In September 2022, I placed a hold rating on Lennox International (NYSE:LII), stating that the company is fully valued. Investors may have to look for a lower valuation before buying the stock. Lennox International has underperformed the S&P 500 index (SP500) by a wide margin since the article's publication. The stock had a negative total return of 4%, while the S&P 500 Index has gained 4.4% since then. But Lennox International is a good company for an investor's long-term portfolio. I am keeping my hold rating on the stock given the broad economic slowdown in the U.S., which could impact the stock's revenue growth and margins. Long-term investors should consider adding to their holdings if the market's volatility takes the stock at or below $200.

The torrid revenue growth pace has ended

Lennox grew revenue by 15% in 2021 and 13% in 2022 to a record $4.7 billion (Exhibit 1). Over the past decade, the company has never shown such a torrid pace of revenue growth. The revenue growth over the past two years was driven by a unique set of circumstances that will not repeat anytime soon. The company's y/y quarterly revenue growth was strong throughout 2022, increasing at a double-digit pace in the final three quarters (Exhibit 2).

Exhibit 1:

Lennox International Annual Revenue, Gross, Operating Profit, and Margins (%) (2013 - 2022) (Seeking Alpha, Author Compilation)

Exhibit 2:

Lennox International Quarterly Revenue, Gross, Operating Profit, and Margins (%) (June 2020 - December 2022) (Seeking Alpha, Author Compilation)

Higher commodity and component prices, coupled with LIFO accounting for inventory and higher freight costs, accounted for much of the decline in gross margins of 780 basis points in 2022. But, price increases of 650 basis points partially offset these margin decreases. The company's 2022 gross margins were 27.2% compared to its average of 28.03% over the past decade, with a standard deviation of 0.96% (Exhibit 1). The quarterly gross margins were 26.8% and 26% in September and December of 2022, compared to an average of 28.2% and a standard deviation of 1.8% since June 2020 (Exhibit 2).

In 2022, the company's Residential segment set a revenue record by booking $3.2 billion in total sales, an increase of 15% y/y. The Residential segment benefitted from a price increase of 11% and a volume increase of 4%. It is rare to see companies increase volumes in the face of double-digit price increases. Lennox may have benefitted from strong consumer spending in 2022. But those tailwinds are already fading, and the company will have an uphill task to show revenue growth in 2023.

During the Q4 earnings calls, the company guided towards flat revenue or increasing up to 4% in 2023 (Exhibit 3). There is a reasonable probability that the company may revise this estimate and project a decline in revenue in 2023. All signs point to a slowing U.S. economy; hiring is slowing, Americans are pulling back on spending, and the number of job openings is dropping. Economic reports over the coming month may shed light on the severity of the slowdown. For 2022, although the company's commercial business succeeded in increasing prices by 13%, volume was down 9%, resulting in a net revenue increase of 4%.

Exhibit 3:

Lennox International Q4 2022 Earnings Presentation (Lennox International)

High Inventory costs

The company has been preparing for the introduction of new higher-efficiency heating and cooling systems in 2023 by adding to its inventory. The U.S. Department of Energy increased the seasonal energy efficiency ratio requirements for air conditioners and heat seasonal performance factor for heat pumps beginning in 2023. Inflation may have also played in role in increasing the company's inventory costs. The company carried 80 days of sales in inventory at the end of 2022, compared to its average of 66 and standard deviation of 7 over the past decade (Exhibit 4).

Exhibit 4:

Lennox International Days of Sales in Inventory (2013 - 2022) (Seeking Alpha, Author Calculations)

Given the slowing economy and tight consumer budgets, Lennox may struggle to increase profit margins from selling this inventory. Gross margins may be impacted in the first half of 2023 as the company sells through this expensive inventory. But, in the long run, the company can achieve an average gross margin of 28%, bolstering its cash flows.

Cash flows suffered in 2022 due to increased inventory

The company's operating cash flow margins were 6.4% in 2022 compared to 12.2% and 16.8% in 2021 and 2020, respectively (Exhibit 5). The company has averaged nearly 10% in operating cash flow margins over the past decade, with a high standard deviation of 3.4%. An increase in inventory of $249 million in 2022 compared to 2021 was the primary reason behind the drop in operating cash flows, followed by an increase in receivables of $112 million.

Exhibit 5:

Lennox International Annual Operating Cash Flow (2013 - 2022) (Seeking Alpha, Author Compilation)

The increased inventory caused a steep drop in free cash flow (operating cash flow - CapEx). The company's free cash flow dropped to $201 million compared to $408 million in 2021 and $290.5 million in 2019, the pre-pandemic year. The company's free cash flow margins dropped to 4.2% compared to 7.6% in 2019. The company averaged 7.5% in free cash flow margin over the past decade, with a high standard deviation of 3.5%. This standard deviation puts the range for free cash flow between 4% and 11%, a very high range for one standard deviation from the mean.

Exhibit 6:

Lennox International Free Cash Flow (2013 - 2022) (Seeking Alpha, Author Compilation)

The company generated mediocre free cash flow per share of $5.62, equating to a yield of 2.3% based on the stock of $235.18 in 2022. The company generated $7.37 in free cash flow per share in 2019, the pre-pandemic year, which could form a good baseline reference. The company would increase its cash flows and valuation if it consistently earns close to its average free cash flow margins and reduces its variation. Assuming sales do not deteriorate by more than a few percentage points in 2023, the company should be able to improve its free cash flows as it sells through its inventory.

Exhibit 7:

Lennox International Free Cash Flow Per Share (2013 - 2022) (Seeking Alpha, Author Calculations)

Valuation

Considering Lennox can improve its profitability and cash flows over the long term, the stock may be fully valued based on the valuation metrics. The stock trades at a forward GAAP PE of 15.9x compared to 16.2x for Carrier Global (CARR) and 20x for Trane Technologies (TT).

A discounted cash flow model estimates a per-share equity value of $220.75 (Exhibit 8). This model assumes a revenue growth rate of 4%, a free cash flow margin of 7.5%, in line with its average over the past decade, and a discount rate of 8%. The company has a debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 1.8x, a manageable level (Exhibit 9). The company has a Baa2 credit rating from Moody's Investor Services and BBB from the S&P Rating Group. Moody's rating scale indicates that the Baa2 rating falls near the bottom of its "Investment Grade" ratings. Both agencies rate the company with a stable outlook.

Exhibit 8:

Lennox International Discounted Cash Flow Model (Seeking Alpha, Author Calculations)

Exhibit 9:

Lennox International Debt-to-EBITDA Ratio (Seeking Alpha)

The model may be liberal in assuming the expected weighted average cost of capital of 8% as the company's discount rate. But, considering this cost of capital, the equity value is lower than the current price of $235.18, overvalued by 6.5%. The stock must drop by 6.1% from its current price to reach the model's valuation. A number of factors could affect this valuation in the future, one of which is share repurchases.

The company has reduced its diluted share count from 38.4 million in June 2020 to 35.6 million in December 2022, a reduction of 2.8 million (Exhibit 10). The company may be able to do large buybacks once margins and cash flows recover. For instance, the company repurchased $400 million of its stock in 2019 while generating $396 million in operating cash.

Exhibit 10:

Lennox International Stock Repurchases (June 2020 - December 2022) (Seeking Alpha, Author Compilation)

Although the company may not have the luxury to spend above its cash generation capacity in the future, it could use approximately $100 million or more to fund share repurchases. The company generated $180 million in cash after paying for CapEx and dividends in 2019, which it could use to repurchase its shares. A reduced share count could boost the per-share equity value of the company assuming all else stays the same.

If the company could increase its long-run free cash flow margin to 8%, about a 43 basis points increase, the stock value would align with its current value. The company's dividend yield is low at 1.8%, but it has grown the dividend at a CAGR of 18% over the past decade, an impressive growth rate.

Any market volatility increase may push the stock lower, presenting a buying opportunity. If the market's volatility takes the stock below $200, as it did in June 2022, it may be at oversold levels presenting a great buying opportunity. Lennox International is a stock on my watchlist to be added to my long-term holdings at a reasonable valuation.