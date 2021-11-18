Birchcliff Energy: A Natural Gas Producer With A Generous 10% Dividend Yield

Apr. 11, 2023 11:30 AM ETBirchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR:CA), BIREF
The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
Investing Groups Leader

Summary

  • Birchcliff is a natural gas producer in Canada but is mainly exposed to (higher) US prices.
  • The dividend coverage level may be touch and go this year, but if natgas prices remain weak, Birchcliff will reduce its capex plan for 2024.
  • With a 2P Reserve Life Index of almost 35 years, Birchcliff will likely get through a few more cycles.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of European Small-Cap Ideas get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Drilling Rigs

Doran Clark/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Birchcliff Energy (OTCPK:BIREF) (TSX:BIR:CA) is one of my favorite picks in the Canadian natural gas space. The company has called all preferred shares and I ended up reinvesting the

Chart
Data by YCharts

Guidance Update

Birchcliff Investor Relations

Reserves Calculation

Birchcliff Investor Relations

Discounted Cash Flow Valuation

Birchcliff Investor Relations

Price Deck used in Reserves calculation

Birchcliff Investor Relations

Per-Share PV10 calculation

Birchcliff Investor Relations

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors!

This article was written by

The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
18.86K Followers
We zoom in on capital gains and dividend income in European small-caps
As I'm a long-term investor, I'll highlight some stockpicks which will have a 5-7 year investment horizon. As I strongly believe a portfolio should consist of a mixture of dividend-paying stocks and growth stocks, my articles will reflect my thoughts on this mixture.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BIR:CA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

On top of my long position, I have also written put options (both in the money and out of the money).

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.