliff Energy (OTCPK:BIREF) (TSX:BIR:CA) is one of my favorite picks in the Canadian natural gas space. The company has called all preferred shares and I ended up reinvesting the proceeds in the common shares as Birchcliff's balance sheet is now cleaner than ever before and the current generous dividend should be covered, based on the forward curve of the natural gas price. This year, the dividend coverage ratio may be 'touch and go' but the balance sheet can certainly handle a year with a high payout ratio.

Data by YCharts

The updated guidance for 2023

As the natural gas price hasn't been very cooperative, the company has now already updated its guidance for 2023 rather than waiting to see if the natural gas prices will recover. While the company's capex program remains unchanged, the timing has changed. Birchcliff will defer the completion of some wells that was originally anticipate for Q2 2023 to Q3 2023. This means the production of these wells will only come online in Q4 2023 and Q1 2024 which also means the average production rate for this year will be lower than anticipated (and the lower production rate is also caused by a disruption at a Pembina Pipeline (PBA) (PPL:CA) operated pipeline.

Birchcliff Investor Relations

Indeed, as you can see in the image above, the production rate has now been revised to 77,000-80,0000 barrels of oil-equivalent per day, coming from a guidance of 81,000-83,000 boe/day. Using the midpoint of both guidance, this implies a 4% lower average production rate. As the updated capex program for this year is mainly a timing-related issue, the total capex guidance remains unchanged at C$260-280M which means the underlying free cash flow will now come in at C$195-215M. That's down from the previous guidance of C$290-310M. Not only because the average production rate will be lower, but also because the company reduced the natural gas prices it uses to calculate its anticipated operating cash flow. The AECO price was reduced by 9% to just C$3 while the Dawn and Henry Hub price were reduced by almost 15% and 10% to US$3.05 and US$3.50 respectively.

The currently anticipated quarterly dividend of C$0.20 per share will cost the company about C$213M which means the dividend will require a payout ratio of close to, or almost exactly 100%. Fortunately things are looking up going into 2024 as the Henry Hub price for delivery in January 2024 is already back up to US$3.73 but it is clear this year won't be a great year for natural gas.

Birchcliff has been guiding for a quarterly dividend of C$0.20 since last summer and pledged the dividend would be fully covered as long as the AECO natural gas price exceeds C$3. The current spot price is just C$2.50 so it definitely is good to see the majority of the natural gas production being transported to and sold in higher-priced markets in the USA (with Dawn and Henry Hub prices accounting for 77% of the natural gas production).

The longer term plans involve another capex reduction in 2024 in case the natural gas price doesn't recover. The production increases will likely come to a standstill but Birchcliff should for sure generate a positive net free cash flow after taking care of the dividend.

According the Birchcliff, the operations will now generate about C$1.3B in net free cash flow (before taking dividend payments into consideration) in the 2023-2027 era using the updated natural gas prices. That's a decrease from the previously anticipated C$2B, but considering there are about 266M common shares outstanding, Birchcliff will generate about C$5/share in free cash flow.

The value of the company is also underpinned by the updated reserves calculation. As of the end of 2022, Birchcliff's 2P reserves contained about 845 million barrels of oil-equivalent on a net attributable basis.

Birchcliff Investor Relations

The after-tax PV10 value was C$6.4B based on the 2P reserves, of which about C$2.76B is contributed by the PDP (developed producing) reserves.

Birchcliff Investor Relations

That being said, the base case price scenario used by the consultants is a bit optimistic considering it uses natural gas prices consistently over C$4 for AECO, and north of US$4.50 for Henry Hub. Given the current weakness on the natural gas market and seeing how the futures curve does not really indicate we will see these prices anytime soon, I like to be a bit more cautious.

Birchcliff Investor Relations

If I would use a discount rate of 15% for the 1P reserves and 20% for the Probable reserves, the total after-tax value of C$4.2B. After deducting the C$0.13M in net financial debt, the fair value would be around C$4.07B or C$15.3 per share which is almost twice the current share price.

And if you would want to continue to use the natural gas prices used in the reserve calculation and the standard 10% discount rate, the 2P reserves have an after-tax value of in excess of C$28/share.

Birchcliff Investor Relations

Investment thesis

I'm usually not keen on companies promising to pay a dividend they can't fully afford. A dividend is not a shareholder's right, it simply offers a company a possibility to share profits and cash flows with its shareholders. And if the net income or free cash flow is disappointing, that dividend should be cut to bring it in line with more realistic levels. In Birchcliff's case, I completely understand the company is willing to wait a year to see if the natural gas prices recover.

I have recently been adding to this position as I do believe in the long-term potential of natural gas. And as the mid-term guidance shows, Birchcliff does not need sky-high gas prices to cover the dividend. C$3 AECO and US$3.25 HenryHub/Dawn should be sufficient.

