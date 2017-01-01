CDT Insider Sentiment Ratio - March 2023: Above Normal Sentiment

CDT Capital Management profile picture
CDT Capital Management
17 Followers

Summary

  • In mid-March, as markets were gripped by the fear of the recent regional bank turmoil, insider responded by aggressively buying their shares.
  • This was especially true in banking, where we observed purchases well above the normal cadence of activity.
  • As earning season kicks into full swing and insider blackout periods end, we will see if the positive momentum bleeds into the rest of the spring.

Trading charts background

da-kuk

CDT Insider Sentiment Ratio - In mid-March as markets were gripped by the fear of the recent regional bank turmoil, insiders responded by aggressively buying their shares. Especially true in banking.

CDT insider sentiment ratio

Free to Move about the Cabin

In mid-March, as markets were gripped by the fear of the recent regional bank turmoil, insider responded by aggressively buying their shares. This was especially true in banking, where we observed purchases well above the normal

This article was written by

CDT Capital Management profile picture
CDT Capital Management
17 Followers
CDT Capital Management is an unlevered, long-only U.S. equities hedge fund specializing in decoding insider activity. With unfettered real-time access to operations, we believe that corporate insiders possess and routinely exploit an asymmetric information advantage over the rest of the market. Our value investing approach aims to tap this rich source of information by incorporating extraordinary insider activity into the fabric of the CDT investment and risk management strategy. Founded in 2017, CDT Capital Management operates out of New York City.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.