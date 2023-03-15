Lennox International: A Solid Long-Term Holding At The Right Valuation

Apr. 10, 2023 7:12 AM ETLennox International Inc. (LII)
Prasanna Rajagopal
Summary

  • High inventory costs reduced operating cash flows in 2022.
  • Lennox International may struggle to grow revenues in 2023, but cash flows should improve as it sells its inventory.
  • Add Lennox to a long-term portfolio during times of increased market volatility.

In September 2022, I placed a hold rating on Lennox International (NYSE:LII), stating that the company is fully valued. Investors may have to look for a lower valuation before buying the stock. Lennox International has underperformed the S&P 500

Lennox International Annual Revenue, Gross, Operating Profit, and Margins (%) (2013 - 2022)

Lennox International Annual Revenue, Gross, Operating Profit, and Margins (%) (2013 - 2022) (Seeking Alpha, Author Compilation)

Lennox International Quarterly Revenue, Gross, Operating Profit, and Margins (%) (June 2020 - December 2022)

Lennox International Quarterly Revenue, Gross, Operating Profit, and Margins (%) (June 2020 - December 2022) (Seeking Alpha, Author Compilation)

Lennox International Q4 2022 Earnings Presentation

Lennox International Q4 2022 Earnings Presentation (Lennox International)

Lennox International Days of Sales in Inventory (2013 - 2022)

Lennox International Days of Sales in Inventory (2013 - 2022) (Seeking Alpha, Author Calculations)

Lennox International Annual Operating Cash Flow (2013 - 2022)

Lennox International Annual Operating Cash Flow (2013 - 2022) (Seeking Alpha, Author Compilation)

Lennox International Free Cash Flow (2013 - 2022)

Lennox International Free Cash Flow (2013 - 2022) (Seeking Alpha, Author Compilation)

Lennox International Free Cash Flow Per Share (2013 - 2022)

Lennox International Free Cash Flow Per Share (2013 - 2022) (Seeking Alpha, Author Calculations)

Lennox International Discounted Cash Flow Model

Lennox International Discounted Cash Flow Model (Seeking Alpha, Author Calculations)

Lennox International Debt-to-EBITDA Ratio

Lennox International Debt-to-EBITDA Ratio (Seeking Alpha)

Lennox International Stock Repurchases (June 2020 - December 2022)

Lennox International Stock Repurchases (June 2020 - December 2022) (Seeking Alpha, Author Compilation)

Prasanna Rajagopal
Prasanna Rajagopal comes with in-depth knowledge of the technology industry, having spent over 15 years in various sectors of the software industry. Prasanna loves to learn and write about business and investment opportunities in technology, media, retail, and industrial companies. Prasanna has a M.B.A. from UCLA Anderson School of Management, a M.S. in Industrial Engineering from Wichita State University and a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from University of Madras.

