goeasy: Hit By Regulatory Headwinds

Apr. 10, 2023 8:13 AM ETgoeasy Ltd. (EHMEF), GSY:CA
Summary

  • goeasy Ltd is a Canadian non-prime lender trading close to its 52-week low due to regulatory headwinds.
  • Canadian government plans to reduce the maximum allowable rate of interest by 12% to APR of 35% with possibility of further reduction based on industry consultation.
  • Portfolio quality could come under stress in an economic recession although recent tightening of underwriting standards may soften the blow.
  • I don't see a screaming buying opportunity yet with a compelling margin of safety, nevertheless, investors should keep goeasy on their watch-list for further weakness.

Goeasy head office building in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.

JHVEPhoto

goeasy Ltd (OTCPK:EHMEF), (TSX:GSY:CA) is a Canadian non-prime lender specializing in unsecured and secured instalment loans, merchant financing and lease-to-own merchandise. The target market for non-prime lenders are typically individuals whose credit score is below the threshold

Price Trend

Price Trend (Tradingview)

Operating Highlights

Operating Highlights (4Q-2022 Earnings Presentation)

2023-25 Outlook

2023-25 Outlook (4Q-2022 Earnings Presentation)

Timing of Equity Capital Raising and Stock Buybacks

Timing of Equity Capital Raising and Stock Buybacks (SeekingAlpha/Author Analysis)

4Q-2022 Earnings Presentation

4Q-2022 Earnings Presentation

Price/Tangible Book Value

3 Year History Price/Tangible Book Value (SeekingAlpha)

P/E GAAP

3 Year History P/E GAAP (SeekingAlpha)

Dividend Yield History

Dividend Yield History (SeekingAlpha)

